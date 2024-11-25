Growing Emphasis on Personal Care and Shifting Consumer Preference toward Sustainable Practices Contribute to the Growth of the Food Service Equipment Market | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global food service equipment market is projected to grow significantly, reaching USD 82,099.3 million by 2034, from USD 45,449.7 million in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by technological advancements, shifting consumer demands, and increasing environmental awareness.

Rising takeout orders, shifting eating habits, and the growing hotel industry are the key forces propelling the market. Growing digitization, the requirement for environmentally friendly & sustainable equipment, and strict consumer safety regulations are anticipated to generate favorable growth prospects for the market in the forecast period.

The market is changing in response to customers' shifting requirements for kitchen furnishings. Technological advancements and evolving societal norms are also producing a dynamic market for end-user equipment.

Rising awareness about sustainability, particularly among millennials, is directing manufacturers to focus more on food service equipment to make it digital-friendly and more interactive. There is a growing trend toward equipment that can help reduce food waste.

It includes refrigeration equipment that can help extend the shelf life of perishable items. By offering such innovative and sustainable equipment, manufacturers can differentiate themselves in the market and appeal to customers looking for environmentally responsible options.

Key Trends in the Food Service Equipment Market

Growing demand for convenience and integration of automated technologies.

Continuous product innovation is expected to play a key role in fostering market development.

Increasing preference for visually appealing and multi-functional cooking equipment.

Surging popularity of ghost kitchens is driving the market expansion.

Growing demand for new ventless hood systems to maintain the kitchen's air quality and prevent grease accumulation.

Increasing demand for energy-efficient equipment in the food service industry .

A rising number of quick-service restaurants is set to propel growth to improve overall operations by utilizing smart food service equipment.



Opportunities in the Food Service Equipment Market

Adding smart technology to food service equipment, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), to increase automation, efficiency, and monitoring.

There is a rising need for modular and adaptable equipment to cater to the unique requirements of several food service companies. This trend makes kitchen operations and layouts more flexible.

Growing environmental consciousness is pushing the need for sustainable and eco-friendly equipment. Manufacturers are trying to build equipment with less environmental impact and incorporate recyclable materials.

The demand for equipment with improved sanitary features and easy-to-clean designs is surging due to the growing attention on health & safety on a global scale.

Restraining Factors in the Food Service Equipment Market

Regular maintenance is essential to ensure food service equipment operates at its best and lasts a long time. A food service establishment's seamless operation is set to be impacted by downtime during maintenance or repairs, potentially resulting in revenue loss.

Small-sized firms find it challenging to integrate sophisticated equipment due to its size or the need for particular layouts, which are expected to compromise other crucial features.

“The hotel segment’s 6.9% CAGR highlights the growing reliance on advanced food service equipment to meet evolving guest expectations. The rise of digital dining trends and in-house dining demand is driving investments in versatile, energy-efficient kitchen solutions, underscoring the hospitality industry’s focus on delivering premium culinary experiences and optimizing operations. ,”- says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Detailed Market Study: Full Report and Analysis https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/foodservice-equipment-market

Regional Highlights

Growth is driven by modernization in food establishments and a rising focus on eco-friendly practices, projected at a 4.3% CAGR by 2034.

by 2034. With a surge in compact and adaptable equipment due to urbanization, China and India lead the market with CAGRs of 6.5% and 7.4% , respectively.

and , respectively. The "Grab-and-Go" trend is fueling demand for energy-efficient, fast-cooking equipment for busy urban environments.





Countries Market Value Share in Globe (2024) United States 4.3% United Kingdom 2.5% China 6.5% India 7.4% Australia 5.8%





Busy Lifestyle of Consumers and Convenience Driving Demand in the United States

The United States food service equipment industry is poised to exhibit a CAGR of 4.3% by 2034. The factors responsible for this growth are as follows:

Rapid financial expansion is expected to result in a progressive increase in demand for food service equipment in the United States.

Demand for environment-friendly equipment and utensils is trending.

The Green Restaurant Association claims that several restaurants in the United States are utilizing ecologically friendly packaging and methods.

Government activities impacting the nation's tourist and immigration sectors are expected to boost the hotel sector, which is set to benefit the adoption rates of this equipment in the United States.

The rising demand for off-premise or home delivery services is expected to propel considerable growth in the United States industry.



Growing Online Shopping in the United Kingdom Presents a Land of Opportunities

Food service equipment demand in the United Kingdom is anticipated to rise at a steady CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034. The factors driving the market are as follows:

The growth of e-commerce and online grocery shopping makes food service equipment easily accessible to consumers in the United Kingdom.

Key food service equipment manufacturers operating in the United Kingdom industry are marketing their products to reach every potential customer.

Demand for food service equipment is being driven by rapidly westernizing eating habits and the growth of the tourist industry in the United Kingdom.



Availability of Products at Competitive Prices Elevating Sales in China

China's food service equipment market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 6.5% by 2034. Emerging patterns in China’s market are as follows:

The presence of a significant population base, rising family income, and an expansion of the middle-class population are contributing to the market’s growth in China.

China is adapting favorable trade policies, allowing it to export goods at a lower cost than other countries in the region. This is giving China’s food service equipment manufacturers a competitive advantage over their peers in East Asia.

Availability of goods at competitive prices is expected to help boost food service equipment sales in the market during the assessment period.







Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the food service equipment market is marked by the presence of both established global players and innovative regional companies. Key players like Electrolux Professional, Middleby Corporation, and Dover Corporation continue to dominate the market by expanding their product portfolios and integrating advanced technologies such as IoT and AI into their offerings.



Companies are increasingly focusing on sustainability, introducing eco-friendly and energy-efficient equipment to meet rising consumer demands. Strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions are common as firms seek to strengthen their market position and broaden their global reach. Regional manufacturers are also gaining traction by catering to specific local needs and offering customized solutions.



For instance

In 2022, Hobart Corporation introduced the Centerline™ Dishwasher, catering to independent restaurants and midsize foodservice businesses with an affordable and durable design.

In 2021, Electrolux Professional launched the TrinityPro line, a versatile tabletop food preparation appliance capable of slicing, dicing, mixing, and more, all in a compact footprint adaptable to any kitchen.

The same year, Electrolux Professional acquired Unified Brands from Dover Corporation, strengthening its position in the commercial foodservice market. Duke Manufactures also made strides in 2021 with their readyflex holdings in the UK, offering commercial kitchen equipment with features like multiple pan configurations, heat zones, and remote recipe management for multi-site operations.

In 2020, Duke introduced their HOTCOLDFREEZE system, providing unmatched flexibility with its ability to operate in hot, cold, and freeze modes.

Key Companies Profiled

Rational AG

LG Electronics

Robert Bosch

Samsung Electronics

ACP Solution Inc.

Philips Electronics

Selecta

Haier Inc.

Illinois Tool Works

Electrolux Professional

Dover Corporation

Middleby Corporation

Duke Manufactures

Meiko

Tupperware Hobart Corporation

Ali Group SpA

Panasonic Corporation

Welbit

Food Service Equipment Market Segmentation by Category

By Equipment:

Food Preparation Equipment Slicers and Peelers Mixers and Grinders Food Blenders Chopper (Fry Cutters, Specialty Choppers) Dough Sheeters Bread Slicers Food Grater Dryers/Dehydrators

Drink Preparation Equipment Drink Blenders Juicers Ice Crushers Ice Maker Carbonator

Cooking Equipment Grills Fryers Ovens Toasters Others

Heating and Holding Equipment/ Buffet Service Equipment Warmers Merchandisers Sauce Dispensers Trays

Table Tops

Food Safety and Sanitation Equipment

Dishwashers

Refrigerators and Chillers

Baking Equipment

Storage and Shelving Equipment

Food Packaging and Wrapping Equipment



By End-use Industry:

Hotels

Fine Dine Restaurants

Casual Dining Restaurants

Fast Food and Quick Service Restaurants

Cafeteria

Institutional Canteens and Catering

Bakery

Commercial Kitchens

Travel Retail Services (Airways, Ships, Railways)

Household

By Sales Channel:

Online

Offline Hypermarket / Supermarket Multi-brand Outlets Specialty / Company Outlets





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



German Translation:

Der globale Markt für Gastronomiegeräte wird voraussichtlich erheblich wachsen und bis 2034 82.099,3 Mio. USD erreichen, gegenüber 45.449,7 Mio. USD im Jahr 2024, bei einer CAGR von 5,6 % im Prognosezeitraum. Dieses Wachstum wird durch den technologischen Fortschritt, die sich ändernden Verbraucheranforderungen und das zunehmende Umweltbewusstsein vorangetrieben.

Gastronomiegeräte beziehen sich auf die Werkzeuge, Geräte und Maschinen, die in Großküchen, Restaurants und anderen Gastronomiebetrieben verwendet werden, um Speisen effizient zuzubereiten, zu kochen, zu lagern und zu servieren. Dazu gehören Artikel wie Backöfen, Kühlschränke, Geschirrspüler und Kochstationen, die auf die Bedürfnisse der Lebensmittelindustrie zugeschnitten sind.

Sich entwickelnde Trends bei der Gastronomieausrüstung:

1. Steigende Nachfrage nach multifunktionalen Geräten

Da Platzmangel für viele Restaurants zu einer großen Herausforderung wird, haben multifunktionale Geräte an Popularität gewonnen. Diese Art von Geräten erfüllt mehrere Aufgaben und spart gleichzeitig wertvollen Platz in der Küche, was sie in kompakten Kücheneinrichtungen sehr gefragt macht.

2. Integration von digitalen und interaktiven Funktionen

Hersteller integrieren zunehmend digitale Komponenten in Gastronomiegeräte, um technisch versierte Verbraucher, insbesondere Millennials, anzusprechen. Interaktive Schnittstellen und intelligente Technologie werden zum Standard und erhöhen die Benutzerfreundlichkeit und Effizienz bei der Zubereitung von Speisen.

3. Fokus auf Nachhaltigkeit und Abfallreduzierung

Geräte, die zur Abfallreduzierung entwickelt wurden, gewinnen an Bedeutung. So werden beispielsweise fortschrittliche Kühlgeräte entwickelt, um die Haltbarkeit verderblicher Artikel zu verlängern und Lebensmittelabfälle zu minimieren. Diese umweltfreundlichen Innovationen stehen im Einklang mit der wachsenden Präferenz der Verbraucher für nachhaltige Praktiken.

4. Automatisierung und Anpassung treiben die Marktdifferenzierung voran

Automatisierte und hochgradig anpassbare Kücheneinrichtungen verändern die Erwartungen der Verbraucher. Hersteller, die innovative Lösungen anbieten, können sich auf dem Markt differenzieren und Kunden anziehen, die Wert auf Komfort und Nachhaltigkeit legen. Dieser Wandel spiegelt die veränderten Verbraucheranforderungen und ein wachsendes Interesse an effizienten, umweltbewussten Alternativen wider.

"Die CAGR des Hotelsegments von 6,9 % unterstreicht die wachsende Abhängigkeit von fortschrittlichen Gastronomiegeräten, um die sich ändernden Erwartungen der Gäste zu erfüllen. Der Anstieg der Trends in der digitalen Gastronomie und die Nachfrage nach hauseigener Gastronomie treiben Investitionen in vielseitige, energieeffiziente Küchenlösungen voran und unterstreichen den Fokus des Gastgewerbes auf die Bereitstellung erstklassiger kulinarischer Erlebnisse und die Optimierung des Betriebs. ", sagt Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner bei Future Market Insights

Regionale Highlights

 Das Wachstum wird durch die Modernisierung der Lebensmittelbetriebe und einen zunehmenden Fokus auf umweltfreundliche Praktiken angetrieben, die bis 2034 eine jährliche Wachstumsrate von 4,3 % prognostiziert werden.

 Mit einem Anstieg kompakter und anpassungsfähiger Geräte aufgrund der Urbanisierung sind China und Indien mit einer CAGR von 6,5 % bzw. 7,4 % marktführend.

 Der "Grab-and-Go"-Trend befeuert die Nachfrage nach energieeffizienten, schnell kochenden Geräten für stark frequentierte städtische Umgebungen.

Länder Marktwertanteil in Globe (2024) USA 4.3 % Vereinigtes Königreich 2.5 % China 6.5 % Indien 7.4 % Australien 5.8 %

Herausforderungen auf dem Markt für Gastronomiegeräte

 Hohe Anschaffungskosten

Gewerbliche Gastronomiegeräte erfordern oft erhebliche Vorabinvestitionen, was für kleine oder neue Unternehmen ein Hindernis darstellen kann. Darüber hinaus tragen laufende Wartungs- und Betriebskosten zu den Gesamtkosten bei.

 Platzbeschränkungen

Viele Restaurants und Gastronomiebetriebe arbeiten auf engstem Raum, was die Installation und Verwendung großer oder mehrerer Geräte einschränkt. Dies erfordert innovative Konstruktionen, die den Nutzen maximieren und gleichzeitig Platz sparen.

 Unterbrechungen der Lieferkette

Die Branche ist anfällig für Probleme in der Lieferkette, einschließlich Verzögerungen bei der Beschaffung von Rohstoffen oder Komponenten, die sich auf die Produktionspläne auswirken und zu längeren Lieferzeiten führen können.

 Energieverbrauch und Effizienz

Herkömmliche Geräte können erhebliche Mengen an Energie verbrauchen, was zu höheren Betriebskosten und Umweltbedenken führt. Der Druck auf die Hersteller, energieeffiziente Lösungen zu entwickeln, wächst.

 Änderung der Verbraucherpräferenzen

Der Wandel hin zu umweltfreundlichen, automatisierten und digitalen Lösungen erfordert ständige Innovationen und stellt die Hersteller vor die Herausforderung, mit den sich schnell entwickelnden Trends Schritt zu halten.

Wettbewerbslandschaft

Die Wettbewerbslandschaft auf dem Markt für Gastronomiegeräte ist sowohl durch die Präsenz etablierter Global Player als auch innovativer regionaler Unternehmen gekennzeichnet. Hauptakteure wie Electrolux Professional, Middleby Corporation und Dover Corporation dominieren weiterhin den Markt, indem sie ihre Produktportfolios erweitern und fortschrittliche Technologien wie IoT und KI in ihre Angebote integrieren.

Unternehmen setzen zunehmend auf Nachhaltigkeit und führen umweltfreundliche und energieeffiziente Geräte ein, um den steigenden Verbraucheranforderungen gerecht zu werden. Strategische Partnerschaften, Fusionen und Übernahmen sind üblich, da Unternehmen ihre Marktposition stärken und ihre globale Reichweite erweitern wollen. Auch regionale Hersteller gewinnen an Bedeutung, indem sie auf spezifische lokale Bedürfnisse eingehen und maßgeschneiderte Lösungen anbieten.

Zum Beispiel

Im Jahr 2022 führte die Hobart Corporation den Centerline-Geschirrspüler™ ein, der unabhängige Restaurants und mittelgroße Gastronomiebetriebe mit einem erschwinglichen und langlebigen Design beliefert.

Im Jahr 2021 brachte Electrolux Professional die TrinityPro-Linie auf den Markt, ein vielseitiges Tischgerät für die Zubereitung von Speisen, das in der Lage ist, zu schneiden, zu würfeln, zu mischen und vieles mehr, und das alles auf einer kompakten Stellfläche, die sich an jede Küche anpassen lässt.

Im selben Jahr erwarb Electrolux Professional Unified Brands von der Dover Corporation und stärkte damit seine Position auf dem Markt für gewerbliche Gastronomie. Auch Duke Manufactures hat im Jahr 2021 mit seinen readyflex-Holdings in Großbritannien Fortschritte gemacht und bietet gewerbliche Küchengeräte mit Funktionen wie mehreren Pfannenkonfigurationen, Heizzonen und Remote-Rezeptverwaltung für den Betrieb an mehreren Standorten an.

Im Jahr 2020 führte Duke sein HOTCOLDFREEZE-System ein, das mit seiner Fähigkeit, im Heiß-, Kalt- und Gefriermodus zu arbeiten, eine unübertroffene Flexibilität bietet.

Schlüsselunternehmen im Profil

Rational AG

LG Elektronik

Robert Bosch

Samsung Elektronik

ACP Solution Inc.

Philips Elektronik

Auswählen

Haier Inc.

Werkzeugwerk in Illinois

Electrolux Professional

Dover Corporation

Middleby Corporation

Duke Manufakturen

Meiko

Tupperware Hobart Corporation

Ali Group S.p.A.

Panasonic Corporation

Welbit

Marktsegmentierung für Gastronomiegeräte nach Kategorie

Nach Ausstattung:

Ausrüstung für die Zubereitung von Speisen Schneidemaschinen und Schäler Mischer und Zerkleinerer Mixer Chopper (Fry Cutter, Spezial-Chopper) Teig-Ausrollmaschinen Brotschneidemaschinen Lebensmittelreibe Trockner/Dörrgeräte

Ausrüstung für die Zubereitung von Getränken Getränke-Mixer Entsafter Eisbrecher Eismaschine Karbonator

Kochausrüstung Grills Friteusen Öfen Toaster Andere

Heizungs- und Warmhaltetechnik / Buffetservice-Ausstattung Lange Unterhosen Merchandiser Saucen-Spender Tabletts

Tischplatten

Ausrüstung für Lebensmittelsicherheit und Hygiene

Spülmaschinen

Kühlschränke und Kühlgeräte

Backausrüstung

Lager- und Regalausstattung

Verpackungs- und Verpackungsanlagen für Lebensmittel



Nach Endverbraucherbranche:

Hotels

Fine Dine Restaurants

Restaurants mit ungezwungener Atmosphäre

Fast-Food- und Schnellrestaurants

Cafeteria

Institutionelle Kantinen und Catering

Bäckerei

Großküchen

Travel Retail Services (Flugstraßen, Schiffe, Eisenbahnen)

Haushalt

Nach Vertriebskanälen:

Online

Offline Hypermarkt / Supermarkt Mehrmarken-Outlets Specialty / Company Outlets





Nach Region:

Nordamerika

Lateinamerika

Europa

Ostasien

Südasien

Ozeanien

Naher Osten & Afrika



Authored by:



Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.



Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.



Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.



Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:



The global carbohydrates testing services market is estimated to be worth USD 875.8 million by 2024. It is projected to reach a value of USD 1,644.0 million by 2034, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 6.5% over the assessment period 2024 to 2034.



Future Market Insights’ updated report on the food processing equipment is set to account for a current valuation of USD 48.58 billion in 2024.

The animal feed probiotic market is projected to be valued at USD 3,645 million in 2024 and is expected to rise to USD 6,798 million by 2034. The global animal feed probiotic industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

According to Future Market Insights residue testing services market research report, the net worth of the overall market is around USD 1.4 Billion for the year 2022.



The global food safety testing services market is presently valued at USD 15,836.90 million in 2023. Demand for food safety testing services is expected to surge at a 7.0% CAGR between 2023 and 2033, accumulating USD 30,061.73 million by 2033.



The global food authenticity testing services market is expected to reach USD 10112.8 million, surpassing USD 5893 million in 2023. A CAGR of 6% indicates positive market growth over the forecast period.

The Global Medical Food industry reached USD 20,721.9 million in 2019. Demand for Medical Food registered a 5.4% Compound Annual Growth Rate from 2019 to 2023, indicating that the global industry would reach USD 27,351.0 million in 2024.



The Global Food Sterilization Equipment market is expected to reach USD 625 Million in 2022, with sales growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period. With a favourable demand outlook, the market size will top USD 850 Million by 2032.



The global Food Certification Market is expected to grow from USD 11,053.9 million in 2024 to USD 28,405.7 million by 2034. Over the forecast period, food certification demand will likely rise at 10.4% CAGR.



The global plant-based food colors market is forecasted to be appraised at USD 15.80 billion by 2032, up from USD 9.42 billion in 2022, advancing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.



About Future Market Insights (FMI)



Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.



Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.



Contact FMI:



Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube