KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 25 NOVEMBER 2024 AT 6.30 PM (EET)
    
    
KALMAR CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 25.11.2024  
    
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange   
    
Trade date          25.11.2024  
Bourse trade        Buy  
Share                 KALMAR  
Amount            7 000Shares 
Average price/ share   31,9321EUR 
Total cost           223 524,70EUR 
    
    
Kalmar Corporation now holds a total of 173 000 shares 
including the shares repurchased on 25.11.2024  
    
    
On behalf of Kalmar Corporation   
    
Nordea Bank Oyj   
    
Janne Sarvikivi          Sami Huttunen  
    
For further information, please contact:  
Sakari Ahdekivi, CFO, tel. +358 50 400 3557  
Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697
    
www.kalmarglobal.com   

