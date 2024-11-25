Europe Cordless Electric Walk Behind Lawn Mower Market Poised to Surpass Valuation of US$ 2,415.20 Million by 2032 | US$200-400 Price Range Generates Nearly 39% Revenue Says Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Europe cordless electric walk behind lawn mower market was valued at US$ 1,398.98 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach US$ 2,415.20 million by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.42% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

The European cordless electric walk behind lawn mower market is poised for significant growth, driven by a confluence of technological innovation, environmental imperatives, and evolving consumer preferences. This growth is underpinned by substantial investments in research and development, with manufacturers pouring over €90 million into R&D efforts in 2023 alone. These efforts are primarily focused on extending battery life and integrating emerging technologies like solid-state batteries, which promise higher energy densities and faster charging times. The industry’s commitment to innovation signals a robust pipeline of new products designed to meet the rising demand for efficient, eco-friendly lawn care solutions.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/europe-cordless-electric-walk-behind-lawn-mower-market

Germany stands as a linchpin in this market, both as a leading consumer and a hub of technological advancement. With over 500,000 units sold in 2023, Germany accounts for a significant portion of the market, driven by its strong environmental policies and consumer preference for sustainable products. German manufacturers such as Bosch and Stihl are at the forefront of this movement, offering models with enhanced features like longer battery runtimes—up to 90 minutes compared to the previous 60 minutes. This focus on sustainability is mirrored across Europe, where electric mowers have helped reduce carbon emissions by an estimated 500,000 tons annually. Additionally, the industry supports over 25,000 jobs, highlighting its economic impact alongside environmental benefits.

The cordless electric walk behind lawn mower market is also witnessing a shift towards smart integration and service-oriented business models. In 2023, about 20% of new electric mower models launched featured compatibility with smart home systems, such as Apple HomeKit and Google Home, reflecting a trend towards greater connectivity and automation in lawn care. Moreover, the proliferation of subscription-based lawn care services, particularly in the UK, underscores the evolving consumer landscape. These services saw an increase of 15,000 new subscribers in 2023, appealing to those seeking convenience without the burden of ownership. As urbanization continues to shape consumer needs, with approximately 75% of Europe's population residing in urban areas, the demand for compact, easy-to-use mowers will likely grow. This dynamic market environment offers substantial opportunities for stakeholders to innovate and capture market share in the coming years.

Key Findings in Europe Cordless Electric Walk Behind Lawn Mower Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 2,415.20 million CAGR 6.42% By Size- Cutting Width 40cm-45cm (31.90%) By Price Range US$ 200-400 (38.79%) By Motor Type Brushless (66.32%) By Grass Cutting Style Mulching (36.05%) By End User Residential (71.03%) By Battery Voltage 40V≤60V (43.39%) By Distribution Channel Offline (62.44%) Top Drivers Government incentives promoting eco-friendly lawn equipment adoption.

Technological advancements enhancing battery life and mower efficiency.

Increasing consumer preference for low-maintenance, user-friendly lawn care solutions. Top Trends Integration of smart technology and connectivity features in mowers.

Growth in urban gardening and smaller lawn sizes favoring compact mowers.

Expansion of shared economy models for lawn equipment rental services. Top Challenges Higher upfront costs compared to traditional petrol mowers.

Limited battery life for large-scale or professional use cases.

Insufficient charging infrastructure in rural or remote areas.

Mulching Grass Collection Style Dominates Cordless Electric Walk Behind Lawn Mower Market in Europe with 36% Market Share

The mulching grass collection style has become the preferred choice for cordless electric walk-behind lawn mowers in Europe due to its environmental benefits and efficiency. Mulching mowers finely chop grass clippings and redistribute them back onto the lawn, acting as a natural fertilizer. This process not only reduces the need for chemical fertilizers but also helps retain soil moisture, which is crucial in regions experiencing dry spells. In countries like Germany and the Netherlands, where sustainable gardening practices are highly valued, mulching mowers align with eco-friendly initiatives. Additionally, the convenience of not having to dispose of grass clippings appeals to urban gardeners with limited waste disposal options.

The demand for mulching mowers in the cordless electric walk behind lawn mower market is also driven by technological advancements that enhance their performance. Modern cordless electric mowers are equipped with powerful lithium-ion batteries, providing longer run times and consistent power output. This makes them suitable for larger lawns, a common feature in suburban areas of France and the UK. Furthermore, the quiet operation of electric mowers compared to their gas counterparts is a significant advantage in densely populated areas, where noise pollution is a concern. The integration of smart technology, such as app connectivity for monitoring battery life and scheduling mowing sessions, adds to their appeal among tech-savvy consumers.

Statistical data underscores the popularity of mulching mowers. In 2023, over 1.08 million units of cordless electric mowers with mulching capabilities were sold across Europe, with Germany and the UK accounting for nearly 780,000 units combined. The average runtime of these mowers has increased to 60 minutes per charge, a 20-minute improvement from models available five years ago. Additionally, the cordless electric walk behind lawn mowers market in Europe is projected to grow by nearly 97,000 units annually, driven by increasing consumer awareness of sustainable lawn care practices and advancements in battery technology.

The Appeal of the $200-$400 Price Range for Cordless Electric Lawn Mowers in Europe to Shine Brighter and Control Over 38% Market Share

The $200-$400 price range for cordless electric walk behind lawn mower market captures a significant portion of the European market due to its balance of affordability and quality. This price bracket offers consumers access to reliable and efficient models without the premium cost associated with high-end brands. In countries like Spain and Italy, where economic considerations heavily influence purchasing decisions, this price range provides an attractive entry point for homeowners seeking to transition from manual or gas-powered mowers to electric alternatives.

Models within this price range often feature essential functionalities such as adjustable cutting heights, durable construction, and efficient battery systems, making them suitable for the average European garden. Brands like Bosch and Flymo, which are popular in the UK and Scandinavian countries, offer models in this range that are known for their reliability and ease of use. These mowers typically come with a two-year warranty, providing consumers with added assurance of their investment's longevity.

Recent study highlight the dominance of this price range in the cordless electric walk behind lawn mower market. In 2023, approximately 1.2 million cordless electric mowers sold in Europe fell within the $200-$400 range, with the Germany and France accounting for nearly 500,000 units. The average battery life of these mowers has improved to 45 minutes, catering to the needs of medium-sized lawns. Additionally, the inclusion of features such as foldable handles for easy storage and lightweight designs enhances their appeal to urban dwellers with limited space. The consistent demand for these models is expected to drive a 5% annual increase in sales, reflecting their continued relevance in the market.

Rise of Brushless Motors Dominance in Europe to Take Home Over 66% Market Share

Brushless motors have become a key feature in the European cordless electric walk behind lawn mower market, accounting for more than 66% of the revenue. These motors offer several advantages over traditional brushed motors, including higher efficiency, reduced maintenance, and longer lifespan. Brushless motors operate with less friction, resulting in quieter performance and less wear and tear, which is particularly appealing in noise-sensitive areas like residential neighborhoods in Sweden and Denmark.

The demand for brushless motors is further fueled by their superior performance in challenging mowing conditions. They provide consistent power output, making them ideal for tackling thick or wet grass, a common scenario in the UK and Ireland due to frequent rainfall. Additionally, the energy efficiency of brushless motors extends battery life, allowing users to cover larger areas on a single charge. This efficiency is crucial in regions with expansive lawns, such as rural France and Germany, where homeowners prioritize mowers that can handle extensive mowing tasks without frequent recharging.

Projections for the brushless motor segment in the Europe cordless electric walk behind lawn mower market indicate lucrative growth potential. In 2023, over 190,000 units of cordless electric mowers with brushless motors were sold in Europe, with Germany and the UK leading the market. The average lifespan of these motors has increased to 10 years, doubling that of brushed motors. Furthermore, advancements in motor technology are expected to enhance performance and reduce costs, driving a projected 10% annual growth in sales. This trend reflects the increasing consumer preference for durable, high-performance mowers that offer long-term value and sustainability.

Ask For Customization @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/ask-for-customization/europe-cordless-electric-walk-behind-lawn-mower-market

Germany Leads the Charge in Cordless Electric Lawn Mower Market Growth

Germany stands at the forefront of Europe's cordless electric walk behind lawn mower market, showcasing a remarkable alignment of consumer demand, technological innovation, and environmental consciousness. The country's market is projected to control nearly 20% revenue share of the European market. With over 35% of European households owning a garden, and Germany accounting for a large share, the domestic demand for efficient and eco-friendly lawn care solutions is soaring. Several factors contribute to Germany's prominence. The nation is home to leading manufacturers like Bosch and Stihl, whose headquarters are based in Germany, leveraging local expertise and advanced engineering. Bosch alone reported sales of over 500,000 units of cordless electric mowers in 2022, indicating strong consumer trust and brand loyalty. The German market favors premium products with advanced features; for instance, the Bosch UniversalRotak 36-550 and Stihl RMA 448 models are top choices among consumers seeking durability and performance.

Environmental policies play a crucial role in this dominance in the Europe’s cordless electric walk behind lawn mower market. Germany's commitment to reducing carbon emissions has led to increased adoption of electric lawn mowers over traditional gas-powered alternatives. The government offers incentives for purchasing eco-friendly equipment, boosting sales figures. In 2023, over 70% of lawn mowers sold in Germany were electric, underscoring the shift towards sustainable options. Moreover, advancements in battery technology, with German companies investing over USD 200 million in R&D in 2022, have enhanced the efficiency and appeal of cordless electric mowers.

Europe Cordless Electric Walk Behind Lawn Mower Market Key Players:

Snapper

The Toro Company

Einhell Germany AG

Ripon Ground Care

STIGA S.p.A. via del Lavoro

Robert Bosch

Deere & Company

Kubota Corporation

Stihl Group

Husqvarna Group

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Size - Cutting Width

Less than 35cm

36cm-39cm

40cm-45cm

46cm-50cm

More than 50cm

By Grass Collection Style

Mulching

Rear Discharge

Side Discharge

Bagging

By Price Range

Below $200

$200-$400

$400-$800

More than $800

By End User

Residential

Commercial Hotels & Restaurants Recreation/ Entertainment Centers Others

Municipal (Parks and Gardens, Landscapes)

By Motor Type

Brushless Motor

Brush Motor

By Battery Voltage

≤20V

20V≤40V

40V≤60V

60V≤80V

80V≤

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline Direct Distributor/Dealer Retail/Specialized Stores



By Country

Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Belgium Switzerland Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe



Want an in-depth report review? Ask for an online presentation from our analyst @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/speak-analyst/europe-cordless-electric-walk-behind-lawn-mower-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact Us:

Astute Analytica

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

For Sales Enquiries: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/

LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube