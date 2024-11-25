Europe Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Devices Market Analysis 2025 - Forecasts to 2028 and Historical Data from 2018

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis | Europe | 2025-2031 | MedSuite | Includes: Stenting and Dilation Devices, FIT-DNA Tests, and 12 more" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European gastrointestinal (GI) endoscopic devices market was valued at over €2.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5%, reaching more than €3.6 billion by the end of the forecast period.

This comprehensive report covers various segments of the GI endoscopic devices market, including:

FIT-DNA Test

GI Endoscopes

Endoscope Distal Attachment Caps

Capsule Endoscopy

Stenting and Dilation Devices

ERCP Devices

Biopsy Forceps, Polypectomy Snares, and EUS Needles

ESD Knives and Submucosal Lifting Agents

Hemostasis Devices

Enteral Feeding Devices

Anti-Reflux Devices

Barrett's Esophagus Ablation (BEA) Devices

Market Data Coverage



The report provides an in-depth analysis with data on:

Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, and Market Size & Growth Trends

Procedure Numbers

Market Drivers and Limiters

Forecasts Until 2028 and Historical Data from 2018

Recent Mergers and Acquisitions

Company Profiles and Product Portfolios

Competitive Landscape

Procedure Numbers in the European GI Endoscopic Devices Market



The report examines a range of gastrointestinal procedures, including:

FIT-DNA Testing

GI Endoscopy

Capsule Endoscopy

Stenting and Dilation

Tissue Biopsies

Polypectomy Snare Use

Hemostasis

Enteral Feeding Tube Placement

Anti-Reflux Device Implantation

Barrett's Esophagus Ablation

In 2024, GI endoscopy was the largest segment, accounting for nearly 50% of the total procedure volume.

Market Insights

The European GI endoscopic devices market faces several challenges, including a saturated market environment and low reimbursement rates for GI procedures across many countries. These factors, coupled with high procedural costs and competitive pricing pressures, are limiting growth in certain segments.

However, the adoption of minimally invasive technologies is driving innovation and market demand. Procedures such as endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD) and endoscopic mucosal resection (EMR) are gaining traction, particularly for early-stage cancer treatments, reducing the need for invasive surgical interventions.

Market Share Insights

Boston Scientific Leading the market in stenting and dilation devices, ERCP devices, biopsy forceps, polypectomy snares, EUS needles, and hemostasis devices. Key products like the AXIOST lumen-apposing stent and Exalt Model D single-use duodenoscope drive its dominance across Europe.

Olympus Market leader in GI endoscopes, distal attachment caps, and ESD knives. Holds strong competitive shares in capsule endoscopy, stenting and dilation devices, and ERCP equipment. Ranked second overall, bolstered by a reputation for high-quality products.

Avanos Medical Dominates the enteral feeding device segment with a significant majority share. Recognized for its innovation and product quality in enteral feeding solutions.



Key Market Segments and MedCore Reports

This report suite provides comprehensive coverage of all major market segments, each of which is also available as standalone MedCore reports:

FIT-DNA Test Market

GI Endoscopes Market - MedCore Includes: New Reusable Endoscopes (e.g., Colonoscope, Gastroscope) Single-Use Endoscopes (e.g., Cholangioscope, Duodenoscope)

Capsule Endoscopy Market Includes: Capsule Cameras Data Recorders

Stenting and Dilation Devices Market Includes: Esophageal Stents (Covered-Metal, Bare-Metal, Plastic) Dilation Balloons (Esophageal, Colonic)

ERCP Devices Market Includes: Sphincterotomes, Stone Removal Balloons, Stents, and Guidewires

Biopsy, Polypectomy, and EUS Needles Market

Hemostasis Devices Market

Enteral Feeding Devices Market

Anti-Reflux Device Market

Barrett's Esophagus Ablation Market

This segmentation ensures targeted insights for specific market segments, enabling tailored decision-making for stakeholders.

Research Scope Summary

Region Covered: Europe (15 countries, including Austria, France, Germany, Italy, the U.K., and others).

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2025-2031

Historical Data: 2021-2023

Key Topics Covered:

European Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market Overview

Disease overview

Product Assessment

Country Profiles

Procedure Numbers

FIT-DNA Test Market

Gastrointestinal Endoscope Market

Endoscope Distal Attachment Cap Market

Capsule Endoscopy Market

Stenting & Dilation Device Market

Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Device Market

Biopsy Forceps, Polypectomy Snares & EUS Needle Market

Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection Knife Market

Submucosal Lifting Agent Market

Hemostasis Device Market

Enteral Feeding Device Market

Anti-Reflux Device Market

Barret's Esophagus Ablation Device Market

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Abbott

GE Healthcare

Albyn Medical

Implantica

Althea Deutschland

IntroMedic

Ambu

Jinshan Science & Technology

Applied Medical

Johnson & Johnson

Avanos Medical

Karl Storz

Becton Dickinson

Laborie

Bonastent

Leufen Medical

Boston Scientific

Local Endoscope Repair Companies

CapsoVision

M.I. Tech

Cardinal Health

Mainz Biomed

Carestream

Medicina

Changzhou Health

Medi-Globe

CODAN

Medtronic

CONMED

Medwork

Cook Medical

Merit Endotek

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

Merit Medical

Cosmo Technologies

Micro-Tech Endoscopy

Cousin Endoscopy

Mobile Instrument

Creo Medical

MTW Endoskopie

CSA Medical

Nestle

Diversatek Healthcare

Nutricia

ELLA-CS

Olympus

Endo-Flex

Other Third-Party Resellers

Endo-Therapeutics

Ovesco Endoscopy

ERBE

Pennamed

Fratelli Pettinarolli

Pentax

Fresenius Kabi

Philips

Rendoscopy

Taewoong Medical

RF

Telemed Systems

Richard Wolf

TeraRecon

S&G Biotech

Total Scope Inc.

Siemens

Viatronix

STERIS

Vital Images

Sumitomo Bakelite

