Change to the date of Innofactor Plc’s Annual General Meeting in 2025

Innofactor Plc Stock Exchange Release, on November 25, 2024, at 20:05 Finnish time

Innofactor postpones the Annual General Meeting of 2025 to be held on June 25, 2025. Contrary to the previously announced preliminary date, the Annual General Meeting will not be held on April 23, 2025.

On November 25, 2024, Onni Bidco Oy announced that it has decided to exercise its redemption right pursuant to the Finnish Companies Act and to redeem all the shares held by all other remaining shareholders in Innofactor.

Espoo, November 25, 2024

INNOFACTOR PLC

Eija Theis, General Counsel

Additional information:

Innofactor Plc

Tel. +358 44 343 4278

eija.theis@innofactor.com

