Protein Supplements Market Global Forecast Report and Company Analysis 2025-2033 Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Herbalife, Nestle, Simply Good Foods, WK Kellogg, PepsiCo, and Glanbia

The Global Protein Supplements Market will reach US$ 52.34 billion by 2033, up from US$ 27.28 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 7.51% between 2025 and 2033

Some of the significant drivers controlling the market include the growing awareness of age-related muscle loss, the increasing use of nutritional supplements in daily routines, and the growing impact of celebrities and social media influencers.







In recent years, veganism has become more and more popular worldwide, partly due to growing concerns about environmental sustainability and animal welfare. The market for plant-based protein products has been greatly driven by the growing interest in plant-based lifestyles. Interestingly, the fiber component of plant-based protein powders has made them popular since it facilitates easier digestion and maintains a balanced gut flora. Consequently, plant-based protein powders are frequently seen as a better option than animal-based protein.



The demand for plant-based protein products made from rice, peas, and soy has increased due to their significant appeal. To satisfy this rising demand, businesses are concentrating on creating cutting-edge plant-based supplements. For instance, Gold Standard 100% Plant Protein powder, which is manufactured entirely of vegan components, was introduced in the plant-based market by Optimum Nutrition, the flagship sports nutrition brand of Glanbia, in October 2022. 24 grams of high-quality plant-based protein are included in the new formula to support a variety of workout activities. Furthermore, consumers are increasingly favoring individualized nutrition, and dietitians may suggest dietary intake according to the individual's requirements. As a result, producers can create programs and solutions that are especially suited to each customer's demands.



The market will be driven by soaring demand for sports nutrition supplements



Consuming nutrients like vitamins, proteins, supplements, fats, carbs, minerals, and organic materials is a part of sports nutrition. Sports nutritional products are designed to help strength and endurance athletes and bodybuilders perform better overall, boost their stamina, encourage muscle growth, and improve their health. They include sports drinks, sports supplements, and sports foods. Because of its controlled release and minimal component usage, nano-encapsulation and microencapsulation technologies have become more and more popular in recent years. It is anticipated that expanding the distribution network for encapsulation technologies in food fortification would open up new markets for components used in sports nutrition.



Furthermore, it is anticipated that the use of protein supplements in the sports nutrition sector would rise due to the growing popularity of naturally produced components and growing health concerns about synthetic compounds. Additionally, it is anticipated that using automation in the production of protein supplements will raise the caliber of the final goods. The production of protein supplements using nanotechnology may assist produce nano emulsions with increased and enhanced nutrient bioavailability.



Increasing dietary and lifestyle modifications



Regular diets sometimes do not provide enough protein because of modern lifestyles. For people with hectic schedules or dietary limitations, protein supplements offer a quick and effective alternative. The demand for plant-based protein supplements and other alternative protein sources has increased as a result of the transition to plant-based diets. For example, the plant-based product line Herbalife V was introduced in August 2023 by the health and wellness corporation Herbalife Nutrition. Two protein shake options and a range of dietary supplements intended to support immune and digestive health are among the certified organic, kosher, and non-GMO confirmed goods in the Herbalife V line. This is further propelling the global market revenue for protein supplements.



Protein Supplements Market Overview by Regions



The market for protein supplements is growing globally, with the biggest demand occurring in North America and Europe due to health and fitness trends. Asia-Pacific is developing quickly due to rising disposable incomes and a growing focus on nutrition and wellness. The following provides a market overview by region:



United States Protein Supplements Market



The market for protein supplements in the United States has grown significantly due to rising fitness trends, health consciousness, and the need for easy nourishment. Protein powders, shakes, bars, and ready-to-drink beverages are among its many billion-dollar items, which appeal to athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and health-conscious consumers. Whey protein is still the most common source, but as vegan and vegetarian diets become more popular, plant-based alternatives like pea, soy, and hemp protein are becoming more and more well-liked. The accessibility of the market is facilitated by e-commerce platforms and retail outlets such as gyms and health food stores. The increase in lifestyle-related illnesses, the emphasis on controlling weight, and the expanding use of protein for general health and muscle repair are important motivators.



Additionally, the demand for ready-to-drink products is being driven by changing customer preferences as well as an increase in the desire for convenience foods. The demand for healthy food options rises as a result of urban lifestyles, busy schedules, lack of time, and rising nutritional product needs. As a result, a number of protein-enriched goods, including bars and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages, have become popular choices for consumers looking to substitute meals. Numerous companies are taking advantage of these chances and creating practical goods that offer enough nourishment.



India Protein Supplements Market



India's market for protein supplements is expanding quickly due to factors like developing fitness culture, rising disposable incomes, and more health consciousness. Protein shakes, bars, and powders are becoming more and more popular in India as more people concentrate on bodybuilding, fitness, and weight control. Although plant-based alternatives like soy and pea protein are becoming more popular, whey protein is still the most widely used. The industry is expanding due to factors like urbanization, the rise of e-commerce, and the appeal of fitness influencers, especially with younger consumers.



Additionally, there is a high demand for plant-based protein products due to the rise in vegetarian and vegan diets. Trends in nutrition and wellness can have an impact on the industry. For instance, India now has the lowest meat consumption rate in the world, according to a research by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (UN FAO). This is mostly because 44% of the country's 1.3 billion people are Hindu. Additionally, there were about 500 million vegetarians and five million hardcore vegans in India in 2020.



United Kingdom Protein Supplements Market



The market for protein supplements in the UK is expanding steadily due to growing interest in wellness, fitness, and health. Protein bars, smoothies, and powders have gained popularity as more people prioritize muscle rehabilitation and lead active lifestyles. Although whey protein is still the most common source, plant-based proteins - like pea, soy, and hemp - are becoming more and more well-liked as vegan and dairy-free options become more and more popular. The growth of e-commerce platforms, rising nutrition awareness, and fitness trends also have an impact on the market. Athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and anyone concerned with weight control and general health are important consumers. For instance, sport England estimates that between November 2021 and November 2022, 5.78 million people in England took part in fitness sessions.



Saudi Arabia Protein Supplements Market



The market for protein supplements in Saudi Arabia has grown significantly due to factors like fitness trends, growing interest in bodybuilding, and sports nutrition as well as growing health consciousness. The rising middle class and youthful population are driving demand for protein supplements, such as whey, casein, plant-based proteins, and ready-to-drink protein products. The nation's Vision 2030 program, which emphasizes wellness and health, also encourages market growth. Access to the market is facilitated by e-commerce platforms and the presence of both domestic and foreign businesses.

Company Analysis: Overview, Key Personnel, Recent Development & Strategies, Product Portfolio, Financial Insights

Abbott Laboratories

Herbalife International of America Inc.

Nestle S.A

Simply Good Foods Company

WK Kellogg Co.

PepsiCo Inc.

Glanbia Plc

