YourUpdate TV Speaks with Marisa Brahney About Unwrapping the Secrets to Effortless Holiday Hosting

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holiday hosting shouldn’t feel like a chore. It should feel like an occasion. Effortless, yes — but extraordinary. This holiday, Marisa Brahney, Emmy-award winning television host and lifestyle expert invites your audience to tap into the magic of hosting with ease, style, and a touch of indulgence.

With years of experience in transforming holiday hosting from stressful to sensational, Marisa can give your audience the insider tips and creative hacks to become the ultimate hosts and turn their homes into a festive wonderland — without breaking a sweat.

Here are Marisa’s top choices:

Big Lots:

From busy moms or anyone who wants to save time in their day to first-time hosts who don’t want to break the bank, Big Lots is that one stop shop to get everything you need for the holidays at a fraction of the cost.

Perfect for parties, dinners and everything in between, Big Lots has unique entertaining pieces that turn your party into a celebration. Make the festivities sparkle with their fun and functional entertaining essentials like metallic cookie platters and colorful glassware.

You can get these and tons of other name brand goods and popular holiday finds all up to 30-50% less than other home discount retailers. Turn the ordinary into extraordinary with a touch of sparkle and cheer this holiday season.

Betty Booze

Betty Booze is a brand founded by Blake Lively with a simple idea — that what we drink should be held to the same standards as the food we eat.

They make beverages that are real, uncomplicated, and delicious by taking the time to create homemade recipes from high-quality ingredients.

Betty Booze pairs the freshest fruits, spices, herbs, and more with real spirits and just the right amount of bubbles to create unmatched, unmistakably, delicious drinks.

The brand recently launched their newest cocktail, Sparkling Bourbon with Peach Honey Mint, and their new Bourbon Variety Pack inclusive of the new beverage, Sparkling Bourbon with Apple Ginger Sour Cherry, and Sparkling Bourbon with Oak Smoked Lemonade.

They also have three delicious tequila-based drinks.

Betty Booze single flavor packs are $14.99 and the variety packs are $21.99. Betty Booze can be found at Total Wine & More nationwide, and at additional stores in your state. Feel free to go to bettybooze.com/pages/find to locate your closest store that carries Betty Booze.

The Honey Baked Ham Company

HoneyBaked brings the taste of the holidays to any celebration, whether it’s a formal sit-down dinner or casual buffet-style soiree with friends. Their Honey Baked Ham with its delicious signature sweet and crunchy glaze makes for the perfect centerpiece that will wow your guests.

The Honey Baked Bone-In Half Ham is the perfect centerpiece for any holiday celebration, with its delicious signature sweet and crunchy glaze that everyone knows and loves. It arrives spiral-sliced, fully cooked and ready to serve — you can’t mess it up.

Honey Baked also offers a range of delicious Heat & Serve Sides to complete your holiday spread, like Double Cheddar Mac and Cheese, Maple Sweet Potato Souffle, Green Bean Casserole, Tuscan Broccoli and more.

Pick up at your nearest Honey Baked location, or head to HoneyBaked.com to order ahead.

Motel 6

New data from Motel 6 found that more than half of Americans traveling to celebrate the holidays this year will road trip rather than fly to their destination, and more than a quarter of these travelers will stay at a hotel.

With nearly 1,500 locations across the U.S. and Canada, Motel 6 and Studio 6 Extended Stay offer families and their four-legged friends a clean, affordable and comfortable place to rest whether on route to their celebrations or as a needed break from the festivities.

Unlock the latest room deals and special promotions on gas, pet essentials, road trip snacks and more by downloading the free My6 app or by visiting: www.motel6.com/my6

