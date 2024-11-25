Europe Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Devices Market Analysis 2025 - Forecasts to 2028 and Historical Data from 2018

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis | Europe | 2025-2031 | MedSuite | Includes: Stenting and Dilation Devices, FIT-DNA Tests, and 12 more" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The European gastrointestinal (GI) endoscopic devices market was valued at over €2.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5%, reaching more than €3.6 billion by the end of the forecast period.
This comprehensive report covers various segments of the GI endoscopic devices market, including:
- FIT-DNA Test
- GI Endoscopes
- Endoscope Distal Attachment Caps
- Capsule Endoscopy
- Stenting and Dilation Devices
- ERCP Devices
- Biopsy Forceps, Polypectomy Snares, and EUS Needles
- ESD Knives and Submucosal Lifting Agents
- Hemostasis Devices
- Enteral Feeding Devices
- Anti-Reflux Devices
- Barrett's Esophagus Ablation (BEA) Devices
Market Data Coverage
The report provides an in-depth analysis with data on:
- Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, and Market Size & Growth Trends
- Procedure Numbers
- Market Drivers and Limiters
- Forecasts Until 2028 and Historical Data from 2018
- Recent Mergers and Acquisitions
- Company Profiles and Product Portfolios
- Competitive Landscape
Procedure Numbers in the European GI Endoscopic Devices Market
The report examines a range of gastrointestinal procedures, including:
- FIT-DNA Testing
- GI Endoscopy
- Capsule Endoscopy
- Stenting and Dilation
- Tissue Biopsies
- Polypectomy Snare Use
- Hemostasis
- Enteral Feeding Tube Placement
- Anti-Reflux Device Implantation
- Barrett's Esophagus Ablation
In 2024, GI endoscopy was the largest segment, accounting for nearly 50% of the total procedure volume.
Market Insights
The European GI endoscopic devices market faces several challenges, including a saturated market environment and low reimbursement rates for GI procedures across many countries. These factors, coupled with high procedural costs and competitive pricing pressures, are limiting growth in certain segments.
However, the adoption of minimally invasive technologies is driving innovation and market demand. Procedures such as endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD) and endoscopic mucosal resection (EMR) are gaining traction, particularly for early-stage cancer treatments, reducing the need for invasive surgical interventions.
Market Share Insights
- Boston Scientific
- Leading the market in stenting and dilation devices, ERCP devices, biopsy forceps, polypectomy snares, EUS needles, and hemostasis devices.
- Key products like the AXIOST lumen-apposing stent and Exalt Model D single-use duodenoscope drive its dominance across Europe.
- Olympus
- Market leader in GI endoscopes, distal attachment caps, and ESD knives.
- Holds strong competitive shares in capsule endoscopy, stenting and dilation devices, and ERCP equipment.
- Ranked second overall, bolstered by a reputation for high-quality products.
- Avanos Medical
- Dominates the enteral feeding device segment with a significant majority share.
- Recognized for its innovation and product quality in enteral feeding solutions.
Key Market Segments and MedCore Reports
This report suite provides comprehensive coverage of all major market segments, each of which is also available as standalone MedCore reports:
FIT-DNA Test Market
- GI Endoscopes Market - MedCore Includes:
- New Reusable Endoscopes (e.g., Colonoscope, Gastroscope)
- Single-Use Endoscopes (e.g., Cholangioscope, Duodenoscope)
- Capsule Endoscopy Market Includes:
- Capsule Cameras
- Data Recorders
- Stenting and Dilation Devices Market Includes:
- Esophageal Stents (Covered-Metal, Bare-Metal, Plastic)
- Dilation Balloons (Esophageal, Colonic)
- ERCP Devices Market Includes:
- Sphincterotomes, Stone Removal Balloons, Stents, and Guidewires
- Biopsy, Polypectomy, and EUS Needles Market
- Hemostasis Devices Market
- Enteral Feeding Devices Market
- Anti-Reflux Device Market
- Barrett's Esophagus Ablation Market
This segmentation ensures targeted insights for specific market segments, enabling tailored decision-making for stakeholders.
Research Scope Summary
- Region Covered: Europe (15 countries, including Austria, France, Germany, Italy, the U.K., and others).
- Base Year: 2024
- Forecast Period: 2025-2031
- Historical Data: 2021-2023
Key Topics Covered:
- European Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market Overview
- Disease overview
- Product Assessment
- Country Profiles
- Procedure Numbers
- FIT-DNA Test Market
- Gastrointestinal Endoscope Market
- Endoscope Distal Attachment Cap Market
- Capsule Endoscopy Market
- Stenting & Dilation Device Market
- Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Device Market
- Biopsy Forceps, Polypectomy Snares & EUS Needle Market
- Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection Knife Market
- Submucosal Lifting Agent Market
- Hemostasis Device Market
- Enteral Feeding Device Market
- Anti-Reflux Device Market
- Barret's Esophagus Ablation Device Market
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:
- Abbott
- GE Healthcare
- Albyn Medical
- Implantica
- Althea Deutschland
- IntroMedic
- Ambu
- Jinshan Science & Technology
- Applied Medical
- Johnson & Johnson
- Avanos Medical
- Karl Storz
- Becton Dickinson
- Laborie
- Bonastent
- Leufen Medical
- Boston Scientific
- Local Endoscope Repair Companies
- CapsoVision
- M.I. Tech
- Cardinal Health
- Mainz Biomed
- Carestream
- Medicina
- Changzhou Health
- Medi-Globe
- CODAN
- Medtronic
- CONMED
- Medwork
- Cook Medical
- Merit Endotek
- Cosmo Pharmaceuticals
- Merit Medical
- Cosmo Technologies
- Micro-Tech Endoscopy
- Cousin Endoscopy
- Mobile Instrument
- Creo Medical
- MTW Endoskopie
- CSA Medical
- Nestle
- Diversatek Healthcare
- Nutricia
- ELLA-CS
- Olympus
- Endo-Flex
- Other Third-Party Resellers
- Endo-Therapeutics
- Ovesco Endoscopy
- ERBE
- Pennamed
- Fratelli Pettinarolli
- Pentax
- Fresenius Kabi
- Philips
- Rendoscopy
- Taewoong Medical
- RF
- Telemed Systems
- Richard Wolf
- TeraRecon
- S&G Biotech
- Total Scope Inc.
- Siemens
- Viatronix
- STERIS
- Vital Images
- Sumitomo Bakelite
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yy8z5o
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.