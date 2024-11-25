Power Leaves Corp Partners With KeLo to Power Its Coca-Enhanced Beverages

PLC's Coca X Ingredient Powers KéLó Beverages, the Official Hydration Partner of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) in the United States.

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Leaves Corp. (“PLC”), a manufacturer of coca leaf extract and emerging leader in the food ingredients industry, is proud to announce its partnership with KéLó, a pioneer in the natural beverage industry. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the development of clean, functional beverages and showcases the groundbreaking potential of PLC's proprietary coca-based ingredients.

KéLó, known for formulating the world’s first coca-enhanced functional beverages, has recently been named the Official Hydration Partner of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) in the United States. KéLó’s partnership with the NLL highlights the quality and innovative potential of our Coca X ingredient as a game-changer in functional beverage development and demonstrates the power and potential of PLC’s ingredients.

“We are thrilled to partner with KéLó, a brand that shares our vision for clean and functional beverage innovation,” said Pat McCutcheon, Founder & CEO of Power Leaves Corp. “KéLó’s ability to secure this exciting partnership with the NLL underscores the potential of our Coca X ingredient. This collaboration highlights not only the power of our products but also KéLó’s ability to meet the needs of modern athletes and consumers alike.”

Starting January 2025, KéLó beverages—powered by our Coca X—will be made available to NLL players, coaches, and lacrosse operations personnel across the U.S. This partnership exemplifies the combined expertise of KéLó and PLC, showcasing the transformative potential of PLC’s gold-standard ingredients within the rapidly expanding functional beverage market.

“Our partnership with Power Leaves Corp. marks a pivotal moment in functional beverage innovation, with Coca X fueling KéLó's beverages, specifically crafted to enhance peak athletic performance,” said Andrew Lougheed, Founder & CEO of KéLó. “Beyond reshaping energy and functional beverages, this partnership with the NLL reflects our commitment to fostering positive change and making a lasting impact in communities across the Americas.”

As the Official Hydration Partner of the NLL - a sport with deep Indigenous roots - KéLó is proud to collaborate with the league to promote education and awareness among Indigenous communities in Colombia and North America. In addition, KéLó supports initiatives such as the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund, which fosters cultural understanding and advances reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples.

PLC’s partnership with KéLó, and its indirect association with the NLL, further underscores the company’s role as a leader in redefining the legacy of the coca leaf within Indigenous communities and on a global scale.

About PLC’s Products

PLC has developed proprietary coca extracts and derivatives optimized for flavor and aroma that will serve as the foundation for its commercial products:

Coca X: A crude coca extract with an exceptional flavor profile and packed with an array of nutrients that is ideal for soft drinks and energy drinks.

A crude coca extract with an exceptional flavor profile and packed with an array of nutrients that is ideal for soft drinks and energy drinks. Coca E: A highly aromatic, terpene-rich concentrate for dilution and blending into alcoholic beverages such as gin, vodka, tequila, and hard seltzers.

About KéLó

KéLó is a leader in innovation for the natural beverage industry which developed the first proprietary functional sweetening system using coca extract and clean-label sugar alternatives. KéLó is the world’s first line of clean, coca extract-enhanced functional beverages including energy, hydration and prebiotic gut sodas. KéLó harnesses the power of coca to create healthy and natural products for consumers disrupting the traditional sweetening systems across all functional beverage categories using our coca extract in liquid and powder form. KéLó is redefining the power of COCA by combining traditional practices with modern innovation to develop CLEAN functional natural beverages for today’s consumer that demand benefits. For more information, visit https://drinkkelo.com/

About Power Leaves Corp.

Founded in 2019, Power Leaves is breaking the monopoly on the supply of coca leaf extract and ushering in a new Age of Coca. Through an exclusive agreement with an Indigenous community, Power Leaves has developed the first-ever legal Colombian supply chain for coca extract to supply the global food and beverage markets. Through its established infrastructure, Power Leaves is developing and manufacturing proprietary formulations of coca extract and essence that offer an exceptional taste profile and an all-natural source of protein, nutrients, and positive health benefits. For more information, visit www.powerleaves.com.

Power Leaves Media Contact:

Americana Communications

powerleaves@americanapr.com

www.americanapr.com

Investors:

Investor Relations

shares@powerleaves.com

Cautionary Notes

