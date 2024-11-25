India Snacks Market Forecast Report and Company Analysis 2025-2033 Featuring Prataap Snacks, Nestle, DFM Foods, PepsiCo, ITC,. Britannia, Agro Tech Foods

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Snacks Market Forecast Report by Sector, Type, Distribution Channels, Region, Countries and Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India Snacks Market is expected to reach US$ 5.34 billion in 2024 to US$ 10.92 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 8.26 % from 2025 to 2033. The market is expanding as a result of shifting lifestyles, growing disposable incomes, and increasing urbanization. The increasing number of young people and the impact of Western eating habits, which are increasing demand for quick, ready-to-eat snack options across a range of demographics, lend further credence to it.







Because of the widespread adoption of work-from-home cultures and lockdowns brought on by the pandemic, the market for snack products has grown exponentially over the last two years. As snack producers concentrate on innovation and healthier goods, this trend is expected to persist during the projected period.



The more individuals who work from home, the more they want to indulge in "on-the-go." The last two years have seen a rise in demand for packaged snacks including macaroni, crisps, and noodles as the pandemic forced consumers to rearrange their meals at home.



Growing health concerns and shifting lifestyles have led to a demand for a wide range of snacks. The way people consume vegan and other snack foods is changing significantly, according to the industry. In order to extend shelf life and promote munching while on the road, international businesses have taken advantage of the growing demand for snacks by packaging their goods in more practical shapes.



Growth Drivers for the India Snacks Market

Growth in Retail Channels



The growth of online platforms, mostly as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic, has a significant impact on the expansion of retail channels in the Indian snacking sector. The development of nationwide distribution and logistics networks has made this trend possible by expanding accessibility and convenience. In the last three years, India has added 125 million online buyers, with an additional 80 million anticipated by 2025, according to a report by the Indian Brand Equity Foundation. It is anticipated that India's e-commerce sector will grow to 111 billion USD by 2024 and 200 billion USD by 2026.



Packaging Innovation



The growing customer demands for sustainability and convenience have a major impact on packaging innovations in the Indian snack sector. Due to its convenient on-the-go consumption and effective storage features, pouch packaging has grown in popularity. An article from Invest India states that the food and beverage packaging sector is anticipated to reach $86 billion in 2029, while the food processing sector is anticipated to reach $535 billion by 2025-2026. The use of recyclable, compostable, or biodegradable materials in packaging is becoming more and more common. Corn plastic, bamboo, wood and plant fibers, and packaging made from mushrooms are examples of environmentally friendly materials.



Growing Trends in Health and Wellbeing



As consumers search for healthier eating options these days, the health and wellness trend in the Indian snack market is growing in popularity. The trend may be seen in the rising demand for natural, organic, vegan, low-calorie, and gluten-free snacks. These goods serve consumers who are concerned about their health, watch what they eat, and like snacks that improve their wellbeing. In 2023, a story in the Times of India stated that 38% of Indians are committed vegetarians. In response to this trend, snack producers are increasingly developing goods that suit consumers' health preferences, which is growing the Indian snack market.



India Snacks Market Overview by Regions



Regional differences exist in the Indian snack market; North India favors traditional foods like mathris and namkeens, while South India favors crispy foods like banana chips and fried snacks. While packaged snacks are in high demand in Western India, rice-based and spicy snacks are preferred in Eastern India. An overview of the market by region is given below:



North & Central India Snacks Market



Traditional and regional snacks dominate the market in Northern and Central India. Customers have a significant taste for savory, spicy snacks, such as mathris, bhujia, and namkeens. Products like samosas, chole bhature, and aloo tikki are popular in Northern states like Punjab, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh. Similar savory snacks are popular in Central India, which includes Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Roasted and fried types are preferred. Both national and local businesses are increasing their presence in these areas, demonstrating the increased demand for packaged and ready-to-eat snacks.



Southern India Snacks Market



Savory, spicy, and fried snacks with a unique regional flavor profile are popular in Southern India's snack market. Popular products include banana chips, murukku, dosa chips, and idli, with variations among states including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. Appalams and puffs, which are rice-based snacks, are also commonly eaten. Demand for healthier substitutes, such as baked snacks and millet-based goods, is increasing in the area. As urbanization increases the need for both traditional and contemporary snacks, such as convenience and ready-to-eat options, e-commerce platforms are becoming more and more significant.



Western India Snacks Market



The market for snacks in Western India is a vibrant and expanding sector, propelled by the region's urbanization and varied culinary customs. Along with well-known regional sweets, states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Rajasthan provide a broad range of traditional snacks, such as farsan, bhujia, chakri, and sev. The market is growing quickly due to a young population, increased disposable incomes, and growing need for quick, ready-to-eat solutions. Additionally, the desire for organic, low-calorie, and healthier snacks is being driven by health-conscious customers. E-commerce sites and the emergence of national and international snack brands are other contributing factors to the expansion.



Eastern India Snacks Market



A rich culinary legacy, featuring distinctive flavors and regional delicacies like momos, pakhala, chowmein, and other rice-based snacks, characterizes the Eastern India snacking sector. This market is influenced by states like West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, and Assam, which combine traditional and contemporary tastes. The market is expanding as a result of rising urbanization, rising disposable income, and a growing demand for convenient foods. Health-conscious consumers are also seeking nutritional and organic snack alternatives. Eastern India's market dynamics are being further enhanced by the rise of national and local snack brands as well as internet retail.



