Advantage Therapeutics Inc. Announces Formation of Klothea Bio, Inc. to Advance Research and Development of Klotho Protein for Age-Related Therapeutics

MIAMI, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantage Therapeutics Inc., a leader in developing therapies targeting age-related diseases, announced today the formation of its new subsidiary, Klothea Bio, Inc., which will focus exclusively on the research and development of Klotho-based therapies to prevent and treat various age-associated conditions. The new subsidiary is backed by seed funding led by Longevitytech.fund (“LTF”), a prominent venture capital fund managed by Petr Sramek that invests in biotechnology startups focused on healthy lifespan extension globally.

Klothea Bio, Inc. will build upon Advantage Therapeutics’ proprietary IP portfolio centered around Klotho, a protein renowned for its significant anti-aging properties, including neuroprotection, antioxidative effects, and tumor suppression. Klotho levels decrease with age to dangerous levels. Initial studies will target metabolic disease syndrome, with subsequent research aimed at expanding therapeutic applications to cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, obesity, and other age-related indications.

Jeffrey Madden, Chairman of Klothea Bio, said, “As we embark on this exciting journey, we expect to demonstrate that our mRNA therapy will increase significantly the levels of Klotho to those found in young and healthy individuals and will offer the potential for longer-lasting therapeutic effects which may delay or prevent certain age-related diseases.” Mr. Madden then expressed gratitude for the investment and highlighted the strategic focus that Longevitytech.fund will bring to the company's anti-aging research. “We are thrilled to partner with Longevitytech.fund as our lead investor, advancing our mission to realize the transformative potential of Klotho protein therapies for aging-related diseases. This collaboration strengthens Klothea Bio’s laser focus on developing safe and effective treatments as we prepare for our upcoming clinical trial, bringing us closer to a future where significantly extending healthy human lifespan is achievable."

Petr Sramek, Managing Partner of Longevitytech.fund and Klothea Board Member, expressed enthusiasm for supporting Klothea Bio’s mission. "Longevitytech.fund is committed to advancing solutions that address the hallmarks of aging, and we see Klotho as a critical protein in a molecular pathway to enhance human health and longevity. By supporting Klothea Bio, we aim to enable pioneering science that holds the promise of reducing the burden of age-associated diseases."

Dr. Carmela Abraham, ADvantage’s Chief Science Officer, who studied Klotho for over 20 years as Professor of Biochemistry, Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics at Boston University School of Medicine and co-founded Klogenix, where she developed a number of modalities to increase Klotho levels, added, “Klotho is a protein possessing multiple beneficial and unique pleotropic functions by protecting organs against inflammation, oxidative stress, tumor growth, while its absence leads to age-related diseases and early death.” Dr. Abraham is delighted to work with Petr Sramek and his team and transform Klotho boosting into a therapy for a better healthspan and lifespan.

About Klothea Bio Inc.

Klothea is a subsidiary of Advantage Therapeutics dedicated to research and development surrounding Klotho, a protein recognized for its significant anti-aging properties. Expressed in various cells, particularly in the kidneys and brain, Klotho acts as a circulating hormone with numerous health benefits, including neuroprotection, antioxidative effects, and tumor suppression. Declining Klotho levels with age are linked to age-related disorders such as cognitive decline, chronic kidney disease, and cancer. Klothea Bio is pioneering a novel approach using mRNA technology to enhance the body’s own Klotho production, potentially enabling sustained therapeutic expression that could revolutionize anti-aging therapies.

About Advantage Therapeutics Inc.

Advantage Therapeutics, Inc. is at the forefront of developing next-generation therapies aimed at modifying the course of Alzheimer’s disease and other age-related conditions. The company is committed to addressing the unmet medical needs of patients through cutting-edge science and innovative treatment approaches, which it believes will ultimately have a significant impact on healthspan and longevity.

The Company’s lead compound AD04™ is a subcutaneous injectable therapy with planned confirmatory Phase 2b clinical trials in Europe and the UK, to evaluate its safety and efficacy in early AD patients. AD04™ may function as an immunomodulator, stimulating and regulating the immune system to reduce AD pathology, rather than limiting therapy to attack the misfolded proteins, beta amyloid and tau.

About AD04™

ADvantage Therapeutics is developing AD04™ as a new class of therapeutic for mild Alzheimer’s disease that exhibits durable multifaceted effects, including both immediate symptomatic relief and long-term disease-modification. The compound has been used extensively as an adjuvant in human and animal vaccination programs. In a previous trial, AD04™ serving as a control against another compound appeared to demonstrate statistically significant slower decline in cognitive and quality of life clinical measures compared to other treatment groups. AD04™ also showed slower decline in hippocampal volume as a biomarker.

The Company believes that rather than being limited to a specific aspect of AD pathology, such as amyloid beta or tau, AD04™ may restore expression of genes in lipid metabolism, improve phagocytosis and reduce inflammation. Through multiple mechanisms AD04™ functions as an immunomodulator, stimulating and/or regulating the immune system to reduce AD pathology.

About ADvantage Therapeutics GmbH

ADvantage Therapeutics GmbH, founded in 2021, is the Vienna BioCenter-based subsidiary of ADvantage Therapeutics, Inc., where the Company conducts early preclinical research and drug development.

About Longevitytech.fund

Longevitytech.fund (“LTF”) is a venture capital fund focused on pre-seed and seed-stage investments in early-stage biotech startups and university spinoffs worldwide. Through close cooperation with top scientists in aging research, biotechnology, bioinformatics, agetech, and AI, LTF offers an active, supportive approach with commercialization assistance and a longevity program for its limited partners (LPs).