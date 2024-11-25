Woodward Reports Record Sales & Earnings for Fiscal Year 2024

2025 guidance reflects growth in key Aerospace and Industrial markets

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) today reported financial results for its fiscal year 2024 and fourth quarter ending September 30, 2024.

All amounts are presented on an as reported (U.S. GAAP) basis unless otherwise indicated. All per share amounts are presented on a fully diluted basis. All comparisons are made to the same period of the prior year unless otherwise stated. All references to years are references to the Company’s fiscal year unless otherwise stated.

    
Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Overview
    
 Fourth Quarter 2024 Fiscal Year 2024
Net sales$855M, +10% $3.3B, +14%
Earnings per share (EPS)$1.36, +2% $6.01, +59%
Adjusted EPS1$1.41, +6% $6.11, +45%
Cash from operations$142M, -7% $439M, +42%
Free cash flow1$118M, -12% $343M, +48%
    

"We delivered record sales in fiscal 2024 with Woodward revenue exceeding $3 billion for the first time. Robust end market demand along with contributions from operational excellence fueled significant sales growth and earnings expansion,” said Chip Blankenship, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “In Aerospace, both commercial and defense OEM sales increased due to capacity improvements to meet customer demand, and commercial and defense aftermarket sales increased due to continued high aircraft utilization. Our Industrial business benefitted from increased sales in power generation and transportation. Our performance over the last year reflects the hard work and dedication of Woodward members to deliver on our value proposition and fulfill our purpose.

We enter fiscal 2025 with strong momentum. In Aerospace, we anticipate increasing revenue and margin expansion driven by continued strength in commercial markets and increased defense activity. In Industrial, we expect broad-based market strength in power generation and marine transportation, offset by a significant decline in sales related to China on-highway natural gas trucks. We remain focused on growth, operational excellence and innovation to drive shareholder value.”

Fiscal 2024 Key Highlights

  • Completed $55 million, multi-year transformation of Aerospace Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Loves Park, Illinois, to prepare for aftermarket growth
  • Signed three MRO agreements:
    • To continue servicing Woodward-manufactured components for Lufthansa Technik
    • To be exclusive Thrust Reverser Actuation System (TRAS) MRO contractor for CF34-10E powered fleet for Australia-based Alliance Airlines
    • For Turkish Technic to join Woodward’s global licensed asset management provider network, in support of the growing LEAP fleet
  • Expanded participation in next generation aircraft development and demonstrator projects:
    • Selected as rotary actuation technology provider for the NASA and Boeing Transonic Truss-braced Wing X-66A aircraft demonstrator
    • Selected to provide Trim Control Module for JetZero Blended Wing Body Demonstrator
  • Broke ground on Glatten, Germany, expansion to add capacity to support power generation and transportation growth
  • Continued progress in automation and operational excellence through the installation of additional industrial robots and cobots
  
Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Company Results 
  
Total Company Results 
                   
  Three Months Ended September 30,  Year Ended September 30, 
Dollars in millions, except per share amounts 2024  2023  Year over
Year		  2024  2023  Year over
Year		 
Income Statement                  
Total Sales $855  $777   10% $3,324  $2,915   14%
Net Earnings  83   83   1%  373   232   61%
Adjusted Net Earnings1  86   83   5%  379   259   47%
EPS $1.36  $1.33   2% $6.01  $3.78   59%
Adjusted EPS1 $1.41  $1.33   6% $6.11  $4.21   45%
EBIT1  113   108   4%  495   321   54%
Adjusted EBIT1  117   108   8%  504   356   42%
Effective Tax Rate  18.0%  15.7% 230bps  17.8%  15.7% 210bps
Adjusted Effective Tax Rate1  18.4%  15.7% 270bps  18.0%  16.8% 120bps
                   
Cash Flow and Financial Position                  
Cash from operating activities $142  $153   -7% $439  $309   42%
Free cash flow  118   134   -12%  343   232   48%
Adjusted free cash flow1  118   135   -13%  348   238   46%
                   
Dividends Paid  15   13   12%  58   51   14%
Share Repurchases  86   100   -14   391   126   209%
Total Debt           872   722   21%
Debt to EBITDA1 Leverage          1.4x  1.5x    
                   


Segment Results 
  
Aerospace 
  Three Months Ended September 30,  Year Ended September 30, 
Dollars in millions 2024  2023  Year over
Year		  2024  2023  Year over
Year		 
Commercial OEM $194  $167   16% $738  $651   13%
Commercial Aftermarket  174   142   22%  641   548   17%
Defense OEM  126   90   40%  407   369   10%
Defense Aftermarket  59   56   7%  243   201   21%
                   
Revenue  553   455   22%  2,029   1,768   15%
Segment Earnings  106   78   35%  385   290   33%
Segment Margin %  19.2%  17.2% 200bps  19.0%  16.4% 260bps
                   

The increase in segment earnings in the fourth quarter was primarily a result of price realization and higher volume, partially offset by inflation. The increase in segment earnings for the year was a result of price realization and higher volume, partially offset by inflation.

Industrial 
  Three Months Ended September 30,  Year Ended September 30, 
Dollars in millions 2024  2023  Year over Year  2024  2023  Year over Year 
Transportation $131  $162   -19% $642  $527   22%
Power generation  109   106   4%  424   383   11%
Oil and gas  62   55   12%  230   236   -3%
                   
Revenue  302   322   -6%  1,296   1,146   13%
Segment Earnings  38   54   -30%  230   162   42%
Segment Margin %  12.6%  16.9% -430bps  17.7%  14.1% 360bps
                   

The decrease in segment earnings in the fourth quarter was primarily a result of lower volume and unfavorable mix, partially offset by price realization. The increase in segment earnings for the year was a result of price realization and higher volume, partially offset by unfavorable mix.

Nonsegment 
  Three Months Ended September 30,  Year Ended September 30, 
Dollars in millions 2024  2023  Year over
Year		  2024  2023  Year over
Year		 
Nonsegment Expenses $(31) $(24)  28% $(120) $(131)  -8%
Adjusted Nonsegment Expenses  (27)  (24)  10%  (112)  (96)  16%
                   


Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance
 

Woodward’s fiscal 2025 guidance includes a continued strong demand environment and improving operational performance throughout the year. The Aerospace segment guidance includes increasing revenue and margin expansion driven by continued strength in commercial markets and increased defense activity. The Industrial segment guidance includes broad-based market strength in power generation and marine transportation, offset by a significant decline in sales related to China on-highway natural gas trucks. Our fiscal year 2025 guidance includes $40 million in sales related to China on-highway natural gas trucks, which would be a year-over-year decline of approximately $175 million.

Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
  
  
Total Company 
Sales$3.30 billion - $3.50 billion
Effective Tax Rate~20%
Capital Expenditures~$115 million
EPS$5.75 - $6.25
Free Cash Flow$350 million - $400 million
Diluted shares outstanding~61.5 million
  
Segment Data 
Aerospace 
Salesup 6% - 13%
Segment Earnings (% of Sales)20% - 21%
Industrial 
Salesdown 7% - 11%
Segment Earnings (% of Sales)13% - 14%
  


Conference Call
 

Woodward will hold an investor conference call at 5:00 p.m. EST, November 25, 2024, to provide an overview of the financial performance for its fiscal year 2024 and fourth quarter ending September 30, 2024, business highlights, and outlook for fiscal 2025. You are invited to listen to the live webcast of our conference call, or a recording, and view or download accompanying presentation slides at our website, www.woodward.com2.

You may also listen to the call by dialing 1-800-715-9871 (domestic) or 1-646-307-1963 (international). Participants should call prior to the start time to allow for registration; the Conference ID is 4675940. The call and presentation will be available on the website by selecting “Investors/Events & Presentations” from the menu and will remain accessible on the company’s website for one year.

About Woodward, Inc.

Woodward is the global leader in the design, manufacture, and service of energy conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets. Our purpose is to design and deliver energy control solutions our partners count on to power a clean future. Our innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, propulsion and motion control systems perform in some of the world’s harshest environments. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at www.woodward.com.

Cautionary Statement

Information in this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, anticipated continued strong demand, continued improvements in our operational performance, the results of our ongoing focus on growth, operational excellence and innovation, including whether such focus ultimately leads to long-term term success and enhanced shareholder value, and statements regarding our business and guidance for fiscal year 2025, including our guidance for sales, segment sales as compared to the prior fiscal year, earnings per share, segment earnings margin, effective tax rate, free cash flow, capital expenditures, and diluted weighted average shares outstanding, as well as our assumptions regarding our guidance, anticipated trends in our business and markets, including increased revenue and margin expansion in our Aerospace segment, strength in commercial aerospace markets, defense activity in our Aerospace segment, broad-based market strength in power generation and marine transportation in our Industrial segment, anticipated weakness in the China on-highway natural gas truck market, including our assumptions regarding sales and demand in fiscal 2025. Factors that could cause actual results and the timing of certain events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) global economic uncertainty and instability, including in the financial markets that affect Woodward, its customers, and its supply chain; (2) risks related to constraints and disruptions in the global supply chain and labor markets; (3) Woodward’s long sales cycle; (4) risks related to Woodward’s concentration of revenue among a relatively small number of customers; (5) Woodward’s ability to implement and realize the intended effects of any restructuring efforts; (6) Woodward’s ability to successfully manage competitive factors including expenses and fluctuations in sales; (7) changes and consolidations in the aerospace market; (8) Woodward’s financial obligations including debt obligations and tax expenses and exposures; (9) risks related to Woodward’s U.S. government contracting activities including potential changes in government spending patterns; (10) Woodward’s ability to protect its intellectual property rights and avoid infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (11) changes in the estimates of fair value of reporting units or of long-lived assets; (12) environmental risks; (13) Woodward’s continued access to a stable workforce and favorable labor relations with its employees; (14) Woodward’s ability to manage various regulatory and legal matters; (15) risks from operating internationally; (16) cybersecurity and other technological risks; and other risk factors and risks described in Woodward's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, any subsequently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2024, which we expect to file shortly, and other risks described in Woodward’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Woodward assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by applicable law.

  
Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(Unaudited - in thousands except per share amounts)
            
 Three Months Ended
September 30,		  Year Ended September 30, 
 2024  2023  2024  2023 
            
Net sales$854,488  $777,070  $3,324,249  $2,914,566 
Costs and expenses:           
Cost of goods sold 646,733   587,510   2,447,770   2,236,983 
Selling, general and administrative expenses 77,729   65,944   307,499   269,692 
Research and development costs 34,689   32,061   140,676   132,095 
Restructuring charges -   -   -   5,172 
Interest expense 13,477   11,736   47,959   47,898 
Interest income (1,964)  (1,361)  (6,458)  (2,751)
Other (income) expense, net (17,707)  (16,860)  (67,168)  (50,291)
Total costs and expenses 752,957   679,030   2,870,278   2,638,798 
Earnings before income taxes 101,531   98,040   453,971   275,768 
Income taxes 18,235   15,388   81,000   43,400 
Net earnings$83,296  $82,652  $372,971  $232,368 
            
Earnings per share amounts:           
Basic earnings per share$1.40  $1.38  $6.21  $3.88 
Diluted earnings per share$1.36  $1.33  $6.01  $3.78 
Weighted average common shares outstanding:           
Basic 59,437   60,103   60,076   59,908 
Diluted 61,385   62,039   62,084   61,482 
            
Cash dividends paid per share$0.2500  $0.2200  $0.9700  $0.8500 
                


Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited - in thousands)
      
 September 30,  September 30, 
 2024  2023 
Assets     
Current assets:     
Cash and cash equivalents$282,270  $137,447 
Accounts receivable 770,066   749,859 
Inventories 609,092   517,843 
Income taxes receivable22,016   14,120 
Other current assets 60,167   50,183 
Total current assets 1,743,611   1,469,452 
Property, plant, and equipment, net 940,715   913,094 
Goodwill 806,643   791,468 
Intangible assets, net 440,419   452,363 
Deferred income tax assets 84,392   58,550 
Other assets 353,135   325,276 
Total assets$4,368,915  $4,010,203 
      
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity     
Current liabilities:     
Short term borrowings 217,000   - 
Current portion of long term debt 85,719   75,817 
Accounts payable 287,457   234,328 
Income taxes payable 40,692   44,435 
Accrued liabilities 292,642   262,616 
Total current liabilities 923,510   617,196 
Long-term debt, less current portion 569,751   645,709 
Deferred income tax liabilities 121,858   132,819 
Other liabilities 577,380   543,490 
Total liabilities 2,192,499   1,939,214 
Stockholders’ equity 2,176,416   2,070,989 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$4,368,915  $4,010,203 
        


Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited - in thousands)
  
 For the Year
Ended September 30,		 
 2024  2023 
Net cash provided by operating activities$439,089  $308,543 
      
Cash flows from investing activities:     
Payments for purchase of property, plant, and equipment (96,280)  (76,500)
Proceeds from sale of assets 2,292   488 
Proceeds from business divestiture 1,800   - 
Payments for business acquisition, net of cash acquired -   878 
Proceeds from sales of short-term investments 9,738   7,692 
Payments for purchases of short-term investments (6,767)  (6,109)
Net cash used in investing activities (89,217)  (73,551)
      
Cash flows from financing activities:     
Cash dividends paid (58,286)  (51,027)
Proceeds from sales of treasury stock 89,875   50,749 
Payments for repurchases of common stock (390,819)  (126,380)
Borrowings on revolving lines of credit and short-term borrowings 2,962,800   2,323,500 
Payments on revolving lines of credit and short-term borrowings (2,745,800)  (2,390,300)
Payments of debt financing costs -   (2,236)
Payments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations (75,817)  (779)
Net cash used in financing activities (218,047)  (196,473)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 12,998   (8,916)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents 144,823   29,603 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 137,447   107,844 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year$282,270  $137,447 
      


Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries 
SEGMENT NET SALES AND EARNINGS 
(Unaudited - in thousands) 
      
 Three Months Ended September 30,  Year Ended September 30, 
 2024  2023  2024  2023 
Net sales:           
Aerospace$552,790  $454,870  $2,028,618  $1,768,103 
Industrial 301,698   322,200   1,295,631   1,146,463 
Total consolidated net sales$854,488  $777,070  $3,324,249  $2,914,566 
Segment earnings*:           
Aerospace$106,065  $78,281  $385,360  $290,104 
As a percent of segment net sales 19.2%  17.2%  19.0%  16.4%
Industrial 38,015   54,451   229,857   161,622 
As a percent of segment net sales 12.6%  16.9%  17.7%  14.1%
Total segment earnings 144,080   132,732   615,217   451,726 
Nonsegment expenses (31,036)  (24,317)  (119,745)  (130,811)
EBIT 113,044   108,415   495,472   320,915 
Interest expense, net (11,513)  (10,375)  (41,501)  (45,147)
Consolidated earnings before income taxes$101,531  $98,040  $453,971  $275,768 
            
*This schedule reconciles segment earnings, which exclude certain costs, to consolidated earnings before taxes.
            
Payments for property, plant and equipment$24,087  $19,358  $96,280  $76,500 
Depreciation expense$21,084  $20,942  $82,578  $82,154 
                


Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS1
(Unaudited - in thousands, except per share amounts)
      
 Three Months Ended September 30, 2024  Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 
 Before
Income Tax		  Net of
Income Tax		  Per Share,
Net of
Income Tax		  Before
Income Tax		  Net of
Income Tax		  Per Share,
Net of
Income Tax		 
Net Earnings (U.S. GAAP)$101,531  $83,296  $1.36  $98,040  $82,652  $1.33 
Non-U.S. GAAP adjustments:                 
Non-recurring gain related to a previous acquisition -   -   -   -   -   - 
Business development activities -   -   -   -   -   - 
Non-recurring charge related to a previous acquisition 4,378   3,129   0.05   -   -   - 
Certain non-restructuring separation costs -   -   -   -   -   - 
Specific charge for excess and obsolete inventory -   -   -   -   -   - 
Product rationalization -   -   -   -   -   - 
Non-recurring charge related to customer collections -   -   -   -   -   - 
Restructuring charges -   -   -   -   -   - 
Total non-U.S. GAAP adjustments 4,378   3,129   0.05   -   -   - 
Adjusted net earnings (Non-U.S. GAAP)$105,909  $86,425  $1.41  $98,040  $82,652  $1.33 
                  


Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries 
RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS1 
(Unaudited - in thousands, except per share amounts) 
                  
 Year Ended September 30, 2024  Year Ended September 30, 2023 
 Before
Income Tax		  Net of
Income Tax		  Per Share,
Net of
Income Tax		  Before
Income Tax		  Net of
Income Tax		  Per Share,
Net of
Income Tax		 
Net Earnings (U.S. GAAP)$453,971  $372,971  $6.01  $275,768  $232,368  $3.78 
Non-U.S. GAAP adjustments:                 
Non-recurring gain related to a previous acquisition (4,803)  (3,433)  (0.06)  -   -   - 
Business development activities 5,902   4,456   0.07   -   -   - 
Non-recurring charge related to a previous acquisition 4,378   3,129   0.05   -   -   - 
Certain non-restructuring separation costs 2,666   2,013   0.04   2,208   1,661   0.03 
Specific charge for excess and obsolete inventory -   -   -   11,995   9,016   0.15 
Product rationalization -   -   -   10,504   7,896   0.13 
Non-recurring charge related to customer collections -   -   -   4,997   3,761   0.06 
Restructuring charges -   -   -   5,172   3,874   0.06 
Total non-U.S. GAAP adjustments 8,143   6,165   0.10   34,876   26,208   0.43 
Adjusted net earnings (Non-U.S. GAAP)$462,114  $379,136  $6.11  $310,644  $258,576  $4.21 
                  


Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS TO EBIT1 AND ADJUSTED EBIT1
(Unaudited - in thousands)
            
 Three Months Ended September 30,  Year Ended September 30, 
 2024  2023  2024  2023 
Net earnings (U.S. GAAP)$83,296  $82,652  $372,971  $232,368 
Income taxes 18,235   15,388   81,000   43,400 
Interest expense 13,477   11,736   47,959   47,898 
Interest income (1,964)  (1,361)  (6,458)  (2,751)
EBIT (Non-U.S. GAAP) 113,044   108,415   495,472   320,915 
Non-U.S. GAAP adjustments* 4,378   -   8,143   34,876 
Adjusted EBIT (Non-U.S. GAAP)$117,422  $108,415  $503,615  $355,791 
            
*See Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted Net Earnings1 tables above for the list of Non-U.S. GAAP adjustments made in the applicable periods.
  


Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS TO EBITDA1 AND ADJUSTED EBITDA1
(Unaudited - in thousands)
            
 Three Months Ended September 30,  Year Ended September 30, 
 2024  2023  2024  2023 
Net earnings (U.S. GAAP)$83,296  $82,652  $372,971  $232,368 
Income taxes 18,235   15,388   81,000   43,400 
Interest expense 13,477   11,736   47,959   47,898 
Interest income (1,964)  (1,361)  (6,458)  (2,751)
Amortization of intangible assets 8,244   9,500   33,592   37,589 
Depreciation expense 21,084   20,942   82,578   82,154 
EBITDA (Non-U.S. GAAP) 142,372   138,857   611,642   440,658 
Non-U.S. GAAP adjustments* 4,378   -   8,143   34,876 
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-U.S. GAAP)$146,750  $138,857  $619,785  $475,534 
            
*See Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted Net Earnings1 tables above for the list of Non-U.S. GAAP adjustments made in the applicable periods.
  


Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION OF NONSEGMENT EXPENSES TO ADJUSTED NONSEGMENT EXPENSES1
(Unaudited - in thousands)
            
 Three Months Ended
September 30,		  Year Ended September 30, 
 2024  2023  2024  2023 
Nonsegment expenses (U.S. GAAP)$31,036  $24,317  $119,745  $130,811 
Non-recurring gain related to a previous acquisition -   -   4,803   - 
Business development activities -   -   (5,902)  - 
Non-recurring charge related to a previous acquisition (4,378)  -   (4,378)  - 
Certain non-restructuring separation costs -   -   (2,666)  (2,208)
Specific charge for excess and obsolete inventory -   -   -   (11,995)
Product rationalization -   -   -   (10,504)
Restructuring charges -   -   -   (5,172)
Non-recurring charge related to customer collections -   -   -   (4,997)
Adjusted nonsegment expenses (Non-U.S. GAAP)$26,658  $24,317  $111,602  $95,935 
                


Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILATION OF CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW1 AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW1
(Unaudited - in thousands)
      
 Three Months Ended September 30,  Year Ended September 30, 
 2024  2023  2024  2023 
Net cash provided by operating activities (U.S. GAAP)$141,760  $152,913  $439,089  $308,543 
Payments for property, plant and equipment (24,087)  (19,358)  (96,280)  (76,500)
Free cash flow (Non-U.S. GAAP) 117,673   133,555   342,809   232,043 
Cash received for a non-recurring matter related to a previous acquisition -   -   (4,803)  - 
Cash paid for business development activities -   -   5,902   - 
Cash paid for non-recurring matter unrelated to the ongoing operations of the businesses -   -   2,725   - 
Cash paid for certain non-restructuring separation costs -   -   985   977 
Cash paid for restructuring charges -   1,613   -   5,207 
Adjusted free cash flow (Non-U.S. GAAP) 117,673   135,168   347,618   238,227 
                

1Adjusted and Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures: Adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted effective tax rate, and adjusted nonsegment expenses exclude, as applicable, (i) a non-recurring gain related to a previous acquisition, (ii) costs related to business development activities, (iii) non-recurring charge related to a previous acquisition, (iv) certain non-restructuring separation costs, (v) a specific charge for excess and obsolete inventory, (vi) product rationalization, (vii) a non-recurring charge related to customer collections, and (viii) restructuring charges. The product rationalization adjustment pertains to a non-recurring write-off of inventory and assets related to the elimination of certain product lines. The specific charge for excess and obsolete inventory pertains to a non-recurring process change that resulted in the identification and write down of certain excess inventory unrelated to product rationalization. The non-recurring charge related to customer collections pertains to a discrete process issue that was identified and corrected. The Company believes that these excluded items are short‐term in nature, not directly related to the ongoing operations of the business, and therefore, the exclusion of them illustrates more clearly how the underlying business of Woodward is performing. Adjusted free cash flow is free cash flow (defined below) minus cash received for a non-recurring matter related to a previous acquisition, plus cash paid for (i) business development activities, (ii) a non-recurring matter unrelated to the ongoing operations of the business, (iii) certain non-restructuring separation costs and (iv) restructuring charges. Management believes these adjustments to free cash flow better portray Woodward’s operating performance.

EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes), EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow, adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted effective tax rate, and adjusted nonsegment expenses are financial measures not prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (U.S. GAAP). Management uses EBIT and adjusted EBIT to evaluate Woodward’s operating performance without the impacts of financing and tax related considerations. Management uses EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA in evaluating Woodward’s operating performance, making business decisions, including developing budgets, managing expenditures, forecasting future periods, and evaluating capital structure impacts of various strategic scenarios. Management also uses free cash flow, which is derived from net cash provided by or used in operating activities less payments for property, plant, and equipment, as well as adjusted free cash flow (as described above), in reviewing the financial performance of Woodward’s various business segments and evaluating cash generation levels. Securities analysts, investors, and others frequently use EBIT, EBITDA and free cash flow in their evaluation of companies, particularly those with significant property, plant, and equipment, and intangible assets that are subject to amortization. The use of any of these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Because adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, EBIT, EBITDA, adjusted EBIT, and adjusted EBITDA exclude certain financial information compared with net earnings, the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, users of this financial information should consider the information that is excluded. Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow do not necessarily represent funds available for discretionary use and is not necessarily a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs. Woodward’s calculations of EBIT, EBITDA, adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted nonsegment expenses, free cash flow, and adjusted free cash flow may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

2Website, Facebook, X: Woodward has used, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, LinkedIn page, Facebook page, and X handle as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

  
Contact:Dan Provaznik
Director, Investor Relations
970-498-3849
Dan.Provaznik@woodward.com
  

