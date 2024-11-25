Legible’s Thanksgiving “Living Cookbook” with AI Sous Chef by Celebrity Cristina Ferrare to be Featured on Drew Barrymore Show

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legible Inc. (CSE: READ) (OTCQB: LEBGF) (FSE: D0T) ("Legible” / “Company”), a global digital reading platform known for its innovative eBook and audiobook offerings, and Cristina Ferrare, New York Times bestselling author, celebrity chef, iconic supermodel, and acclaimed TV host, are delighted to announce the release of My Model Kitchen - Thanksgiving, the third all-digital “Living Cookbook” in Cristina’s My Model Kitchen series, exclusively available to Legible Unbound subscribers.

Cristina Ferrare's Thanksgiving is a celebration of family, food, and tradition, with a legacy rooted in the honor of preparing a turkey feast for many friends, who one year included Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham. Throughout the book, Cristina’s world-first AI Sous Chef, which Cristina calls Chef “AL”, provides real-time support for every recipe, creating a fun and interactive cooking experience.

Cristina Ferrare said, “Many thanks to everyone who contributed to this wonderful release! My buddy, Chef AL, has been by my side throughout the entire process. He is so helpful and never disappoints!”

The launch of My Model Kitchen - Thanksgiving coincides with Cristina’s third appearance on the highly rated Drew Barrymore Show, on November 27th, the day before US Thanksgiving. Perfect for seasoned chefs or Thanksgiving newcomers, and featuring classics including her famous turkey marinade plus dishes designed for all dietary needs, the easily accessible digital cookbook promises to make Thanksgiving a beloved and stress-free occasion. With Cristina's signature warmth, each recipe brings out the rich, traditional flavors we love, featuring vibrant, kid-friendly (low sugar!) Cranberry Sauce, Caramelized Sweet Potatoes, and seasonal vegetables, salads and creative desserts. Don’t miss Cristina’s ultimate guide to post-Thanksgiving treats like hearty Turkey Soup with Dumplings and Perfect Gameday Turkey Sandwiches.

Ross Mathews, co-host of The Drew Barrymore Show, comments, “There is no one more fabulous, chic or kind than Cristina Ferrare. It’s almost not fair that she’s also a phenomenal cook! The world is a better, yummier place with Cristina in it.”

Kaleeg Hainsworth, Co-Founder and CEO of Legible, stated, “Legible is honored to be the publisher of Cristina’s amazing Living Cookbooks. With the upcoming launch of the third in Cristina’s 15-book My Model Kitchen series, we are excited to showcase our signature AI and rich media innovations, not only to our valued Legible Unbound member readers, but also to established authors interested in expanding their readership worldwide. ”

The new My Model Kitchen book is a foretaste of the Christmas edition coming in December, completing a dual Holidays edition. This Thanksgiving, let Cristina’s recipes bring warmth, ease, and delicious memories to your table. Please visit www.legible.com/mymodelkitchen to sign up to Legible Unbound for only US$9.99 per month, and start cooking your way to a healthier, happier lifestyle with Cristina Ferrare's delicious creations.

About Cristina Ferrare

Cristina is an accomplished author. Her book “A Big Bowl of Love”, based on her show of the same name on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) and published in 2011, enjoyed an enthusiastic reception across the US. Her books “Okay So I Don’t Have a Headache”, a New Times Best Seller, “Food For Thought”, which reached #1 on Amazon for Brain Health and “Realistically Ever After: Finding Happiness When He's Not Prince Charming, You're Not Snow White, and Life's Not a Fairy Tale”, are all bestsellers. Her first two My Model Kitchen Living Cookbooks – Volume 1: Pasta, and Volume 2: Vegetables - The Garden of Earthly Delights - have been featured on the Drew Barrymore Show, the Daily Blast, the Liftoff podcast with Jeanniey Walden, and EXTRA!, as well as top morning show Good Day New York, with host Rosanna Scotto, owner of Fresco by Scotto restaurant, commenting, “Cristina Ferrare is the ultimate hostess. We love when she shares her recipes on Good Day NY. They are simple, creative, and delicious!”

Cristina started modeling with the New York-based Ford modeling agency aged 16, launching a 25-year supermodel career that included gracing the covers of leading fashion magazines including Cosmopolitan, Vogue, Good Housekeeping, Harper’s Bazaar, and Ladies Home Journal, among others. She appeared in Kellogg commercials for OWN and was featured on over 20 million Kellogg cereal boxes along with her recipes. Cristina has recently signed with top New York modeling agency Iconic Focus.

In the early 80s, Cristina worked as a co-host of the show “AM Los Angeles”, which was rated the number one morning television show throughout her five-year tenure. She has hosted her own shows - “Cristina and Friends” and “Home and Family” - a two-hour Universal Studios live show. She was also a substitute co-host on “Good Morning America” and co-hosted “Live with Regis and Kathie Lee” numerous times. Cristina has spoken at many conventions including “The Women’s Conference” in 2004. In 2007, alongside Chef Art Smith, she hosted a cooking session for over 300 women. She was the keynote speaker at the Creative Connection annual meeting in St. Paul, Minnesota in 2011. In 2023, she was the keynote speaker at the Influencers of Midlife Summit for women over 40.

The success of Cristina’s authoring, cooking and modeling careers highlights her unique breadth of knowledge and expertise on women’s health, culinary arts, wellbeing, stylistic design all brought to enthusiastic audiences through her sense of humor and great passion for life. For more information, please follow Cristina on Instagram: www.instagram.com/cristinacooks

About Legible

Legible is a groundbreaking, mobile-centric global company specializing in eBooks and audiobook entertainment. Its extensive partnerships encompass four of the Big 5 Publishers, the world's largest eBook distributor, and a wide range of outstanding and innovative publishers of all sizes, enabling Legible to seamlessly deliver millions of multilingual eBooks and audiobooks, transforming any smart device into a source of cutting-edge infotainment.

Legible is revolutionizing mobile-centric eBook and audiobook experiences with interactive AI-driven content. Its latest release, FrankensteinAI, third in the AI Classics series, reimagines Mary Shelley's masterpiece with animated AI art developed by digital artist Remo Camerota and immersive character-driven AI chat, offering readers a uniquely engaging journey through the classic horror tale. Legible is also developing My Model Kitchen, a series of video-enriched Living Cookbooks by former supermodel, bestselling author, and celebrity chef, Cristina Ferrare, with an AI Sous Chef for each recipe, which have already been featured twice before on the Drew Barrymore Show and in many other major US media outlets.

As first mover in the rapidly expanding automotive infotainment market, Legible has partnered with media providers Faurecia Aptoide, Harman Ignite, LiveOne, and Visteon. Legible has the only Android Automotive app with the capacity to deliver both audiobooks and eBooks to drivers and passengers in tens of millions of vehicles around the globe, positioning Legible at the forefront of the new world of in-car infotainment experiences.

A recent EdTech Breakthrough Award winner for eLearning Innovation of the Year, Legible is reshaping the digital publishing landscape, committed to gaining a significant market share by providing innovative 21st-century publishing solutions and enriching global reading experiences. Please visit Legible.com and discover the place where eBooks come to life.

