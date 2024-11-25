Canada Saskatchewan Grain Market Report 2023-2024 & 2030: Grain Production, Non-Grain Production, End-Use, Export Demand and Company Analysis

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Saskatchewan Grain Market Report Forecast By Grain Production, Non-Grain Production, End-Use, Export Demand and Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Canada Saskatchewan Grain Market will reach US$ 6.54 billion by 2032, up from US$ 4.90 billion in 2023, with a CAGR of 3.25% between 2024 and 2032

Strong international markets, rising demand for sustainable practices, and developments in agricultural technology are some of the major factors supporting the Saskatchewan grain industry. Crop yields are increased by favorable climatic and soil conditions, and effective distribution is supported by infrastructural improvements. Saskatchewan is positioned as a major player in the agricultural industry because to government policies that encourage trade and research into crop diversification, which also contribute to market stability and growth.







Being a significant contributor to both the nation's agricultural output and international grain exports, Saskatchewan occupies a crucial place in the Canadian grain market. Saskatchewan is known as Canada's "breadbasket" because of its expansive plains and rich soils, which make it the perfect place to grow a variety of cereals. With main crops including wheat, canola, barley, oats, and pulses like lentils and peas that are important to the local economy and the agricultural landscape of the country, the province has a diversified grain market.



The demand for grains around the world, technical developments like precision agriculture, and encouraging government regulations are the main factors propelling the Saskatchewan grain market's expansion. While better infrastructure improves transportation and export capacity, more funding for sustainable practices and research encourages innovation. Strategies for climate resilience and market diversification aid farmers in adjusting to shifting circumstances. All of these elements work together to improve soil health, increase crop yields, and create a strong agricultural industry that can supply food both domestically and beyond.



Driving Forces of Canada Saskatchewan Grain Market



Saskatchewan farmers are leading the way in implementing cutting-edge farming methods and technologies.



Saskatchewanian farmers are leading the way in using cutting-edge farming methods and technologies, which promotes agricultural innovation and efficiency. Precision agriculture, which use GPS, sensors, and data analytics to precisely track and control crop development, has also been embraced by Saskatchewan farmers. This method lessens the impact on the environment, increases food yields, and decreases waste. By adopting regenerative and precision farming methods, Canadian soil may be able to store an extra 21MT of carbon by 2050. Despite the adoption of some precision technologies, precision farming could develop with increased usage of cutting-edge instruments that incorporate technologies like automated robotics and artificial intelligence.



Technological developments are causing a revolution in the agriculture sector, opening up new avenues for participation for those with the necessary skills and enthusiasm. By 2030, there is expected to be a 123,000 professional deficit in the agriculture sector, underscoring the need for qualified personnel. One important strategy that has gained popularity among Saskatchewan farmers is no-till farming. This technique, which entails growing crops without tillage, has several advantages, including better soil structure, increased soil fertility due to the buildup of organic matter, decreased erosion, and greater water retention. Saskatchewan farmers actively support the long-term health of their soil and its resistance to climate change by implementing no-till farming methods.



Innovation Saskatchewan also made a $170,000 investment in crop disease testing and composting R&D technology in April 2024. In a similar vein, Degelman Industries is preparing to introduce its compacted soil heavy-duty staggered rippers at Canada's Farm Show the same month.



Government initiatives boosts the industry growth



Through a number of processes, government policies greatly contribute to the expansion of the grain market in Saskatchewan. Subsidies and financial assistance lower production costs, enticing farmers to make technological investments and boost yields. With the renewal of a Memorandum of Cooperation with Fertilizer Canada in April 2022, the Saskatchewan government reaffirmed its commitment to training, education, and the growth of 4R Nutrient Stewardship in the province over the following three years. By 2025, the province wants to have 25% of its cropland designated as 4R, which is consistent with its larger efforts to make the agriculture sector more climate resilient.



Furthermore, funding for research encourages sustainable practices and crop variety innovation. For instance, Saskatchewan will get $570.6 million in agriculture assistance in 2024-2025, up $22.4 million (4.1%) from the previous year. Crop Insurance and AgriStability are two federal-provincial risk management initiatives that will be supported by the majority of the budget, $431.7 million. $38.0 million will also go toward strategic projects like the adoption of new technology and agricultural research. Additionally, this money supports Saskatchewan-based universities engaged in cutting-edge research.



Furthermore, the Saskatchewan government is committed to enhancing its international ties through a number of programs, such as hosting foreign corporate delegations and diplomats, opening international offices, and conducting trade and investment missions. The province's economy has grown as a result of these initiatives, which have been crucial in expanding access to new markets, developing strategic alliances, and taking advantage of new opportunities abroad.



Global Saskatchewan Grain Company Analysis



The key players in Saskatchewan Grain industry are Cargill, Inc., Archer - Daniels - Midland Company, Bunge, AGT Food and Ingredients Inc and Louis Dreyfus Company.



Global Saskatchewan Grain Company News



August 2024 - Plans to expand its grain factory in Elva, Manitoba, were announced by Cargill Inc. The factory, which serves Canadian Pacific, mostly deals with barley, oats, wheat, and canola. In a prepared statement, Cargill officials stated that the expansion will enhance rail-car handling capacity from 56 to 112 cars and expand the facility's storage capacity from 14,500 to 24,500 metric tons.



June 2024 - A memorandum of intent to form a joint venture (JV) collaboration has been signed between Federated Co-operative Limited (FCL) and GT Food and Ingredients Inc. (AGT Foods). The newly established joint venture plans to build a canola crushing facility worth $360 million. FCL owns the bulk of the partnership with AGT, which is a 51%-49% split. About half of the feedstock needed for a sustainable diesel plant that produces 15,000 barrels per day will come from the canola crush facility; the other half will be contracted from other canola smash plants.

Key Players Analysis:

Cargill, Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Bunge

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc

Louis Dreyfus Company

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1 Overview of Saskatchewan Grain Market

3.2 Key Findings and Insights



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Historical Grain Production in Canada Saskatchewan

5.1 Overview of Agricultural Land and Climate

5.2 Impact of Climate and Environmental Factors

5.3 Major Grain-Producing Provinces

5.4 Comparative Analysis of Grain Production by Province

5.4.1 Wheat

5.4.2 Barley

5.4.3 Oats

5.5 Role of Saskatchewan in National Grain Production



6. Canada Saskatchewan Grain Production Trends & Forecast

6.1 Wheat

6.1.1 Market

6.1.2 Volume

6.2 Barley

6.2.1 Market

6.2.2 Volume

6.3 Oats

6.3.1 Market

6.3.2 Volume



7. Canada Saskatchewan Non-Grain (Oilseeds and Pulses) Production Trends & Forecast

7.1 Canary Seed

7.1.1 Market

7.1.2 Volume

7.2 Canola

7.3 Chick Peas

7.4 Flaxseed

7.5 Lentils

7.6 Mustard

7.7 Peas



8. Domestic Demand for Canada Saskatchewan Grains

8.1 Overview of Domestic Consumption Patterns

8.2 Key End-Use Industries

8.2.1 Wheat

8.2.1.1 Human food

8.2.1.2 Seed requirements

8.2.1.3 Industrial use

8.2.1.4 Animal feed, waste and dockage

8.2.1.5 Others

8.2.2 Barley

8.2.3 Oats



9. Export Demand for Canada Saskatchewan Grains

9.1 Historical Export Trends

9.2 Key Export Destinations by Grain Type

9.2.1 Wheat: Top Countries and Trade Dynamics

9.2.2 Barley: Top Countries and Trade Dynamics

9.2.3 Canola: Top Countries and Trade Dynamics

9.3 Trade Agreements and Their Impact on Exports

9.4 Emerging Markets and Opportunities



10. Import Demand for Grains in Canada Saskatchewan

10.1 Overview of Grain Imports into Saskatchewan

10.2 Types of Grains Imported

10.3 Sources of Imported Grains

10.4 Impact of Imports on Local Market Dynamics

10.5 Role of Trade Agreements and Tariffs on Imports



11. Porter's Five Forces

11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyer

11.2 Bargaining Power of Supplier

11.3 Threat of New Entrants

11.4 Rivalry among Existing Competitors

11.5 Threat of Substitute Products



12. SWOT Analysis

12.1 Strengths

12.2 Weaknesses

12.3 Opportunities

12.4 Threats

