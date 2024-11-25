Ethylene Glycols (MEG, DEG, TEG) Market Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030: ABIC, Dow Chemical, Sinopec and Shell Chemical Dominate with 50% Share of the $23.56 Billion Industry

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ethylene Glycols Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by Derivative (MEG, DEG, TEG), Application (Polyester Fibers, PET, Antifreeze & Coolants), End-use (Automotive, Textile), and Region 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ethylene glycols market size is expected to reach USD 23.56 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2030

Growing demand for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) for packaging applications, primarily in Asia Pacific and Latin America is expected to remain a key driving factor for the market. In addition, growth from the global textiles industry is also expected to support the ethylene glycol market development over the forecast period. Volatile prices and tight supply of raw materials, on account of frequent fluctuations in crude oil prices, are expected to inhibit the market growth over the next six years.



Monoethylene glycol (MEG) emerged as the leading product segment and accounted for 32.67% of total market volume in 2023. MEG in addition to being the largest product segment is also expected to be the fastest-growing ethylene glycol at an estimated CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2030. MEG is mainly used for manufacturing PET and growth of the global beverages market is expected to drive the demand for MEG over the forecast period. Global market for di-ethylene glycol (DEG) is expected to reach USD 6.23 billion by 2030.



Ethylene Glycols Market Report Highlights

The global ethylene glycols market size was valued at USD 17.76 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2030.

PET emerged as the leading application market for ethylene glycols and accounted for 44.1% of total market volume in 2023. Growth of the beverages industry mainly in Asia Pacific and Latin America is expected to drive this market over the next six years. Polyester fibers are expected to be the fastest-growing market for ethylene glycols at an estimated CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2030.

North America ethylene glycols market dominated the global ethylene glycols market with a revenue share of 40.5% in 2023.

The global market for ethylene glycol is fairly concentrated with the top four companies operating in the market including SABIC, Dow Chemical Company, Sinopec and Shell Chemical accounted for over 50% of the total market in 2013. Other companies operating in the market include Formosa Plastics Group, Honam Petrochemicals, and Ineos.

The leading players in the Ethylene Glycols market include:

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Dow Inc.

SABIC

China Petrochemical Corporation

Shell Chemicals

Reliance Industries Limited

Huntsman International LLC

LOTTE Chemical CORPORATION

KUWAIT PETROLEUM CORPORATION

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Market Definitions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Research Scope and Assumptions



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Ethylene Glycols Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects (Kilotons) (USD Million)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.4. Ethylene Glycols Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Analysis

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Ethylene Glycols Market: Derivative Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Ethylene Glycols Market: Derivative Type Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Monoethylene Glycol (MEG)

4.3.1. Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.4. Diethylene Glycol (DEG)

4.5. Triethylene Glycol (TEG)



Chapter 5. Ethylene Glycols Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Ethylene Glycols Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Polyester Fibers

5.4. PET

5.5. Antifreeze and Coolants

5.6. Films

5.7. Others



Chapter 6. Ethylene Glycols Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Ethylene Glycols Market: End Use Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

6.3. Textile

6.3.1. Textile Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

6.4. Automotive

6.5. Packaging

6.6. Others



Chapter 7. Ethylene Glycols Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Ethylene Glycols Market Share, By Region, 2023 & 2030, USD Million



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.4. Company Profiles

8.4.1. Participant's Overview

8.4.2. Financial Performance

8.4.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.4. Recent Developments/Strategic Initiatives

