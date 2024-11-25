Analytix Solutions Recognized as ‘Aspirant’ in Everest Group’s 2024 Finance & Accounting Outsourcing (FAO) PEAK Matrix® Assessment





WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Analytix Solutions has secured a prominent position in the Everest Group's 2024 Finance and Accounting Outsourcing (FAO) PEAK Matrix® Assessment, earning the designation ‘Aspirant.’ This recognition positions the company among the dynamic and rapidly evolving players in the global outsourcing market.

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global service providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. Likewise, providers of these services, products, and solutions look to the PEAK Matrix® to gauge and calibrate their offerings against others in the industry or market. Find further details and in-depth content at www.everestgrp.com.

Advancing in the Finance & Accounting Outsourcing Space

Analytix Solutions’ placement as an ‘Aspirant’ is a testament to its ongoing growth, innovative approach, and dedication to delivering customized solutions. In response to the increasing demand for efficiency and automation, the company has expanded its services over the past year. By integrating cutting-edge technology with personalized support, businesses are empowered to streamline their financial processes. This allows them to focus more on strategic initiatives and long-term growth.

Driving Innovation with Enhanced Digital Capabilities

The impact of Analytix Solutions extends beyond traditional finance and accounting services. Recognizing the need for insights, agility, and tech-enabled solutions, the company has made significant investments in enhancing its digital capabilities. It leverages automation, cloud-based platforms, and data-driven decision-making tools. This ensures accuracy, speed, and real-time financial insights. These improvements drive better business outcomes.

"We are honored to be recognized as an Aspirant in Everest Group’s 2024 Finance and Accounting Outsourcing (FAO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment. As a trusted advisor to our SMB clients, we are committed to delivering exceptional value and innovative solutions to help these businesses navigate complex challenges and capitalize on emerging opportunities. By investing in our team and leveraging the power of AI and digital technologies, we aim to remain at the forefront of industry trends. This recognition reaffirms our dedication to providing the highest level of service and driving sustainable growth for our clients."

- Satish Patel, Founder & CEO, Analytix Solutions

“Analytix Solutions is one of the few providers with experience serving start-ups and SMB clients across North America. It has a special focus on industries such as restaurants, hospitality, and professional services. In addition to transactional F&A, it offers high-end services such as strategic business consulting, risk and compliance advisory, and M&A deal analysis," says Shirley Hung, Partner, Everest Group. "Its well-integrated digital ecosystem featuring SaaS products, industry-specific approach, and positive client feedback, have contributed to its positioning as an Aspirant in Everest Group’s 2024 Finance and Accounting Outsourcing (FAO) Services Peak Matrix® Assessment.”

“We’re super proud that our consistent progress has positioned us as an ‘Aspirant.’ This is a significant milestone and a reflection of our commitment to excellence in Finance & Accounting Outsourcing (FAO) services helping our SMB & enterprise clients thrive through adding scalability, efficiency improvement, and transformation (digital + process + cost).”

– Nishant Kumar, Vice President – Sales & Strategic Growth, Analytix Solutions





Disclaimer

Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® Reports, may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group’s analysts and included in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports.

Key strengths highlighted by Everest Group include:

SMB-Centric Expertise: Achieves robust F&A processes for SMBs, emphasizing AP, AR, general accounting, and M&A deal analysis.

Achieves robust F&A processes for SMBs, emphasizing AP, AR, general accounting, and M&A deal analysis. Tailored Niche Support: Provides specialized accounting services for SMBs, including loan and forensic accounting.

Provides specialized accounting services for SMBs, including loan and forensic accounting. Comprehensive Consulting Services: Offers strategic business consulting, risk and compliance advisory, and operational consulting.

Offers strategic business consulting, risk and compliance advisory, and operational consulting. Digital F&A Solutions: Delivers digital F&A solutions through proprietary tools and partnerships.

Delivers digital F&A solutions through proprietary tools and partnerships. Innovative SaaS Products: Features unique SaaS solutions like insightReview and insightCapture for automated bookkeeping and bill processing.

Features unique SaaS solutions like insightReview and insightCapture for automated bookkeeping and bill processing. Focus on Efficiency and Scalability: Prioritizes efficiency and scalability through transaction-based pricing in FAO engagements.

Prioritizes efficiency and scalability through transaction-based pricing in FAO engagements. Niche Industry Expertise: One of the few providers serving F&A demands in niche sectors like restaurants, hospitality, and professional services.

One of the few providers serving F&A demands in niche sectors like restaurants, hospitality, and professional services. Client Satisfaction & Quality: Recognized for high-quality work, scalability, and quick turnaround times by clients.

About Analytix Solutions

Analytix Solutions is a strategic partner empowering SMBs with a comprehensive suite of services, including Business Transformation, Operational Consulting, Digital Technologies, Finance & Accounting, HR, IT, Software Development, and more. By leveraging technology and industry expertise, we deliver tailored solutions that drive growth, efficiency, and innovation. Our commitment to client success and operational excellence positions us as trusted advisors in an ever-evolving business landscape.

For media inquiries, contact:

Michelle Mahov

VP – Marketing

Email: michelle.mahov@analytix.com

For more information, visit Analytix.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/65444b5c-8d42-4f2d-b820-21fc4abc3eed

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2b15fd55-e1d7-4a72-bc05-be1a904b72a5