Central African Republic Telecom Operators Intelligence Report 2024 - Insights into Revenue Growth, Regulatory Trends and Market Dynamics

The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in the Central African Republic (CAR) today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028. The report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband and mobile, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.



The report provides in-depth analysis of the following:

Demographic and macroeconomic context in CAR.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation and more.

Telecom services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, and mobile data markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Key Highlights

The total telecom services revenue in CAR will at a five-year CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period 2023-2028, primarily driven by revenue growth in mobile data and fixed broadband segments.

Mobile data revenue will increase at a CAGR of 16.4%, supported by increasing mobile internet subscriptions, growing adoption of 3G services, projected growth in adoption of 4G services, and increasing mobile data ARPU over the forecast period.

Orange CAR led the mobile services market in terms of mobile subscriptions in 2023, followed by Telecel CAR and Moov Africa CAR.

Fixed broadband service revenue will at the fastest CAGR of 38.5%, supported by rising adoption of fixed broadband services, on the back of the government's investment in fiber network expansion and improved connectivity.

Reasons to Buy

This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of CAR's telecommunications markets, service providers and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

Accompanying the analyst's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in CAR's mobile communications, fixed telephony, broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in CAR's telecommunications markets.

The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in CAR.

Company Coverage:

Orange CAR

Telecel CAR

Moov Africa CAR

AZUR CAR

Key Topics Covered:

Market highlights

Operating Environment

Telecom services market outlook

Mobile services market

Fixed services market

Competitive landscape and company snapshots

