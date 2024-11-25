Cask Cartel Launches Exclusive Elijah Craig Single Barrel 2024 Limited Edition at Wholesale Cost Only $52.67 This Black Friday

Cheyenne, Wyoming, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a remarkable offering this holiday season, Cask Cartel announces the availability of the "Elijah Craig | Limited Edition 2024 | Single Barrel" at an unbelievable Black Friday price, making this premium single barrel bourbon widely accessible at only $52.67 while supplies last. This promotion is the lowest price in the entire country and is designed to give back during this economy to all bourbon lovers seeking to add a unique bottle to their collections during the Christmas Season.





Elijah Craig 2024 Limited Edition Single Barrel: A Rare Release for Black Friday Enthusiasts





The special offer requires customers to select any item from a designated collection on the Cask Cartel website and add the Elijah Craig limited edition bottle to their cart to activate the wholesale discount cost. . This giving back concept hopes to give access to all bourbon enthusiasts a premium single barrel bourbon during the holiday season. Combined with rarity and accessibility, Cask Cartel is giving something back this Holiday season



Scheduled for arrival in November or December, the "Elijah Craig | Limited Edition 2024 | Single Barrel" is meticulously aged 8 years and 9 months, embodying the high-quality craftsmanship Heaven Hill Distilleries is known for. Distilled and bottled in the United States, this 94-proof bourbon is noted for its rich notes of berries, light oak, and vanilla, with a finishing palate of sweet leathery oak and dark fruits—a testament to its superior aging process.



This bourbon is not only a refined spirit but also part of a vanishing breed. Its production from Barrel No. 7282783 marks it as one of the final Elijah Craig Single Barrel releases for 2024, positioning it as a coveted item for collectors and connoisseurs alike.



In addition to offering the Elijah Craig 2024 Limited Edition Single Barrel, Cask Cartel has solidified its reputation as a fine and rare spirits marketplace with over 100,000 products online. Catering to a global clientele with over 55,000 of the finest and rarest wine selections from around the world, including regions like Italy, France, and South America, the platform provides a distinguished selection for collectors and enthusiasts alike.

Cask Cartel also offers a dedicated concierge division that serves discerning individuals seeking specialty items not listed on the site. The concierge team verifies inventory, provides estimated transit times for overseas shipments, and handles all aspects of import and customs clearance, ensuring a seamless customer experience. For inquiries, clients can reach out to concierge@caskcartel.com .





Corporate gifting services are another hallmark of Cask Cartel's offerings, catering to Fortune 500 companies, law firms, and small businesses. From sourcing rare items to turnkey service, the platform has become a trusted partner for businesses looking to impress clients or celebrate milestones. Their dedicated team can be reached directly at corporategifting@caskcartel.com





With a clientele spanning the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia, Cask Cartel handles high-value orders regularly, sourcing rare and specialty items priced between $50,000 and $75,000 from around the globe.





Cask Cartel’s commitment to excellence extends beyond sales . The platform’s ability to source, verify, and deliver rare spirits underscores its dedication to serving the refined tastes of its customers. Whether fulfilling large corporate orders or meeting individual preferences, Cask Cartel ensures that every interaction is marked by professionalism and attention to detail.



Cask Cartel announces its exciting "7-Days of Deals" for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, featuring exclusive discounts and limited offers on premium spirits.





Day 1: Black Friday Special

Kick off the holiday season with the Elijah Craig Single Barrel 2024 Limited Edition, available for just $52.67 when you buy any item from the collection. This preorder item is expected to arrive in November or December, just in time for holiday celebrations. Stocks are limited, and this offer is the lowest price nationwide.





Day 2: Bourbon Advent Calendar Deal

The original and bestselling Bourbon Advent Calendar is nearly sold out. Save $25 on this ultimate bourbon-tasting experience, which includes 24 days of top-rated bourbons. This calendar is perfect for gifting or personal enjoyment during the festive season.





Thanksgiving Day Special

This Thanksgiving, Cask Cartel is giving back with $25 Cartel Cash. Use the discount code 'Thanksgiving25' to enjoy $25 off your purchase of $150 or more. Start your Black Friday shopping early with this special offer.





Day 3: Cartel Cash Arrival

Receive $25 off your purchase today with Cartel Cash. Use the code 'BLACKFRIDAY25' at checkout to enjoy savings on over 100,000 products from the finest distilleries across Scotland, Ireland, Italy, France, and more.





Day 4: Bourbon Advent Calendar w/ Free Prosecco & $25 Off

The renowned Bourbon Advent Calendar is back with an added bonus—a free bottle of Prosecco. Save $25 and elevate your holiday tasting with this sought-after calendar, which is perfect for gifting.





Day 5: Scotch Advent Calendar w/ Free Prosecco & $25 Off

Explore the iconic whisky regions of Scotland with the Scotch Whisky Advent Calendar. This 25-day experience comes with a $25 discount and a complimentary bottle of Prosecco, available for a limited time due to high demand.





Day 6: Whiskey Legends Advent Calendar w/ Free Prosecco & $25 Off

Dive into the world of whiskey with the Whiskey Legends Advent Calendar. This package offers a $25 discount and includes a free bottle of Prosecco. It’s an ideal gift for enthusiasts looking to explore different whiskey flavors.





Day 7: Christmas Vault Exclusive w/ $50 Off.

Unlock the Cask Cartel Christmas Vault and enjoy $50 off any item inside. Discover some of the world's finest and rarest selections, making for exceptional gifts that impress friends and family.



