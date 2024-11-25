Protein Bar Market Global Forecast Report and Company Analysis 2025-2033 Featuring General Mills, Kellanova, Associated British Foods, Glanbia, PepsiCo, Hersheys's, Simply Good Foods and Amway

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protein Bar Market Report Global Forecast By Type, Protein Source, Distribution Channel, Countries and Company Analysis (2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global protein bar market will be valued at US$ 8.60 billion in 2024 and growing at a CAGR of 9.86% between 2025 and 2033 to reach US$ 20.04 billion in 2033. Besides, demand for plant-based and high-protein alternatives, convenience preference by consumers, and continuous innovation in flavors and ingredients are key drivers in the protein bar industry.
A protein bar is an easy, on-the-go snack filled with proteins and other nutrients to fuel energy, build muscle, and generally maintain optimal health. Typically, a protein bar contains a combination of protein sources such as whey, soy, pea, or rice protein with ingredients like oats, nuts, seeds, and sweeteners. They have a variety of flavors and formulations that can help meet certain nutritional or dietary preferences, whether they are plant-based, gluten-free, or low sugar.
Protein Bar also form part of the recovery nutrition of any athlete or fitness enthusiast after a workout, helping rebuild the muscles and replenishing the energy stores. They are also popular among busy persons requiring a meal replacement or on-the-go snack. Protein bars can also be seen as part of a diet for weight management as they help curb hunger and offer long-lasting satiety. With growing health awareness, protein bars have become inevitable in the diet of many for performance enhancement, maintenance of muscles, and general nutrition.
Driving Forces of the Protein Bar Market
Increasing Demand for Health and Fitness Products
With rising health-consciousness on the part of the consumer, the demand for health and fitness products like protein bars is also found growing. The fitness professional and the athlete seek the protein bars to meet the need for muscle recovery, sustained energy release, and overall performance enhancement. Moreover, given the pressure to lose weight and have a healthy diet, protein bars are now an easy solution to those without enough time in maintaining a balanced diet. The demand is also propelled by surged interest in fitness trends, in addition to growing awareness of the substantial role of protein in daily nutrition.
Plant-Based Dietary Shift
The rising trend of moving towards plant-based diets is also one of the major factors that are driving the growth of the protein bar market. More and more people are adopting vegetarian and vegan diets, and as a result, there is growing demand in the market for plant-based protein alternatives. Protein bars made using plant-based proteins such as pea, soy, or rice proteins can be provided to the customers according to their dietary preferences. This change is not only health but also environment-friendly, as the proteins derived from plant-based sources are perceived to be more sustainable than those derived from animal-based sources. Increasing variety in plant-based protein bars is driving the market forward.
Innovations in Flavors and Ingredients
Newness in flavors offered and the introduction of new ingredients of better quality have dramatically increased the attractiveness of protein bars. Manufacturers are pushing the flavor, from peanut butter and chocolate, to really exotic things like salted caramel, matcha, etc. New formulations incorporating superfoods, less sugar content, and natural sweetener also form the new set of offerings that cater to the changing consumer preferences towards healthier alternatives. All these innovations make protein bars more alluring to a large number of consumers, which in turn fuels growth through satisfaction of nutritional as well as taste requirements. With the continuous improvement of flavor and ingredients, the market is going on a roll.
Germany Protein Bar Market
The Germany Protein Bar Market is growing at an immense rate because of health consciousness coupled with a rising demand for a convenient high-protein snack. With increasing fitness culture, consumers are buying protein bars to enhance muscle recovery, weight management, and nutrition, however, the shift in the plant-based diet is further fueling the demand for plant-based protein bars. New flavors and formulations, such as low in sugar and organic, also attract more diversified consumers. Growing demand for the product with the growth of the e-commerce market is also boosting the protein bars widely available to a larger population in Germany.
China Protein Bar Industry
The China Protein Bar market is also growing exponentially, led by health awareness and the upsurge in fitness and wellness trends. Protein bars can quickly gain one of the top spots in consumers' choices when they want something convenient and to go. As such, they enjoy wide acceptance by both athletes and health-conscious consumers. In addition, higher-protein, lower-sugar, and plant-based protein bars are increasingly sought-after as consumers move toward healthier, more plant-based diets. Flavours and ingredients, from superfoods to organic options, continue to boost the appeal of protein bars in China. Further, the ever-increasing business world of e-commerce is making these products reach a wider section of people across the country.
Saudi Arabia Protein Bar Industry
Saudi Arabia Protein Bar Market is growing steadily due to growing Health and Wellness awareness among consumers. The growing middle-class status and rising health consciousness tend to demand more for those healthy and easily consumable snacks as protein bars are included in that. These are significant among all the fitness lovers, sportspersons, and all the weight-watchers or activity people. The rapidly growing trends for a plant-based diet also contribute to the rising demand of these bars in the plant-based protein bars. Also, the greater availability of these bars through both retails as well as online media is contributing significantly to the growth in Saudi Arabia's market.
Key Players Analysis: Business Overview, Key Personnel, Recent Development & Strategies, Financial Insights
- General Mills Inc.
- Kellanova
- Associated British Foods plc
- Glanbia plc
- PepsiCo Inc
- The Hershey Company
- Simply Good Foods Co
- Amway Corp.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|105
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$8.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$20.04 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. Global Protein Bar Market
6. Market Share Analysis
6.1 By Type
6.2 By Protein Source
6.3 By Distribution Channel
6.4 By Countries
7. Type
7.1 Sports Nutrition Bars
7.2 Meal Replacement Bars
7.3 Others
8. Protein Source
8.1 Animal Based
8.2 Plant Based
9. Distribution Channel
9.1 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
9.2 Convenience Stores
9.3 Online
9.4 Others
10. Countries
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.2 Canada
10.2 Europe
10.2.1 France
10.2.2 Germany
10.2.3 Italy
10.2.4 Spain
10.2.5 United Kingdom
10.2.6 Belgium
10.2.7 Netherlands
10.2.8 Turkey
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.3.1 China
10.3.2 Japan
10.3.3 India
10.3.4 South Korea
10.3.5 Thailand
10.3.6 Malaysia
10.3.7 Indonesia
10.3.8 Australia
10.3.9 New Zealand
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.3 Argentina
10.5 Middle East & Africa
10.5.1 Saudi Arabia
10.5.2 UAE
10.5.3 South Africa
11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.3 Degree of Rivalry
11.4 Threat of New Entrants
11.5 Threat of Substitutes
12. SWOT Analysis
12.1 Strength
12.2 Weakness
12.3 Opportunity
12.4 Threat
