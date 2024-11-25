Susan Kreh, CFO and CIO of Oil-Dri Corporation of America, Named FEI’s Chicago CFO of the Year for a Mid-Size Public Company

CHICAGO, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC) is proud to announce that Susan Kreh, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer and Chief Information Officer, has been named the recipient of the prestigious 2024 Financial Executives International (FEI) Chicago CFO of the Year Award. This award honors senior financial leaders who have made significant contributions to a business or non-profit in the Chicago area. Recipients are selected from a group of finalists, and awards are presented to CFOs at large and mid-size public, private, and not-for-profit companies. Ms. Kreh was honored in the mid-size public company category for her exceptional executive and strategic foresight, as well as for her steadfast commitment to Oil-Dri’s financial growth and success. Her recognition among such a talented group highlights her outstanding accomplishments in financial management and leadership. Her ability to steer Oil-Dri through a period of growth, while fostering a collaborative culture, has played a critical role in the Company’s success.

Daniel S. Jaffee, President and Chief Executive Officer, expressed his pride in Ms. Kreh’s achievement, “Susan’s award is a testament to her outstanding management and the significant impact she has had on our organization. Her financial insight, combined with her unwavering focus on tactical growth, has been invaluable to our success. This award is well-deserved, and we look forward to her continued contributions as a key driver of our future accomplishments.”

Ms. Kreh shared her thoughts on the honor, “This recognition is not just about me. At Oil-Dri, we embrace the notion that ‘Winning is a Team Game’. This award is a testament to that, and to what we can achieve when strategy and collaboration come together.”

About Oil-Dri

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. Oil-Dri is vertically integrated which enables the Company to efficiently oversee every step of the process from research and development to supply chain to marketing and sales. With over 80 years of experience, the Company continues to fulfill its mission to Create Value from Sorbent Minerals. To learn more about the Company, visit oildri.com.