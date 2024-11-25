Cabernet Sauvignon Market Global Forecast and Company Analysis Report 2025-2033

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cabernet Sauvignon Market Global Forecast Report by Grape Type, Basis of Kind, flavors, Distribution Channel, Countries and Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Cabernet Sauvignon Market is expected to grow from 2024 at US$ 320.3 billion to reach US$ 627.06 billion by 2033 with a CAGR of 7.75% in the estimated period of 2025 to 2033. The factor driving this growth are increasing demand for premium wines, wider availability of distribution channels, and increased consumption of wine in social events and gatherings.







Cabernet Sauvignon is the most widespread red wine grape variety in the world by popularity, valued for its full-bodied flavor, deep colours, and bold personality. Born in the Bordeaux area of France, it is now cultivated almost everywhere around the world-from the United States Napa Valley to Australia, Chile, and all around.

The demand is further fueled by its increased willingness to spend on quality wines, especially by its aficionados who appreciate the Cabernet Sauvignon complex taste and its ability to mature over time. Its market presence further deepens with flagship RASA Cabernet Sauvignon 2022, which Sula Vineyards has bagged the most coveted Gold Medal for Global Cabernet Sauvignon Masters 2024.

Expansion of Global Distribution Channels



The increased availability of global distribution channels has a significantly heightened demand in the Cabernet Sauvignon market. E-commerce, specialty wine retailers, and international networks have increased consumer accessibility to premium wines from other regions. More importantly, online shopping for wine allows customers to find and shop for Cabernet Sauvignons with greater ease from across the globe.

This makes the wine available to more people, thereby increasing its consumption while expanding the market in different geographic regions. La Crema Winery has just announced that it will introduce a single Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon this September. It would be the first Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon from this premium cool-climate producer of Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Sauvignon Blanc. This increasing wine consumption, highly socially and in events, fueled the Cabernet Sauvignon market.



Growing Popularity of Wine at Social Events



Cabernet Sauvignon: This is that perfect drink for socialization. Its bold flavor is refined and sophisticated, becoming extremely popular because people demand more refined flavors for dinner parties, celebrations, and parties, and it goes well with most meats and cheeses, which can be served on numerous types of occasions. This more and more popular pour of wine at parties increases the market for Cabernet Sauvignon, thus further increasing the sales and the market. Oct 2024: France welcomes the globe to the 45th World Congress of Vine and Wine, Dijon, home to the new headquarters of the OIV.



USA Cabernet Sauvignon Market



The market of the USA Cabernet Sauvignon continues to keep the steady pace of growth, as rising demand for prestige wines and an elegant culture of wine consumption are very favorable factors. Cabernet Sauvignon remains still the leader in red wine in the USA, rich with full-bodied flavor, even at this time. Interest in wine tasting and wine tourism continues to grow with an emphasis on luxury wine experience support these trends.

Such extension of distribution channels, including online retail and wine clubs, has only increased the accessibility of the consumer towards wide variety across Cabernet Sauvignons, thereby increasing its popularity in the United States. Kylie Minogue 0% Sparkling Rose Wine Alternative launched in February 2024-from the success of Kylie Minogue Prosecco Rose in the US, which emerged as the fastest-growing premium Sparkling Rose under $20.



Germany Cabernet Sauvignon Market



The German Cabernet Sauvignon market is growing since German wine consumers are increasingly accepting premium international wines. Its rich flavor and aging ability make Cabernet Sauvignon a highly sought-after variety for wine enthusiasts looking for full-bodied red wines that are bold. The growing culture of wine in Germany has also led to increased demand for quality wines in cities like Berlin and Munich. German wine is becoming increasingly accessible to a wider audience with the advent of online retailers and local wine shops offering Cabernet Sauvignon. However, tourism and wine-tasting interest also help boom the German market.



China Cabernet Sauvignon Market



Consumers prefer premium wines, and one of the most in-demand varieties of this class is Cabernet Sauvignon, which, it's true, is very critically acclaimed for the flavors it produces. The country has developed a wine culture especially in big cities like Beijing and Shanghai, which has created higher demands for quality wines. Better distribution channels in the form of online sales and wine clubs have, as expected, made shopping for Cabernet Sauvignon for consumers easier, and China enjoyed the advantage. The Great World, a Shanghai historic landmark, opened its doors to a grand German wine carnival in June 2024, where Wines of Germany launched their 2024 consumer campaign, ""Summer of Riesling."" Market in Saudi Arabia: Cabernet Sauvignon In Saudi Arabia, wine consumption is fast gaining popularity despite the still restrictive alcohol laws in the country.



Saudi Arabia Cabernet Sauvignon Market



The growing expat population and interest in quality drinks raise the demand for imported wines, such as Cabernet Sauvignon. When Saudi consumers are having a special event or an exquisite dining experience, the focus is on purchasing quality wine. The increase in luxury retail stores and e-commerce has further increased the availability of premium wines. Added to these are the growing awareness of the global wine culture and the development of the food and beverage scene in the region, which fuel the growth of the market.



Company Analysis: Overview, Key Personnel, Recent Development & Strategies, Product Portfolio, Financial Insights

19 Crimes GBL

Aberdeen Wine Company Pty Ltd.

Amapola Creek Vineyards & Winery

Anakota Winery

Arietta Wine

Bota Box Vineyards

Decoy Co. Ltd.

Disruption Wine Company

Josh Cellars Co. Ltd.

Juggernaut Wine Company

