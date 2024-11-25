Children Wear Market Global Forecast Report and Company Analysis 2025-2033 Featuring Adidas, Benetton, Carter's, Cotton on Clothing, Diesel, Dolce & Gabbana, Kimberly-Clark, Levi's, NIKE, and Gap

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Children Wear Market Global Forecast Report by Product Category, Distribution Channel, Countries and Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Children's Wear market is estimated to be valued at US$303.28 billion in 2024 and is expected to witness growth up to US$450.71 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 4.50 % from 2025 to 2033

Drivers which are steering the children's Wear market forward include consumer awareness for wearing clothing that is in vogue because of social media and celebrity endorsements, people realizing the importance of environmentally friendly as well as health-focused clothing, and innovations taking place in design and technologies.







Population growth, increasing income levels of families, and the growing role of children's look and self-expression are what drives consumer demand in the children's wear market. Parents are willing to spend on quality and branded clothing which is sturdy, fashionable, and secure. Seasonal demand and seasonal variety, fashion trends, and above all, the growth in e-commerce have also intensified the consumption of children's wear, as parents began shopping online for greater comfort and variety.



Increasing Disposable Income and Lifestyle Shifts



As disposable income in many regions is on the rise, parents are prepared to spend more money on quality and style clothing for children. Lifestyle shifts and high demand for children's fashion have compelled parents to seek premium, branded, and 'eco-friendly' clothes for their children. Better salaries allow families to buy clothes frequently, and they naturally prefer quality over price. This subsequently enhances the expenditure on children's fashion. Coupled with the influence of social media and celebrity culture on children's clothing trends, this shift is what remains notably driving high growth in the children's wear market, especially in urban and developed areas.



Expanding E-commerce and Online Shopping Trends



Through an increase in e-commerce and online shopping trends, the shift has transformed the way the consumers shop for the children's wear market, bringing convenience, variety, and competitive pricing to the charters. Online shopping sites provide all brands, designs, and style options for parents to access in order to compare and buy the clothes best suited to their choice.

Additionally, because of the growth of mobile shopping and social media, inspiration for style has become readily available and increased online sales of children's clothing. E-commerce growth also expands the reach of smaller brands and sustainable fashion labels, which can now directly access customers, thereby expanding the market and making it more accessible to children's clothing. According to McKinsey, as of April 2023, 20% to 30% of Asian Gen-Zs and millennials spend more than six hours per day online. This gives an idea of how huge a role social media plays in the lives of these digitally born generations.



Rising Need for Sustainable and Responsible Wear



Responding to the growing environmental awareness, parents today opt for more sustainable, organic, and ethically produced children's wear. Fabric safety and chemical exposure along with environmental effects make many moves toward green brands that favor natural materials and adopt ethical manufacturing practices. Sustainable children's wear, preferably made from organic cotton or recycled materials, meets the safe and earth-friendly requirements of clothing.

Since more consumers are coming to focus on living sustainably, the children's wear market is gradually increasing and seeing eco-conscious brands that meet parents' preferences for responsible consumption, fostering market growth in response to those evolving values. In April 2023, Adidas announced a new milestone in its journey to replace virgin polyester with recycled polyester. 96 percent of the polyester used in Adidas products is now recycled polyester. Adidas 2017 has stated its target to use any form of virgin polyester in its products alternatively by the end of 2024, which will be achieved well ahead of schedule.



Canada Children's Wear Market



Canada children's wear market is experiencing growth because of increasing disposable incomes and awareness of the fashion created for children. There is a growing demand for clothes that are expected to last long. The Canadian parent chooses premium and green brands that offer comfort and trend, in line with an emerging trend towards sustainable and ethical apparel.

Online shopping offers parents another avenue of access to shop from the website and from vast collections of international and homegrown brands. Seasonal conditions and safety, and other quality considerations, continue to influence other aspects of the selection process, making the Canadian children's wear market dynamic and consumer-oriented. Dec 2023 A Luxury European Brand, Bonpoint, specializes in children's wear and skincare has opened its first Canadian flagship store at 151 Bloor St West, Toronto.

France Children's Wear Market



For the children's wear segment, the France market will grow steadily as a result of growing demand for quality as well as fashionable clothing. Premium, eco-friendly, and ethically produced children's apparel appeals to French parents, who are becoming increasingly conscious about the need for sustainability and safety. E-commerce is important in expanding the market due to online platforms offering convenience and access to various brands. Where the birth rate of France has declined, it still holds the largest child population in the EU, thus sustaining demand for children's wear. All these factors combined will lead to steady market growth in the coming years.



India Children's Wear Market



India's children's wear market is gaining momentum because of rapidly increasing disposable incomes, a growing middle class, and focusing on fashion and quality. This segment highly experiences growth in consumer preferences toward branded, more durable, and fashionable clothing for children. E-commerce sites have further fueled the growth by providing ease and variety, seasonal demands, festive seasons, and the effect of social media trends. India has a significant young population that will surely boom the children's wear market in the near future. September 2024 PILOLO, a new UAE kids clothing fashion brand, recently brought its unique philosophy and organic clothing line into the lives of Indian children.



Saudi Arabia Children's Wear Market



The rising disposable incomes, young population, and demand for fashionable and premium clothing is fueling the children's wear market in Saudi Arabia. Parents in Saudi Arabia have now started to favor high-quality branded and durable children's clothing. Fashionable and trendy children's clothing is in demand these days, too. E-commerce is growing, and it has become pretty easy to shop online, with too many options. There are seasons and religious holidays, and so are social media trends. The modernization of the retail industry in Saudi Arabia will make a huge difference in the market for children's wear in the coming years.



Children's Wear Company Analysis



Adidas AG, Benetton Group Srl, Carter's, Inc., Cotton on Clothing Pty Ltd, Diesel USA Inc., Dolce & Gabbana S.r.l., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Levi Strauss & Co., NIKE, Inc., and Gap Inc. are the key players in the Children's Wear market.



