Leslie’s, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter & Fiscal 2024 Financial Results; Provides First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Outlook

Sales of $397.9 million in the fourth quarter and $1,330.1 million in fiscal 2024

Net loss of $9.9 million in the fourth quarter and $23.4 million in fiscal 2024

Adjusted EBITDA of $43.0 million in the fourth quarter and $108.7 million in fiscal 2024

Diluted earnings per share of $(0.05) in the fourth quarter and $(0.13) in fiscal 2024

Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.02 in the fourth quarter and $(0.01) in fiscal 2024



PHOENIX, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leslie’s, Inc. (“Leslie’s”, “we”, “our”, “its”, or “Company”; NASDAQ: LESL), the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2024.

Jason McDonell, Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our fourth quarter results were in line with our revised expectations on the top-line, and we saw strong performance in our Pro segment with some continued softness in store traffic and larger-ticket and discretionary categories. Profitability was affected by deleverage from the sales decline and a one-time contract item, though we have remained disciplined on SG&A expenses.”



McDonell added, “While we continue to operate in a dynamic environment, which has been felt acutely across the pool industry for the last two years, I see a bright future and compelling opportunities for Leslie’s. Since joining Leslie’s in September, I’ve been in the market talking with customers, vendors, and associates and it’s clear that Leslie’s is a trusted brand with a rich legacy and a strong market leadership position. I see meaningful opportunities to enhance these attributes and build on our competitive advantages by putting the customer at the center of everything we do. With the customer as our north star, we are developing and beginning to execute on the strategy and initiatives to drive long-term profitable growth. I look forward to detailing our strategic roadmap in the coming quarters and thank all of our stakeholders for their support as we build a stronger future together.”

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Sales were $397.9 million, a decrease of 8.0% compared to $432.4 million in the prior year period. Comparable sales decreased 8.3%. Non-comparable sales from acquisitions and new stores contributed $1.5 million in the period.

Gross profit was $143.2 million, a decrease of 10.6% compared to $160.2 million in the prior year period. Gross margin was 36.0% compared to 37.0% in the prior year period. The decrease in gross margin rate was driven by deleverage on occupancy and distribution costs, as well as a one-time item of approximately $5 million related to rebates and warranties on a contract that has since been revised.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) were $116.8 million, a decrease of 4.0% compared to $121.6 million in the prior year period.

Operating income was $26.4 million compared to $38.5 million in the prior year period.

Interest expense was $17.0 million compared to $17.2 million in the prior year period.

A valuation allowance of approximately $11 million was established to provide an offset to the Company’s deferred tax assets. This non-cash item is subject to change as the realization of future deferred tax assets changes over time.

Net (loss) income was $(9.9) million compared to $16.5 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted net income was $4.4 million compared to $25.7 million in the prior year period.

Diluted earnings per share was $(0.05) compared to $0.09 in the prior year period. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.02 compared to $0.14 in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $43.0 million compared to $59.5 million in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily driven by lower sales volume during the period. Decreases in product rate and occupancy deleverage were largely offset by lower SG&A and a reduction in inventory adjustments.

Fiscal 2024 Highlights

Sales decreased 8.3% to $1,330.1 million compared to $1,451.2 million in the prior year. Comparable sales decreased 8.8%. Non-comparable sales including acquisitions and new stores contributed $7.9 million for the year.

Gross profit decreased 13.0% to $476.8 million compared to $548.2 million in the prior year. Gross margin decreased to 35.8% from 37.8% in the prior year period. The decrease in gross margin was primarily driven by negative impacts of 121 basis points from a decreased product rate, 94 basis points from deleverage on occupancy costs, and 50 basis points from the expensing of previously capitalized distribution costs due to significant reductions in inventory during the year. These impacts were partially offset by a 72 basis point reduction in inventory adjustments and distribution costs.

SG&A decreased $26.4 million to $419.7 million compared to $446.0 million in the prior year.

Operating income was $57.1 million compared to $102.2 million in the prior year.

Interest expense increased $5.0 million to $70.4 million compared to $65.4 million in the prior year.

Net (loss) income was $(23.4) million compared to $27.2 million in the prior year.

Adjusted net (loss) income was $(1.1) million compared to $51.1 million in the prior year.

Diluted earnings per share was $(0.13) compared to $0.15 in the prior year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $(0.01) compared to $0.28 in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $108.7 million compared to $168.1 million in the prior year. The decrease was primarily driven by lower sales volume during the period. Decreases in product rate and increases in occupancy and distribution costs were largely offset by lower SG&A and a reduction in inventory adjustments.



Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $108.5 million as of September 28, 2024, an increase of $53.1 million, compared to $55.4 million as of September 30, 2023.

Inventories totaled $234.3 million as of September 28, 2024, a decrease of $77.5 million or 24.9%, compared to $311.8 million as of September 30, 2023.

Funded debt was $783.7 million as of September 28, 2024 compared to $789.8 million as of September 30, 2023. There were no outstanding borrowings on our revolving credit facility as of September 28, 2024 and September 30, 2023.

The effective rate on our term loan during fiscal 2024 was 8.1% compared to 8.2% during fiscal 2023.

Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $107.5 million in fiscal 2024 compared to $6.5 million in fiscal 2023.

Capital expenditures totaled $47.2 million in fiscal 2024 compared to $38.6 million in fiscal 2023.

First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Outlook

The Company expects the following for the first quarter of fiscal 2025:

Sales $169 million to $176 million Gross profit $45 million to $48 million Net loss $(41) million to $(39) million Adjusted net loss $(39) million to $(37) million Adjusted EBITDA $(29) million to $(27) million Adjusted diluted loss per share $(0.21) to $(0.20) Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 185 million

*Note: A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future, although it is important to note that these factors could be material to our results computed in accordance with GAAP.

About Leslie’s

Founded in 1963, Leslie’s is the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry. The Company serves the aftermarket needs of residential and professional consumers with an extensive and largely exclusive assortment of essential pool and spa care products. The Company operates an integrated ecosystem of over 1,000 physical locations and a robust digital platform, enabling consumers to engage with Leslie’s whenever, wherever, and however they prefer to shop. Its dedicated team of associates, pool and spa care experts, and experienced service technicians are passionate about empowering Leslie’s consumers with the knowledge, products, and solutions necessary to confidently maintain and enjoy their pools and spas.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Operating Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), we use certain non-GAAP financial measures and other operating measures, including comparable sales growth, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income (loss), and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, and to compare our performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures. These non-GAAP financial measures and other operating measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for our results as reported under GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures and other operating measures are not calculated in the same manner by all companies, and accordingly, are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and may not be appropriate measures for performance relative to other companies.

Comparable Sales Growth

We measure comparable sales growth as the increase or decrease in sales recorded by the comparable base in any reporting period, compared to sales recorded by the comparable base in the prior reporting period. The comparable base includes sales through our locations and through our e-commerce websites and third-party marketplaces. Comparable sales growth is a key measure used by management and our board of directors to assess our financial performance.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest (including amortization of debt issuance costs), taxes, depreciation and amortization, management fees, equity-based compensation expense, loss (gain) on debt extinguishment, loss (gain) on asset and contract dispositions, executive transition costs, severance, costs related to equity offerings, strategic project costs, merger and acquisition costs, and other non-recurring, non-cash or discrete items. Adjusted EBITDA is a key measure used by management and our board of directors to assess our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is also frequently used by analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry, when considered alongside other GAAP measures. We use Adjusted EBITDA to supplement GAAP measures of performance to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, and to compare our performance against that of other companies using similar measures.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP but is used by some investors to determine a company’s ability to service or incur indebtedness. Adjusted EBITDA is not calculated in the same manner by all companies, and accordingly, is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and may not be an appropriate measure for performance relative to other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an indicator of a company’s operating performance in isolation from, or as a substitute for, net income (loss), cash flows from operations or cash flow data, all of which are prepared in accordance with GAAP. We have presented Adjusted EBITDA solely as supplemental disclosure because we believe it allows for a more complete analysis of results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to represent, and should not be considered more meaningful than, or as an alternative to, measures of operating performance as determined in accordance with GAAP. In the future, we may incur expenses or charges such as those added back to calculate Adjusted EBITDA. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by these items.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share

Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted diluted earnings per share are additional key measures used by management and our board of directors to assess our financial performance. Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted diluted earnings per share are also frequently used by analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry, when considered alongside other GAAP measures.

Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude management fees, equity-based compensation expense, loss (gain) on debt extinguishment, loss (gain) on asset and contract dispositions, executive transition costs, severance, costs related to equity offerings, strategic project costs, merger and acquisition costs, and other non-recurring, non-cash, or discrete items. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is defined as Adjusted net income (loss) divided by the diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations or financial condition, business strategy, value proposition, legal proceedings, competitive advantages, market size, growth opportunities, industry expectations, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Our actual results or outcomes could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including, among others:

our ability to execute on our growth strategies;

supply disruptions;

our ability to maintain favorable relationships with suppliers and manufacturers;

competition from mass merchants and specialty retailers;

impacts on our business from the sensitivity of our business to weather conditions, changes in the economy (including high interest rates, recession fears, and inflationary pressures), geopolitical events or conflicts, and the housing market;

disruptions in the operations of our distribution centers;

our ability to implement technology initiatives that deliver the anticipated benefits, without disrupting our operations;

our ability to attract and retain senior management and other qualified personnel;

regulatory changes and development affecting our current and future products, including evolving legal standards and regulations concerning environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) matters;

our ability to obtain additional capital to finance operations;

commodity price inflation and deflation;

impacts on our business from epidemics, pandemics, or natural disasters;

impacts on our business from cyber incidents and other security threats or disruptions;

our ability to remediate material weaknesses or other deficiencies in our internal control over financial reporting or to maintain effective disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; and

other risks and uncertainties, including those listed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).



You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We have based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and operating results. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 28, 2024 and in our other filings with the SEC. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time-to-time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The results, events, and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results or outcomes could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

In addition, statements that “we believe” and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this press release, and while we believe that information provides a reasonable basis for these statements, that information may be limited or incomplete. Our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on these statements.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on events or circumstances as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information, changed expectations, the occurrence of unanticipated events or otherwise, except as required by law. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, outcomes or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

Year Ended

September 28,

2024

September 30,

2023

September 28,

2024

September 30,

2023

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Sales $ 397,859 $ 432,370 $ 1,330,121 $ 1,451,209 Cost of merchandise and services sold 254,645 272,209 853,331 902,986 Gross profit 143,214 160,161 476,790 548,223 Selling, general and administrative expenses 116,795 121,617 419,673 446,044 Operating income 26,419 38,544 57,117 102,179 Other expense: Interest expense 17,015 17,156 70,395 65,438 Total other expense 17,015 17,156 70,395 65,438 Income (loss) before taxes 9,404 21,388 (13,278 ) 36,741 Income tax expense 19,328 4,907 10,101 9,499 Net (loss) income $ (9,924 ) $ 16,481 $ (23,379 ) $ 27,242 Earnings per share: Basic $ (0.05 ) $ 0.09 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.15 Diluted $ (0.05 ) $ 0.09 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.15 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 184,936 184,181 184,694 183,839 Diluted 184,936 184,782 184,694 184,716





Other Financial Data (1)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Year Ended

September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 28,

2024

September 30,

2023

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Adjusted EBITDA $ 42,972 $ 59,466 $ 108,744 $ 168,149 Adjusted net income (loss) $ 4,380 $ 25,743 $ (1,084 ) $ 51,113 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.02 $ 0.14 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.28

(1) See section titled “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”







Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 Assets (Unaudited) (Audited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 108,505 $ 55,420 Accounts and other receivables, net 45,467 29,396 Inventories 234,283 311,837 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 34,179 23,633 Total current assets 422,434 420,286 Property and equipment, net 98,447 90,285 Operating lease right-of-use assets 270,488 251,460 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 215,127 218,855 Deferred tax assets 4,168 7,598 Other assets 39,661 45,951 Total assets $ 1,050,325 $ 1,034,435 Liabilities and stockholders’ deficit Current liabilities Accounts payable 67,622 58,556 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 106,712 90,598 Operating lease liabilities 63,357 62,794 Income taxes payable 1,519 5,782 Current portion of long-term debt 8,100 8,100 Total current liabilities 247,310 225,830 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 209,067 193,222 Long-term debt, net 769,065 773,276 Other long-term liabilities 2,032 3,469 Total liabilities 1,227,474 1,195,797 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ deficit Common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized and 184,969,296 and 184,333,670 issued and outstanding as of September 28, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively. 185 184 Additional paid in capital 106,871 99,280 Retained deficit (284,205 ) (260,826 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (177,149 ) (161,362 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 1,050,325 $ 1,034,435





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Amounts in thousands) Year Ended September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 (Unaudited) (Audited) Operating Activities Net (loss) income $ (23,379 ) $ 27,242 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 33,078 34,142 Equity-based compensation 8,589 11,703 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts 2,191 2,100 Provision for doubtful accounts 1,466 193 Deferred income taxes 3,430 (6,330 ) Loss on asset and contract dispositions 464 6,396 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts and other receivables (18,684 ) 16,101 Inventories 85,879 54,331 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,019 ) (3,466 ) Other assets 6,861 (9,990 ) Accounts payable 1,889 (97,900 ) Accrued expenses 4,817 (22,148 ) Income taxes payable (4,263 ) (6,729 ) Operating lease assets and liabilities, net 6,147 825 Net cash provided by operating activities 107,466 6,470 Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (47,244 ) (38,577 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (15,549 ) Proceeds from asset dispositions 81 1,587 Net cash used in investing activities (47,163 ) (52,539 ) Financing Activities Borrowings on Revolving Credit Facility 140,500 264,000 Payments on Revolving Credit Facility (140,500 ) (264,000 ) Repayment of long-term debt (6,075 ) (8,100 ) Payment on finance lease (145 ) — Payment of deferred financing costs — (347 ) Payments of employee tax withholdings related to restricted stock vesting (998 ) (2,357 ) Net cash used in financing activities (7,218 ) (10,804 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 53,085 (56,873 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 55,420 112,293 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 108,505 $ 55,420 Supplemental Information: Interest $ 63,242 $ 63,059 Income taxes, net of refunds received 10,933 22,559





GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Year Ended September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Net (loss) income $ (9,924 ) $ 16,481 $ (23,379 ) $ 27,242 Interest expense 17,015 17,156 70,395 65,438 Income tax expense 19,328 4,907 10,101 9,499 Depreciation and amortization expense(1) 8,659 8,573 33,078 34,142 Equity-based compensation expense(2) 967 2,607 8,650 12,067 Strategic project costs(3) 1,025 241 2,083 3,004 Executive transition costs and other(4) 5,902 9,501 7,816 16,757 Adjusted EBITDA $ 42,972 $ 59,466 $ 108,744 $ 168,149 Three Months Ended Year Ended September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Net (loss) income $ (9,924 ) $ 16,481 $ (23,379 ) $ 27,242 Equity-based compensation expense(2) 967 2,607 8,650 12,067 Strategic project costs (3) 1,025 241 2,083 3,004 Executive transition costs and other (4) 5,902 9,501 7,816 16,757 Changes in valuation allowance (5) 11,177 — 11,177 — Tax effects of these adjustments(6) (4,767 ) (3,087 ) (7,431 ) (7,957 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 4,380 $ 25,743 $ (1,084 ) $ 51,113 Diluted earnings per share $ (0.05 ) $ 0.09 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.15 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.02 $ 0.18 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.28 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 184,936 184,181 184,694 183,839 Diluted 184,954 184,782 184,694 184,716

(1) Includes depreciation related to our distribution centers and store locations, which is reported in cost of merchandise and services sold and SG&A in our condensed consolidated statements of operations.

(2) Represents charges related to equity-based compensation and our related payroll tax expense, which are reported in SG&A in our condensed consolidated statements of operations.

(3) Represents non-recurring costs, such as third-party consulting costs related to first-generation technology initiatives, replacements of systems that have been no longer supported by our vendors, investment in and development of new products outside of the course of continuing operations, or other discrete strategic projects that are infrequent or unusual in nature and potentially distortive to continuing operations. These items are reported in SG&A in our condensed consolidated statements of operations.

(4) Includes certain senior executive transition costs and severance associated with completed corporate restructuring activities across the organization, losses (gains) on asset dispositions, merger and acquisition costs, and other non-recurring, non-cash, or discrete items as determined by management. Amounts are reported in SG&A in our condensed consolidated statements of operations.

(5) Represents a change in valuation allowance for deferred taxes that management does not believe are indicative of our ongoing operations. This item is reported in income tax expense in our consolidated statements of operations and we note they may reoccur in the future.

(6) Represents the tax effect of the total adjustments based on our combined U.S. federal and state statutory tax rates. Amounts are reported in income tax expense (benefit) in our condensed consolidated statements of operations.