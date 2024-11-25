Capsule Coffee Machine Market Analysis Report 2025-2030, Featuring Profiles of Keurig Dr Pepper, Nestle, Dualit, Jacobs Douwe Egberts, Philips, Dunkin' Brands, Luigi Lavazza and illycaffe

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Capsule Coffee Machine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Commercial, Household), Region and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global capsule coffee machine market size is expected to reach USD 2.23 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.3% from 2025 to 2030.

The market demand is majorly driven by the prominent use of single serve coffee, especially in the western countries such as U.S., U.K., Germany, and Switzerland. Capsule machines for this beverage are designed with easy operational features, lighter volume, and are available at a cheaper rate as compared to the traditional ones.



Americans alone consume about 136 billion cups of coffee every year, with an average consumers drinking approximately 3 cups each day, and spending on around $1100 annually. Consumers drink up to 500 billion cups of this beverage annually at the global level, with U.S. ranking as the second largest importer of coffee beans, after Europe. High consumption of this beverage in these regions is expected to drive the market.



Household application of capsule coffee machines is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period. Growing trend of adoption of premium and specialty beverages induced with different flavors and origin is gaining popularity. This trend is expected to drive the demand for such capsule machines in the household sector.



Countries having high consumption rate such as U.S., Germany, Switzerland, and Japan are expected to account for a significant share in the global market. Consumers in the western countries prefer home brewed coffee and hence it is anticipated to fuel the market growth. According to the National Coffee Association trends, 29% of the U.S. households purchased single serve brewers in 2017.



The capsule coffee machine market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 12.7% from 2019 to 2025. Rising consumer awareness regarding technologically advanced products have initiated the sales of these products on a large scale in the region. Developing countries such as India and China are expected to contribute to the regional market growth owing to growing cultural trends and rising inclination towards consumption of coffee.



Moreover, this region is witnessing increasing establishment of cafes and coffee shops, which is anticipated to widen the scope of this market. In addition, China's aging demographics and busy lifestyles are expected to popularize the trend of quick refreshment. This, in turn, has inclined them towards single-serve and quick offerings for household consumption, thereby fueling the market growth in the near future.



Moreover, Chinese millennials are significantly contributing to coffee consumption, resulting in about 20% growth. Starbucks' initial exposure to coffee culture in China and independent beverage shops in cities such as Shanghai and Beijing are driving the culture. This, in turn, is expected to increase the single serve trend, thereby propelling the sales of capsule machines for this beverage.



The global capsule coffee machine market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2025 to 2030

The commercial segment dominated the market with a 54.2% share in 2024, whereas the household sector is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific capsule coffee machine market held 23.3% of the global revenue share in 2024.

