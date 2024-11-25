BricklayerDAO: Building the Future of Real Estate and Decentralized Investment with Blockchain

Dubai,UAE , Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A revolutionary step towards democratizing the real estate industry and decentralized finance (DeFi) has arrived with the launch of BricklayerDAO. This innovative RWA project aims to empower its community by creating a robust, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem that facilitates collaborative investment in top-tier real estate and blockchain infrastructure.

A DAO Designed to Build:

BricklayerDAO is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that focuses on pooling resources from its community members to fund and introduce value-add real estate projects. By utilizing the power of collective decision-making and blockchain transparency, BricklayerDAO eliminates traditional barriers to entry, enabling participants to take part in real estate opportunities reserved for the institutions and elites.

At its core, BricklayerDAO ensures that every stakeholder has a voice and the opportunity to vote on portfolio strategy and platform evolution. Using the $MRTR governance token, members can influence trading opportunities, new platform developments and strategic decisions. This democratic approach ensures that the collective vision of the community must be at the forefront of all initiatives.

Key Features and Objectives:

Collaborative Funding Platform: BricklayerDAO serves as a launchpad for innovative projects, connecting developers and real estate professionals on real estate assets introduced from a supportive community. Decentralized Governance: Holders of the $MRTR governance token actively participate in disposal selection, decision-making, and resource allocation. Blockchain Transparency: All transactions, funding decisions, and project progress are recorded on the blockchain, ensuring complete transparency and accountability. Ecosystem Development: Beyond funding, the DAO supports projects with A.I. integration, technical expertise, marketing, and a network of industry connections to ensure their success.

Empowering the Community:



BricklayerDAO is committed to encourage an extensive ecosystem where members of all skill levels can contribute. Whether you're a blockchain enthusiast, investor or have a keen interest in real estate the DAO provides opportunities to participate in a meaningful way. Members can propose ideas, vote on projects, and even collaborate peer to peer with teams building the next wave of proptech.

Innovative Tokenomics:



The governance token of BricklayerDAO is designed not only to facilitate decision-making but also to generate value for its holders. $MRTR benefits from a share of the Treasury’s revenue, which is distributed quarterly based on the success of the asset portfolio. This creates a mutually beneficial relationship between the $BRCK value token and the $MRTR governance token, aligning incentives and promoting active participation.

$MRTR token utility:

1. Governance token with fixed supply and deflationary burn mechanism.

2. The utility token used for all platform transactions and services.

3. The selected distribution currency for $BRCK holder’s quarterly dividends.

4. Staked holders are entitled to receive 45% of the token supply over 20 years.

5. Staked holders eligible to influence DAO strategy and are remunerated with the Quarry rewards every quarter.

Future Vision:



Our long-term vision is to be the world’s most verifiable value offering ecosystem with a mission to become the most actively serviced real estate platform on-chain, specifically focusing on the tokenization of value-add real estate assets combined with blockchain-based finance (DeFi).

Bricklayer aims to disrupt the real estate industry by democratizing access to income-generating institutional-grade real estate historically reserved for the top 1% of elites and institutions, compete at the top table and help build the people’s portfolio.

Join the Movement:

BricklayerDAO is more than just a project—it's a movement towards a decentralized, collaborative future. To learn more or be a part of this groundbreaking initiative, purchase discounted $MRTR token in our presale. Visit https://presale.bricklayerdao.com/ .

Contact Information:

Company: BricklayerDAO

Website: https://bricklayerdao.com



X/Twitter: https://x.com/bricklayerDAO



Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.



