Intranasal Drug and Vaccine Delivery Market Research Report 2025-2030: Multi-dose Intranasal Systems Excel, Offering Convenience and Reduced Need for Refills

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intranasal Drug and Vaccine Delivery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Dosage, Application, Distribution Channel, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global intranasal drug and vaccine delivery market size is estimated to reach USD 103.33 billion by 2030, registering to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2025 to 2030 . Increasing preference for nasal products over parenteral and oral formulations for instant relief is one of the major factors driving the market.







Increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory disorders augments the demand for intranasal drug and vaccine devices as they are commonly prescribed by medical professionals owing to the easy self-administration technique. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2019, 1 in 13 people have asthma, with more than 25 million Americans living with asthma. CDC also stated that asthma accounted for an estimated 14.2 million hospital visits, 439,000 hospital discharges, and 1.8 million emergency department visits annually.



Liquid delivery devices dominated the market in 2019 on account of their availability in various formulations, including aqueous solutions, emulsions, and suspensions. The unit-does segment is anticipated to witness lucrative growth due to increasing approvals for the treatment of various disorders. Moreover, majority of the vaccine formulations under development are unit-dose formulations as single intranasal vaccine dose is commonly recommended by medical professionals.



Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing regional market over the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to increasing product development protocols, economic growth, and increase in the number of local market players involved in the development of novel drug delivery systems.

Intranasal Drug And Vaccine Delivery Market Report Highlights

Liquid delivery devices dominated the market with a revenue share of 43.7% in 2024. These devices, including metered spray pumps, circumvent first-pass metabolism, enhancing bioavailability and accelerating therapeutic effects.

Multi-dose systems led the market with a revenue share of 64.1% in 2024. Multi-dose systems provide improved tolerance and convenience, enabling patients to self-administer medications with fewer refills.

Respiratory disorders held the largest market share of 41.1% in 2024, owing to the efficacy of intranasal delivery for conditions such as asthma, COPD, and allergic rhinitis.

Retail pharmacies dominated the market and accounted for a share of 45.1% in 2024, fueled by rising patient awareness and a growing trend towards self-administration of medications.

The leading players in the Intranasal Drug and Vaccine Delivery market include:

GSK plc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

AptarGroup, Inc.

UCB S.A., Belgium

Teleflex Incorporated

3M

Bespak Limited

Optinose

Intersect ENT

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $70.32 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $103.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Intranasal Drug and Vaccine Delivery Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3. Business Environment Analysis

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis



Chapter 4. Intranasal Drug and Vaccine Delivery Market: Product Business Analysis

4.1. Product Market Share, 2024 & 2030

4.2. Product Segment Dashboard

4.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Product, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Powder Delivery Device

4.5. Liquid Delivery Device (Metered Spray Pumps)

4.6. Pressurized Metered Dose Inhaler



Chapter 5. Intranasal Drug and Vaccine Delivery Market: Dosage Business Analysis

5.1. Dosage Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.2. Dosage Segment Dashboard

5.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Dosage, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Unit-dose

5.5. Multi-dose



Chapter 6. Intranasal Drug and Vaccine Delivery Market: Application Business Analysis

6.1. Application Market Share, 2024 & 2030

6.2. Application Segment Dashboard

6.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Application, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Respiratory Disorders

6.5. Neurological Disorders

6.6. Vaccination

6.7. Pain Management



Chapter 7. Intranasal Drug and Vaccine Delivery Market: Distribution Channel Business Analysis

7.1. Distribution Channel Market Share, 2024 & 2030

7.2. Distribution Channel Segment Dashboard

7.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Distribution Channel, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

7.4. Hospital Pharmacies

7.5. Retail Pharmacies

7.6. Online Pharmacies

7.6.1. Online Pharmacies Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 8. Intranasal Drug and Vaccine Delivery Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Product, Dosage, Application, and Distribution Channel

8.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

8.2. Regional Market Dashboard

8.3. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Participant Overview

9.2. Company Market Position Analysis

9.3. Company Categorization

9.4. Strategy Mapping

9.5. Company Profiles/Listing

9.5.1. Overview

9.5.2. Financial Performance

9.5.3. Product Benchmarking

9.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

