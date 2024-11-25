Shop Smart This Black Friday: French Toast School Uniforms Offers 40% Off (Almost) Everything

New York, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- French Toast, a trusted leader in school uniforms, is excited to kick off the holiday shopping season with its highly anticipated Black Friday sale. From November 25 through December 1, families can save up to 40% on a wide selection of top-quality school uniforms, making it the perfect time to stock up on classroom-ready essentials that last all year long.



This limited-time sale features a variety of school uniform staples, including polo shirts, sweaters, dress shirts, pleated skirts, pants, and more in sizes and styles for every student. French Toast is dedicated to creating uniforms that combine comfort, durability, and practicality—designed to keep students looking and feeling their best both in and out of the classroom.

Better Made, Better Quality for Everyday Wear

French Toast is committed to providing families with affordable school uniforms that deliver quality and dependability. Each piece is thoughtfully crafted for active school days while offering comfort and versatility for both learning and play. From adjustable waists to reinforced knees on uniform pants, French Toast school uniforms are made to last from the first wear to the final bell, giving parents confidence in their purchase.

Find Your Fit with Ease

Shopping for the right size has never been easier, thanks to French Toast’s innovative online sizing technology. Designed to simplify the shopping experience, this tool provides personalized size recommendations based on your child’s measurements, eliminating guesswork and making online shopping stress-free. With the help of this user-friendly technology, families can shop confidently for school uniforms—from polos to pants to skirts.

Don’t Miss Out on the Savings

Mark your calendar! This exclusive sale runs from November 25 through December 1. Shop now and enjoy 40% off almost everything!

For more information or to start shopping, visit frenchtoast.com.

