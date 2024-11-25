Travel Tuesday Poised to Outpace Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2024 Travel Purchases

New York, New York, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americans love a great deal, and this has created the phenomena of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Across multiple categories, deals are offered in goods and services over the US Thanksgiving weekend period. But for the Travel industry, moving ahead of either of these days is Travel Tuesday.

Data Scientists at Fareportal, the New York-based travel technology company behind leading online travel agencies CheapOair and OneTravel report that in 2023, sales for Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday saw double digit increases as compared to the previous week. However, Travel Tuesday performance outpaced the three-day average by a noteworthy 59%. The CheapOair and OneTravel teams expect this trend to carry over to this year’s activity.

Many airlines will be offering the traveling public great deals on airline tickets over the Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Travel Tuesday sales period. Among these CheapOair points to American Airlines, United Airlines, Air France, LATAM Airlines, Volaris, Avianca, Frontier Airlines, Spirit Airlines, Ryanair, JetBlue, Air India, Emirates, Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways, Aer Lingus, Norse, French Bee, TAP Air Portugal, Philippine Airlines, Fiji Airways, China Airlines, LOT Polish, Singapore Airlines, NEOS and Sky Airlines as just a small sample of the multiple domestic and international carriers that will be making special offers available to the travel buyer.

An article published in early November on the CheapOair Miles Away blog delves into the topic and compares Black Friday to Travel Tuesday through the lens of the overall shopping experience, and that of the travel purchase. Also take a moment to read this Cyber Monday Travel Guide published November 22nd on CheapOair Miles Away.

Sandeep Gill, Fareportal Interim President, comments, “Each year we are thrilled to be able to offer our customers our very best deals in available airfares. As consumer awareness of Travel Tuesday has increased over the years, so too has the airlines’ focus on providing exciting deals over the Thanksgiving weekend period. We expect to be very busy serving our customers’ needs over the next week, and through the busy holiday air travel season!”

Consumers can visit CheapOair or OneTravel to sign up for Fare Alerts and get help with air travel inspiration, planning, and booking.

About CheapOair

CheapOair is an online travel agency that specializes in providing cheap flights and great last-minute flight deals for travelers worldwide. Consumers can book online, on mobile apps, by phone or live chat. Part of the Fareportal family of travel brands, CheapOair bridges the gap between an online travel agency and a traditional agency with certified travel agents available to help find great deals on flight tickets to global destinations on over 500 airlines, a million lodgings, and 100s of car rental companies. Follow CheapOair on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to learn how to travel the world for less.

About Fareportal

Fareportal is New York-based travel technology company powering a next generation travel concierge service. Utilizing its innovative technology and company-owned and operated global contact centers, Fareportal has built strong industry partnerships providing customers access to over 500 airlines, a million lodgings, and hundreds of car rental companies around the globe. With a portfolio of consumer travel brands including CheapOair and OneTravel Fareportal enables consumers to book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or live chat. Fareportal provides its airline partners with access to a broad customer base that books international and domestic flight, lodging, and other travel and add-on ancillaries.