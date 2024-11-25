EwingCole Wins Big at 2024 AIA Philadelphia Design Awards Celebration

Philadelphia, PA, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EwingCole, a nationally recognized architecture, engineering, and interior design firm, received multiple awards at the 2024 AIA Philadelphia Design Awards Celebration, a prestigious event honoring the finest achievements in architectural design and innovation.

The annual celebration, hosted by AIA Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia, acknowledges individuals and firms that have made significant contributions to the field of architecture, creating a legacy of design excellence and paving the way for the profession's future.

Award-Winning Projects:

Merit Award + Sustainability - Built Category: Ballfield Road Campus – Lincoln Public Schools : A groundbreaking Net Zero-Ready K-18 school, designed with SMMA, reimagining educational and athletic facilities focusing on sustainability and community engagement.





A groundbreaking Net Zero-Ready K-18 school, designed with SMMA, reimagining educational and athletic facilities focusing on sustainability and community engagement. Marit Award - Built Category: The Graham Athletics & Wellness Center – William Penn Charter School: This state-of-the-art center merges wellness and athletics, fostering an inspiring student environment.

Special Recognition:

Dan Brown, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP BD+C, was honored with the esteemed 2024 AIA Young Architects Award for his remarkable contributions to the field and his potential to shape the future of architecture. The Young Architect Award, presented by AIA Philadelphia's Steering Committee of Fellows, seeks to recognize registered architects between the ages of 25 and 39 for their contribution to leadership, practice, and service categories.

“Through his professional projects and his role as an educator, Daniel strives to positively shape the built environment and inspire the next generation of architects to make a meaningful impact in their communities,” the AIA Philadelphia said last October.

Bob McConnell, EwingCole President, emphasized the firm’s dedication to impactful design, stating, “These awards are a reflection of our mission and core values: ‘Our common vision is to transform everyday buildings and landscapes into meaningful experiences,’” said McConnell. “Our team is deeply proud of these projects, which took a lot of collaboration and creativity and continue to positively impact communities through thoughtful design.”

The accolades underscore EwingCole's commitment to shaping the built environment with innovation and excellence, reinforcing its reputation as a leader in the design industry.

# # #

About EwingCole:

EwingCole, in practice for over 60 years, is a nationally recognized, fully integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning firm of more than 470 professionals in Atlanta, GA, Baltimore, MD, Charlotte, NC, Fort Worth, TX, Irvine, CA, New York, NY, Philadelphia, PA, Pittsburgh, PA, Raleigh, NC, San Diego, CA, and Wayne, PA. Our multi-disciplinary practice is built on the core values of professional excellence, design quality, and collaboration. Our goal is to provide the best total solution for our clients, the community, and the environment. For additional information, visit: http://www.ewingcole.com and follow us at LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Attachments