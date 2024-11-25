Big Time Studios Sets December 2 as the Launch of the New PvP Mode for 2024’s Most Successful NFT Video Game - Big Time

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After their Open Loot marketplace platform utility token ($OL) announcement, Big Time Studios is thrilled to announce that the crypto industry’s most popular and successful NFT video game of 2024, Big Time, will release its Player vs. Player (PvP) mode on December 2. After a Preseason Phase (closed beta) with record-breaking engagement and marketplace volume, players will be able to experience thrilling and competitive PvP battles and showcase their dominance in the Big Time universe.

New Gameplay Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hXvjMRqmpa0

Big Time Overview

"Big Time is a multiplayer action RPG for PC that combines fast-paced combat with the industry’s most successful and proven open-game economy. Humanity teeters on the edge of extinction as the walls of spacetime crumble. Eras of history clash and dark forces surge through temporal rifts. At the universe’s end, the player and their team are summoned for the greatest adventure in history. The fate of all time rests with them.

Players can embark on a hero’s quest to the farthest reaches of space and time. Dive into treacherous dungeons, craft and discover rare collectibles, and unlock mysterious boxes. Players must harness epic abilities, uncover hidden mysteries, and brave countless dangers. Face off against familiar foes and rival teams in the ultimate adventure to save humanity.

Players can create and exchange game items, enjoying a seamless experience with unobtrusive web3 elements. Whether adventuring solo or with friends, they will battle monsters across various historical periods, gather digital collectibles and $BIGTIME tokens, and craft unique items. The adventure is limitless in Big Time."

Early Access Success

During its Early Access phase, Big Time achieved different milestones making it the most successful NFT game, outperforming all other 2024 released games:

$443,386,952 in total marketplace volume

28,820 average $BIGTIME grant to players

60,342 unique purchasers

1,389,096 unique platform users

1,980,398 digital collectibles sold

310,681 players in Preseason

PvP in Big Time

PvP in Big Time features thrilling PvEvP events where teams spend $BIGTIME to enter a PvP portal, march towards a central objective, battle both enemies and other teams to claim victory, and the winning team takes the $BIGTIME winning prize. Matches last between 30-45 minutes, offering intense and strategic gameplay.

How to Start a PvP Portal

Locating and Entering a Portal: In the vibrant core of Epoch City, a towering hourglass awaits, ready to whisk players and teams to the Broken Clock Hall PvP lobby. Before diving into action, players and teams must register, select their match, and pay the entrance fee using $BIGTIME. Each portal offers different entrance fees and rewards, adding an extra layer of excitement to the adventure. Making a Team and Selecting a Class: Players can communicate with their team to decide each player’s class. Upon entering, they'll receive a Pocket Watch and start at level 10. Players can strategically allocate their skills and stat points into special PvP Pocket Watches. Fighting Through the Sector: Embarking on an epic journey through the player's Tendril, conquering main objections to advancing to the central arena. Engaging in intense battles and capturing the central point to claim victory. The thrill of progress lies in overcoming each challenging encounter, knowing that the spoils only go to the winner. Guardians and Team Battles: Upon entering the central point, preparing for a showdown as the player faces off against their team’s formidable guardian. But enemy teams are lurking, ready to steal the kill and claim the prize. Players engage in fierce battles, strategically using resurrection shrines and potions to stay in the fight and outgun, outman, and outlast their rivals. Holding the Center to Win: Unleashing various strategies to secure victory. Utilizing Pocket Watches to gain an edge, disrupting the opposing teams’ progress, and dominating the center to claim the win and the prize.





About Big Time Studios

Big Time Studios, founded by Ari Meilich, has a mission to revolutionize the NFT gaming experience. Big Time Studios integrates high-quality games with blockchain technology, offering players better gaming experiences. The curated Open Loot platform gives developers the opportunity to reach a wider audience and drive engagement through unique in-game rewards and events, while players can benefit from exclusive access to high-quality games, special NFT sales, in-game perks, and airdrops. Big Time Studios’ Open Loot platform has facilitated nearly half a billion dollars in total transaction volume, underscoring its commitment to creating a dynamic and engaging ecosystem for gamers worldwide. For more information, users visit Big Time Studios’ website.

