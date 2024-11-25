Diversified Search Group Announces Trevor Hooper as Managing Director in Nonprofit and Social Impact Practice

Philadelphia, PA, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversified Search Group, recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Executive Recruiting Firms, is excited to announce the hiring of Trevor Hooper as Managing Director at DSG I Koya Partners. Hooper will leverage his extensive expertise in executive search, talent assessment, and client relationship management to support the firm’s Nonprofit and Social Impact and Sports practices.

Hooper brings a remarkable track record in leadership placements and advisory services for mission-driven organizations, including extensive work with nonprofit organizations, foundations, academic institutions, and major sports organizations. His experience includes advising over 100 organizations, including Seattle Foundation, San Francisco Foundation, Boys and Girls Club of LA Harbor, and The NFL, on governance, culture, and succession planning, with a strong emphasis on building diverse teams to drive transformation and impact.

“Trevor Hooper’s experience and commitment to client impact through collaboration align seamlessly with our mission’ said Aileen K. Alexander, CEO of Diversified Search Group. “His appointment represents a strategic investment in our firm’s future as we continue to grow and expand our reach. Trevor’s ability to foster innovation, build leadership teams, and drive meaningful change will strengthen our position as a trusted partner for mission-driven organizations navigating a dynamic world.”

Hooper’s background includes leadership roles at Russell Reynolds Associates, where he contributed to the Global Social Impact, Sports, Philanthropy, and HR practices, and strategic positions at The Haas Center for Public Service at Stanford University and Year Up Bay Area. A graduate of Stanford University, where he captained the football team, Hooper’s leadership extends beyond the professional sphere into fostering equity and innovation in talent strategy.

“Trevor’s appointment underscores our commitment to identifying and placing transformative leaders in mission-driven organizations,” said Molly Brennan, Global Managing Partner and Nonprofit and Social Impact Practice Leader at DSG I Koya Partners. “His exceptional ability to guide organizations through complex transitions and his genuine dedication to equity-focused leadership will be invaluable to our clients.”

“I am honored to join DSG I Koya Partners, an organization deeply committed to advancing mission-driven leadership,” said Hooper. “I look forward to helping our clients build diverse, high-impact teams that drive meaningful change and lasting success.”

Hooper is based in Boston and will serve clients nationally. In his free time, he enjoys traveling, spending time outdoors with his family, and enjoying music and performances.

About Diversified Search Group

Diversified Search Group (DSG) is the largest woman-founded and woman-led executive search firm globally, driven by purpose, progress, and performance for over five decades. Consistently recognized by Forbes as one of the Nation’s Top Retained Executive Search Firms, DSG specializes in transformational leadership advisory for clients. With a unique approach, DSG harnesses the collective resources of specialty practices with deep industry expertise to identify leaders for a changing world. The firm includes acquisitions such as BioQuest, Koya Partners, Grant Cooper, Storbeck Search, Alta Associates, EWF, and Yardstick Management.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, DSG operates nationwide and offers global services as the exclusive U.S. partner of AltoPartners, an international alliance of independent executive search firms. For more information, visit diversifiedsearchgroup.com.

About AltoPartners

Founded in 2006, AltoPartners is a premier international alliance of retained executive search and leadership consulting firms. Spanning 64 offices in 37 countries, AltoPartners combines global reach with local expertise to deliver tailored executive search solutions. For more information, visit altopartners.com.