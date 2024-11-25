From Storyboards to Strategy: Why Media & Entertainment Leaders Must Master Business Skills Now

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The entertainment and media (E&M) industry is at a turning point: global revenues soared to US$2.8 trillion in 2023, with projections indicating they will exceed US$3.4 trillion by 2028, according to PwC. Yet, behind this growth lies a web of challenges. Streaming services are grappling with monetization hurdles, the gaming industry continues its explosive expansion, and media & entertainment professionals face mounting pressure to adapt to shifting business models and technological advancements.

Addressing these complexities, Schulich Executive Education (Schulich ExecEd), Schulich School of Business, York University has launched the Schulich Mini-MBA: Media Mastery in the Digital Age in collaboration with York University’s School of the Arts, Media, Performance and Design (AMPD). This innovative program blends creative and business insights to help media professionals thrive in a rapidly evolving landscape.

A New Era of Media & Entertainment Challenges

From declining revenue growth in streaming to the dominance of gaming, the media industry is transforming faster than ever:

Gaming's Global Rise: According to PwC, video games revenue reached US$227.6 billion in 2023 and are projected to surpass US$300 billion by 2028, making it one of the fastest-growing sectors in media.

Evolving Professional Demands: As digital platforms dominate, working professionals in the cultural industry must juggle storytelling, audience engagement, and platform management, all while staying ahead of market trends and technological changes.



How can media & entertainment professionals adapt to this rapidly shifting landscape? What strategies will help them navigate an industry defined by disruption and relentless change? As technology evolves and audience expectations shift, finding the right approach to thrive in this transformation has never been more critical.

Equipping Media & Entertainment Professionals for the Future

The Schulich Mini-MBA: Media Mastery in the Digital Age has been curated in 2024 to address these challenges. This program empowers participants with the tools to adapt, innovate, and lead, blending storytelling expertise with foundational business strategies. The curriculum includes modules on audience engagement, managing digital platforms, and leadership in a digitally disrupted world, providing participants with a competitive edge in today’s market.

“This program offers advanced training in navigating the modern media marketplace in order to grow your business, be it as an independent producer, a content creator, or a cultural leader,” says Beth Janson, Program Director for the Mini-MBA, AMPD alumna, and former Chief Operating Officer of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). “The skills you will acquire in this program are those that we believe producers desperately need to be competitive – the very skills that many don’t know how to attain.”

Sarah Bay-Cheng, Dean of York University’s School of the Arts, Media, Performance & Design (AMPD), underscores the program’s importance:

“I’m excited to be a part of this innovative and timely program and to work with such a talented team led by Beth Janson,” says Dean Bay-Cheng. “There are important conversations about the convergence of media and digital culture right now and this program will provide key insights from industry leaders.”

Executive Director of Schulich Executive Education (Schulich ExecEd), Schulich School of Business, York University, Rami Mayer, highlights how the program builds on Schulich ExecEd’s success in other industries:

“The Schulich Mini-MBA: Media Mastery in the Digital Age brings together the business and creative worlds to equip media professionals with essential management skills. As we have supported healthcare professionals in mastering the business aspects of their fields through our Mini-MBA series, we now offer media leaders the necessary tools to excel in a rapidly evolving industry. Partnering with York University’s School of the Arts, Media, Performance & Design (AMPD) on this brand new, one-of-its-kind Mini-MBA program enables us to deliver a truly unique opportunity for growth and innovation in the media sector.”

A Timely and Flexible Opportunity

This fully online program, consisting of 14 three-hour sessions over four months starting in February 2025, is tailored for busy professionals in the media, entertainment, and digital industries. Its flexible delivery format allows participants to advance their careers while gaining essential skills to navigate the industry’s evolving landscape.

With applications now open, the Schulich Mini-MBA: Media Mastery in the Digital Age offers a timely solution for media professionals eager to tackle industry challenges head-on and position themselves as leaders in the field. For more information, visit https://execed.schulich.yorku.ca/program/schulich-mini-mba-media-mastery-in-the-digital-age/.

