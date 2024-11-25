Quantum Technology Market Report 2024 - Computing, Sensors, Networking and the Future of Technology

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum Technology Industry Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Quantum Technology Industry Report 2024 is the second annual publication to provide the latest information you need to stay informed and expand your knowledge of the rapidly evolving quantum technology industry.

Covering quantum cybersecurity, quantum sensors, and quantum networks as well as quantum computing itself, this annual report provides a thorough understanding of quantum technology from the latest testbeds, developments in market-driven applications, all the way to commercial software and hardware products trends.

Report Scope:

Quantum computing and quantum processors

Quantum AI and the future

Quantum cybersecurity

Quantum networking and the coming of the quantum internet

Quantum sensors: the first commercial quantum technology sector?

Quantum components and quantum materials

Financing the quantum revolution

Workforce and education issues

Developments at the national and international level

Key Topics Covered:

PART ONE: INTRODUCTION

Why does the Quantum Industry Need this Report?

What is Quantum Technology?

The Importance of Being a Qubit

Plan of this Report

Research Methodology Used

PART TWO: QUANTUM COMPUTING AND QUANTUM PROCESSORS

Full-stack Quantum Computers

The QPU Business

Roadmaps

The Many Ways to Quantum Computing: Technology Developments Worldwide

The IQT Ten: Ten Companies that Matter In Quantum Computing

Quantum Inspired and Quantum Hybrid Systems

Quantum Computing and Pharmaceuticals

Quantum Computing and Advanced Materials

Quantum Computing in the Automotive Industry

Quantum in the Aerospace Industry

Defense and National Security

Quantum and the Financial Services Industry

Ten-year Forecasts of Quantum Computing in Financial Services

Planning and Implementing Quantum Computing in the Enterprise

Coda: The Future of Quantum Computing: Quantum Advantage

PART THREE: QUANTUM AI AND THE FUTURE

Quantum AI: Current State of the Art

GPUs and QPUs

New Product Development with Quantum AI

Searching Huge Databases

Quantum AI Optimization

Advantages of Quantum over Classical in an AI Environment

Implementing Quantum AI

PART FOUR: QUANTUM CYBERSECURITY

Cybersecurity: When will the Quantum Threat Arrive?

Cybersecurity Policy Considerations in the U.S.

QKD + PQC + QNG: Emerging Techno-strategies for Quantum Cybersecurity

Quantum Key Distribution

PQC Cybersecurity Standards and Products

PQC: Software Hardware and Services

QRNGs

PART FIVE: QUANTUM NETWORKING AND THE COMING OF THE QUANTUM INTERNET

An Introduction to Quantum Networking

Quantum Repeaters

The Evolution of Quantum Networks

Quantum Network Market Forecast

Quantum Networks in the U.S.

Quantum Networks in China

Quantum Networks in Europe

The Coming of the Quantum Internet

The Quantum Internet-of-Things

PART SIX: QUANTUM SENSORS: THE FIRST COMMERCIAL QUANTUM TECHNOLOGY SECTOR?

The Quantum Sensor Sector in 2023 and beyond

Quantum Sensor Market Forecast and Drivers

Chip-scale Atomic Clocks

Quantum Magnetometers

Quantum Light Detectors

Quantum Gravimeters, etc.

Quantum Sensors in Transportation and Navigation

Quantum Sensors in Construction, Surveying and the Oil and Gas Industries

Quantum-enhanced Imaging in the Healthcare Segment

Quantum Sensors in Defense

Major Influencers on the Quantum Sensor Business

PART SEVEN: QUANTUM COMPONENTS AND QUANTUM MATERIALS

Dilution Refrigerators: Latest Developments

Control Electronics and Cables: A Growing Opportunity

Microwave and Optical Components

Buying in or Making Components

Quantum Materials

PART EIGHT: FINANCING THE QUANTUM REVOLUTION

Venture Quantum

Public Companies and the Rise of SPACs

A Quantum Funding Winter?

Quantum Funding Alternatives

PART NINE: WORKFORCE AND EDUCATION ISSUES

The Quantum Workforce

Why Start Now for Future Quantum Technology?

What Skills Are Needed for a Quantum Workforce?

The Role of Industrial Training

Training from Professional Societies and Related Organizations

Quantum Vendor-based Training

Universities and Quantum Centers

How to Create a Quantum Workforce

Executive Education: Do CEOs Need to Know About Quantum?

PART TEN: DEVELOPMENTS AT THE NATIONAL AND INTERNATIONAL LEVEL

Quantum Technology: Policy and Politics

Introduction: Quantum and Sino-American Relations

Quantum in Canada

Russia, Quantum and the Ukraine War

The U.K., New Quantum Funding and Brexit

Switzerland and Quantum

Pan-European and European National Programs

Quantum Technology In Japan

Quantum in South Korea

