Verizon donates $25,000 in response to the major Pacific Northwest storm

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the major storm that caused power outages throughout Washington, Verizon is reaffirming its commitment to the community with a $25,000 donation to Hopelink. This funding aims to provide crucial food assistance and support for the hardest hit communities in Washington.

“Our hearts go out to those impacted by the storm in the Pacific Northwest,” said Steven Keller, Pacific Market President at Verizon. “This donation to Hopelink is a testament to our commitment to supporting communities during challenging times. We hope it will provide much-needed aid and comfort to those affected by this severe weather.”

Hopelink’s food program offers a safe and welcoming environment where households can receive fresh and healthy food at no cost. This funding comes at a crucial time as the severe storm hits the Pacific Northwest, amplifying the impact of the weather event for community members facing poverty and food insecurity.

“Winter is always a hard season for families in the Pacific Northwest when weather events occur. Last week’s bomb cyclone made that hard season nearly impossible for tens of thousands of families experiencing poverty here in King County, Washington,” said Meghan Altimore, Hopelink Interim CEO. “Hopelink is continuing to meet the food needs of families who are already on very limited budgets and lost all of their fresh and frozen food. Watching families exit our markets on Thursday with baskets overflowing was a beautiful experience. And I’m grateful to know that that will continue through the coming weeks as our neighbors recover. It’s the support of companies like Verizon that make it possible for us to meet these increasing needs and reduce food insecurity.”

With extended power outages in the region, perishable food spoils and must be replaced. Hopelink's food program aims to provide individuals and families with access to fresh and healthy food at no cost.

