tetadex Simplifies Onchain Futures Trading, Powered by StarkWare

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- tetadex, an intuitive on-chain futures trading platform designed for new users, is now powered by StarkWare's StarkEx technology, which brings scalable, self-custodial trading to tetadex and allows users to securely trade while fully controlling their own assets. By using advanced technology like zero-knowledge proofs and Validium, tetadex ensures that trades are both safe and transparent, allowing users to feel confident while managing their own funds. With StarkWare's technology, tetadex aims to redefine the entry-level blockchain trading experience by combining scalability, efficiency, and security.

Designed with new users in mind, tetadex is an intuitive on-chain futures trading platform making decentralized finance (DeFi) easy to explore. With a user-friendly interface, mobile trading, up to 50x leverage, and gamified rewards, tetadex simplifies the trading experience while offering fun and engaging features. The platform gives users full control over their assets in a secure and transparent environment, making it easy to get started without needing technical knowledge. Whether new to blockchain finance or looking to dive into on-chain trading, tetadex provides a simple, safe, and rewarding way for users to explore DeFi.

StarkWare, a leader in blockchain scalability solutions, powers tetadex through its StarkEx technology. StarkEx uses zero-knowledge proofs to enhance transaction privacy and Validium to securely store assets off-chain, ensuring they are always accessible, and this enables tetadex to provide high-speed, cost-efficient trading without compromising security or transparency. StarkWare's scalability solutions support tetadex in meeting the growing demands of its user base while maintaining the highest levels of security and transparency.

Looking to the future, tetadex is committed to continuing to improve its platform and expand its features powered by StarkWare. "Working with StarkWare is a significant step in making blockchain finance accessible to everyone," said the tetadex team. "By combining StarkEx's scalability and security, we can empower more people to start trading and make blockchain adoption simpler." This advancement sets the stage for tetadex to become a major player in the future of on-chain trading.

About tetadex

tetadex is an intuitive on-chain futures trading platform that simplifies decentralized finance for new users. With features like mobile trading, up to 50x leverage, and gamified rewards, tetadex makes it simple for users to get started with on-chain trading while having fun and earning rewards. tetadex is designed to give users full control over their trades in a safe and secure environment.

About StarkWare

StarkWare is leading the way in scaling Ethereum. It has built Validity-based Layer 2 solutions: StarkEx and Starknet. The company pioneered the STARK proof and made this groundbreaking cryptographic system accessible through the Cairo programming language. StarkWare's solutions, which rely on Ethereum's security, have settled over $1.3T, and over 890M transactions, minted more than 200M NFTs, and served hundreds of thousands of users.

For media kit users can click here.

For more information, users can visit: Website | Twitter | Discord | Telegram

Contact

tetadex

official@tetadex.com