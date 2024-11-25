Assortment and Space Optimization Market Global Forecast Report and Company Analysis 2025-2033 with Accenture, Aptos, and Blue Yonder at the Forefront of Growth

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Assortment and Space Optimization Market Global Forecast Report by Component, Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, Countries and Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Assortment and Space Optimization market is expected to grow from US$2.06 billion in 2024 to US$4.92 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 10.15% during the period from 2025 to 2033.

The drivers for this growth are Growing retail competition, need for personalized customer shopping experience, and technological advancement in analytics technology.

Global Assortment and Space Optimization Industry Overview



Assortment and Space Optimization is, therefore a strategic process in retail management, looking to maximize profitability for a store through alignment of product assortment and shelf space with consumer demand and purchasing patterns. ASO connects customer preference, sales trends, and inventory turn ratio to help retailers determine the ideal mix of products in stock, or assortment, as well as how best to allocate physical space, or space optimization, among those goods, in a store. This reduces stockouts and excess inventory while maximizing the visibility of the product; consequently, the customer satisfaction level and the sales efficiency also improve.







ASO benefits environments that have diverse product lines and significant volumes of customers, for example, supermarkets, convenience stores, and specialty retailers. It allows a company to deliver even more targeted shopping experiences, lower stockholding costs, and increase sales due to the ability of offering customers products demanded at moments most relevant to their lives. More importantly, ASO uses advanced analytics techniques, often in the form of machine learning, which is constantly evolving based on shifting market trends.



Growth Drivers for the Assortment and Space Optimization Market

Increasing Retail Competition



With more retailers vying for consumers' time, businesses are squeezed to make every square foot of sales space count and product assortment count. Assortment and Space Optimization (ASO) solutions help retailers differentiate by fine-tuning their product assortments based on in-store demand and preferences. ASO enables retailers to delight their customers better, drive customer loyalty and, ultimately, grow sales by improving product visibility as well as ensuring that the most popular items are available. With growing competition in both physical and digital channels, ASO has come as a need to enhance the operational efficiency of retail business operations and ensure competitiveness in this changing market landscape.



Rising Demand for Personalized Shopping Experience



Leverage shoppers' demand for personalization by offering them shopping experiences that can predict and fulfill their needs correctly with relevant product offerings. According to ASO, based on demographic knowledge and seasonal demand curves, retailers should curate what exists in stock. The personalized model of a better shopping experience is developed through giving products for the specific consumer markets targeted. Thus, with the focus on items that local customers need, ASO increases the sales potential and creates a deeper brand loyalty to the company, thus emerging as a crucial tool in attaining the demand for personalization that modern consumers have.



Advances in Analytics and AI Technologies



In fact, analytics and artificial intelligence contribute substantially to ASO because retailers use these technologies to exploit real-time information to make better choices earlier on. Using machine learning algorithms, ASO tools can even identify trends in demand, optimize stock levels, and optimize shelf configurations.

This allows retailers to respond rapidly to changes in the market and improve stock availability, thereby reducing waste and maximizing margins. With advancements in analytics technology, this ASO solution is getting more and more accessible and precise in nature, which is further pushing its adoption within the retail sector itself while making businesses get a competitive advantage through data-driven inventory and space management.



United States Assortment and Space Optimization Market



The United States Assortment and Space Optimization (ASO) market is growing rapidly with the fierce competition seen within the retail sector, the growing era of e-commerce, and improved customer experience. Today, the U.S. retailers use ASO tools in order to optimize their assortment and merchandising for maximizing sales per square foot bringing products to markets according to consumer preference.

Businesses there are continually using advanced analytics and AI solution solutions that further optimize their inventory, curtail cost and satisfy customers. Efficiency and personalization will be able to grow the U.S. ASO market as long as technological advancements are steady regarding retail analytics. Lenovo will be at the Big Retail Show in New York City in January 2024 with end-to-end, AI-powered retail solutions that are designed to provide safer, smarter, and more secure experiences for shoppers and retailers in any category.



Germany Assortment and Space Optimization Market



The Germany Assortment and Space Optimization market is motivated due to the fact that most retailers focus on efficiency and customer-centric strategies to out maneuver other competitors. German retailers are increasingly using ASO tools with heightened emphasis on achieving precision for product assortment and store layouts. Advanced analytics and AI technologies enhance these practices to truly understand demand and consumer preference during real-time instances.

Generally, ASO solutions help retailers improve profitability while enhancing customer satisfaction by eliminating stock shortages, thereby maximizing the efficiency of space. As ASO evolves Germany's retail scene, it is proving essential in terms of maintaining momentum in both brick and mortar as well as online channels. Jan 2022, dm one of the leading drugstore chains in Germany, has chosen to partner with RELEX Solutions to better optimize its retail space planning both over 2,000 stores across Germany and another 1,800 in Austria as well as other Southeastern European countries. Improved shelf and space planning at dm through the solution from RELEX, based on individual store needs and demand-driven requirements. This makes the processes streamlined and operation automated.



China Assortment and Space Optimization Market



China Assortment and Space Optimization market is expanding as this market demand has gained momentum due to the strong push of digitization among the retailers. Due to the very large and highly diversified consumer base, retailers in China apply ASO to match product offerings with regional preferences and optimize available retail shelf space. Advanced technology, which includes AI and machine learning, allows retailers to analyze behavior, predict demand, and manage inventory as accurately as possible.

As e-commerce and omnichannel retailing increasingly transform the business landscape in China, ASO remains to be one of the primary tools for optimizing customer experience, lowering costs, and increasing profitability across both worlds of physical and online retailing. Oct 2024 Ningbo Juku Business Trading Company (Laopodaren) - Specialty snack retailer in China - choses RELEX Solutions to improve its forecasting, replenishment, and store standardization, support franchises, boost sales, and cater to the local consumer needs.



Saudi Arabia Assortment and Space Optimization Market



Saudi Arabia Assortment and Space Optimization (ASO) market are still on the rise, but this cannot be dissociated from modernization in the retail sector fueled by the Vision 2030 by the Saudi government. Saudi retailers are increasingly making use of ASO tools in efforts to more effectively ensure that optimal consumer experiences and operational efficiency are achieved.

Advanced analytics and AI-driven insights enable better understanding of local preferences for inventory management and waste reduction for companies. Increased growth of e-commerce and changing expectations among consumers serve as additional catalysts for ASO adoption as retailers strive to achieve improved profitability and customer satisfaction through profitable demand fulfillment.



Assortment and Space Optimization Company Analysis



Key players involved in innovation and competition in the Assortment and Space Optimization market include. Accenture plc, Aptos LLC, and Blue Yonder Group Inc. are other partners in the venture by Panasonic Holdings Corporation. The other notable contributors include Invent Analytics, McKinsey & Company, and Nielsen Consumer LLC. Oracle Corporation and RELEX Solutions also appear along with SymphonyAI and TATA Consultancy Services Limited. These companies, together with their product and solutions offerings, shape the assortment and space optimization space.

Company Analysis: Overview, Key Personnel, Recent Development & Strategies, Product Portfolio, Financial Insights

Accenture plc

Aptos LLC

Blue Yonder Group Inc. (Panasonic Holdings Corporation)

Invent Analytics

McKinsey & Company

Nielsen Consumer LLC

Oracle Corporation

RELEX Solutions

SymphonyAI

TATA Consultancy Services Limited

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.06 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $4.92 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Assortment and Space Optimization (ASO) Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 Component

6.2 Deployment Mode

6.3 Enterprise Size

6.4 Country



7. Component

7.1 Solutions

7.2 Services



8. Deployment Mode

8.1 On-premises

8.2 Cloud-based



9. Enterprise Size

9.1 Large Enterprises

9.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises



10. Country

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.2 Canada

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 France

10.2.2 Germany

10.2.3 Italy

10.2.4 Spain

10.2.5 United Kingdom

10.2.6 Belgium

10.2.7 Netherlands

10.2.8 Turkey

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 China

10.3.2 Japan

10.3.3 India

10.3.4 Australia

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 Thailand

10.3.7 Malaysia

10.3.8 Indonesia

10.3.9 New Zealand

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.3 Argentina

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 South Africa

10.5.2 Saudi Arabia

10.5.3 UAE



11. Porter's Five Analysis

11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3 Degree of Rivalry

11.4 Threat of New Entrants

11.5 Threat of Substitutes



12. SWOT Analysis

12.1 Strength

12.2 Weakness

12.3 Opportunity

12.4 Threat

