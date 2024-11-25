Zoom Communications Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025

Third quarter total revenue of $1,177.5 million , up 3.6% year over year as reported and in constant currency

Third quarter Enterprise revenue of $698.9 million , up 5.8% year over year

Third quarter GAAP operating margin of 15.5% and non-GAAP operating margin of 38.9%

Number of customers contributing more than $100,000 in trailing 12 months revenue up 7.1% year over year

Repurchased approximately 4.4 million shares of common stock in third quarter

Increased total common stock repurchase authorization by $1.2 billion, resulting in approximately $2.0 billion remaining to be repurchased

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) today announced financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2024. On November 25, 2024, the company changed its corporate name from Zoom Video Communications, Inc. to Zoom Communications, Inc.

“At Zoomtopia we announced major milestones such as AI Companion 2.0 and paid add-ons for AI Companion and industry-specific AI customization, further cementing our vision to deliver a differentiated AI-first work platform that empowers customers to achieve more than ever,” said Eric S. Yuan, Zoom founder and CEO. “In Q3, we were pleased to see revenue and enterprise revenue growth improve to approximately 4% and 6% year over year, respectively, and Online monthly average churn reach an all-time low of 2.7%. Additionally, Zoom Contact Center set a record with an over 20,000-seat deal in EMEA, and Workvivo secured its largest deal ever with a Fortune 10 company, showing our success in landing and expanding with global enterprises that recognize the promise of our integrated Workplace and Business Services platform.”

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights:

Revenue: Total revenue for the third quarter was $1,177.5 million, up 3.6% year over year. Adjusting for foreign currency impact, revenue in constant currency was $1,177.3 million, up 3.6% year over year. Enterprise revenue was $698.9 million, up 5.8% year over year, and Online revenue was $478.7 million, flat year over year.

Total revenue for the third quarter was $1,177.5 million, up 3.6% year over year. Adjusting for foreign currency impact, revenue in constant currency was $1,177.3 million, up 3.6% year over year. Enterprise revenue was $698.9 million, up 5.8% year over year, and Online revenue was $478.7 million, flat year over year. Income from Operations and Operating Margin: GAAP income from operations for the third quarter was $182.8 million, compared to GAAP income from operations of $169.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. Non-GAAP income from operations, which adjusts for stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes, acquisition-related expenses, and litigation settlements, net, was $457.8 million for the third quarter, compared to non-GAAP income from operations of $447.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. For the third quarter, GAAP operating margin was 15.5% and non-GAAP operating margin was 38.9%.

GAAP income from operations for the third quarter was $182.8 million, compared to GAAP income from operations of $169.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. Non-GAAP income from operations, which adjusts for stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes, acquisition-related expenses, and litigation settlements, net, was $457.8 million for the third quarter, compared to non-GAAP income from operations of $447.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. For the third quarter, GAAP operating margin was 15.5% and non-GAAP operating margin was 38.9%. Net Income and Diluted Net Income Per Share: GAAP net income for the third quarter was $207.1 million, or $0.66 per share, compared to GAAP net income of $141.2 million, or $0.45 per share, in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. Non-GAAP net income, which adjusts for stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes, gains on strategic investments, net, acquisition-related expenses, litigation settlements, net, and the tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments, was $435.1 million for the third quarter. Non-GAAP net income per share was $1.38. In the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, non-GAAP net income was $401.2 million, or $1.29 per share.

GAAP net income for the third quarter was $207.1 million, or $0.66 per share, compared to GAAP net income of $141.2 million, or $0.45 per share, in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. Non-GAAP net income, which adjusts for stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes, gains on strategic investments, net, acquisition-related expenses, litigation settlements, net, and the tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments, was $435.1 million for the third quarter. Non-GAAP net income per share was $1.38. In the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, non-GAAP net income was $401.2 million, or $1.29 per share. Cash and Marketable Securities: Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, excluding restricted cash, as of October 31, 2024 was $7.7 billion.

Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, excluding restricted cash, as of October 31, 2024 was $7.7 billion. Cash Flow: Net cash provided by operating activities was $483.2 million for the third quarter, compared to $493.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, down 2.0% year over year. Free cash flow, which is net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment, was $457.7 million, compared to $453.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, up 1.0% year over year.



Customer Metrics: Drivers of total revenue included acquiring new customers. At the end of the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, Zoom had:

3,995 customers contributing more than $100,000 in trailing 12 months revenue, up 7.1% from the same quarter last fiscal year.

Approximately 192,400 Enterprise customers.

A trailing 12-month net dollar expansion rate for Enterprise customers of 98%.

Online average monthly churn of 2.7% for the third quarter, down 30 bps from the same quarter last fiscal year.

The percentage of total Online MRR from Online customers with a continual term of service of at least 16 months was 74.1%, up 90 bps year over year.



Financial Outlook: Zoom is providing the following guidance for its fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 and its full fiscal year 2025.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2025: Total revenue is expected to be between $1.175 billion and $1.180 billion and revenue in constant currency is expected to be between $1.174 billion and $1.179 billion. Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be between $443.0 million and $448.0 million. Non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be between $1.29 and $1.30 with approximately 315 million weighted average shares outstanding.

Full Fiscal Year 2025: Total revenue is expected to be between $4.656 billion and $4.661 billion and revenue in constant currency is expected to be between $4.661 billion and $4.666 billion. Full fiscal year non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be between $1.813 billion and $1.818 billion. Full fiscal year non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be between $5.41 and $5.43 with approximately 315 million weighted average shares outstanding. Full fiscal year free cash flow is expected to be between $1.580 billion and $1.620 billion.

The EPS and share count figures do not include the impact from the share repurchase authorization discussed below.

Additional information on Zoom’s reported results, including a reconciliation of the non-GAAP results to their most comparable GAAP measures, is included in the financial tables below. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future, although it is important to note that these factors could be material to Zoom’s results computed in accordance with GAAP.

A supplemental financial presentation and other information can be accessed through Zoom’s investor relations website at investors.zoom.us.

Stock Repurchase Authorization: In November 2024, Zoom’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of an additional $1.2 billion of Zoom’s outstanding Class A common stock. This authorization is in addition to the amount remaining under the prior authorization for the share repurchase program, for a total of approximately $2.0 billion remaining to be repurchased.

Repurchases of Zoom’s Class A common stock may be effected, from time to time, either on the open market (including pre-set trading plans), in privately negotiated transactions, and other transactions in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The timing and the amount of any repurchased Class A common stock will be determined by Zoom’s management based on its evaluation of market conditions and other factors. The repurchase program will be funded using Zoom’s working capital. Any repurchased shares of Class A common stock will be retired. The repurchase program does not obligate Zoom to acquire any particular amount of Class A common stock, and the repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time at Zoom’s discretion.

Zoom Video Earnings Call

Zoom will host a Zoom Video Webinar for investors on November 25, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s financial results, business highlights and financial outlook. Investors are invited to join the Zoom Video Webinar by visiting: https://investors.zoom.us/

About Zoom

Zoom’s mission is to provide one platform that delivers limitless human connection. Reimagine teamwork with Zoom Workplace — Zoom’s open collaboration platform with AI Companion empowers teams to be more productive. Together with Zoom Workplace, Zoom’s Business Services for sales, marketing, and customer care teams, including Zoom Contact Center, strengthen customer relationships throughout the customer lifecycle. Founded in 2011, Zoom is publicly traded (NASDAQ: ZM) and headquartered in San Jose, California. Get more information at zoom.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Zoom’s financial outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 and full fiscal year 2025, Zoom’s market position, opportunities, and growth strategy, product initiatives, including future product and feature releases, go-to-market motions and the expected benefits resulting from the same, market trends, and Zoom’s stock repurchase program. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “predict,” “potential,” “target,” “explore,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the statements, including: declines in new customers, renewals or upgrades, or decline in demand for our platform, difficulties in evaluating our prospects and future results of operations given our limited operating history, competition from other providers of communications platforms, the effect of macroeconomic conditions on our business, including inflation and market volatility, lengthened sales cycles with large organizations, delays or outages in services from our co-located data centers, failures in internet infrastructure or interference with broadband access, compromised security measures, including ours and those of the third parties upon which we rely, and global security concerns and their potential impact on regional and global economies and supply chains. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2024. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to Zoom at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. Zoom assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Zoom has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). Zoom uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes that use of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing Zoom’s financial results with other companies in its industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with Zoom’s condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of Zoom’s historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin. Zoom defines non-GAAP income from operations as income from operations excluding stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes, acquisition-related expenses, restructuring expenses, and litigation settlements, net. Zoom excludes stock-based compensation expense because it is non-cash in nature and excluding this expense provides meaningful supplemental information regarding Zoom’s operational performance and allows investors the ability to make more meaningful comparisons between Zoom’s operating results and those of other companies. Zoom excludes the amount of employer payroll taxes related to employee stock plans, which is a cash expense, in order for investors to see the full effect that excluding stock-based compensation expense had on Zoom’s operating results. In particular, this expense is dependent on the price of our common stock and other factors that are beyond our control and do not correlate to the operation of the business. Zoom views acquisition-related expenses when applicable, such as amortization of acquired intangible assets, transaction costs, and acquisition-related retention payments that are directly related to business combinations as events that are not necessarily reflective of operational performance during a period. Restructuring expenses are expenses associated with a formal restructuring plan and may include employee notice period costs, severance payments, and other related expenses. Zoom excludes these restructuring expenses because they are distinct from ongoing operational costs and Zoom does not believe they are reflective of current and expected future business performance and operating results. Zoom excludes significant litigation settlements, net of amounts covered by insurance, that we deem not to be in the ordinary course of our business. In fact, Zoom believes the consideration of measures that exclude such expenses can assist in the comparison of operational performance in different periods that may or may not include such expenses and assist in the comparison with the results of other companies in the industry. Zoom defines non-GAAP operating margin as non-GAAP income from operations divided by GAAP revenue.

Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share, Basic and Diluted. Zoom defines non-GAAP net income as GAAP net income adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes, acquisition-related expenses, restructuring expenses, gains/losses on strategic investments, net, litigation settlements, net, and the tax effects of all non-GAAP adjustments. Zoom excludes these items because they are considered by management to be outside of Zoom’s core operating results. These adjustments are intended to provide investors and management with greater visibility to the underlying performance of Zoom’s business operations, facilitate comparison of its results with other periods, and may also facilitate comparison with the results of other companies in the industry. Zoom defines non-GAAP net income per share, basic and diluted, as non-GAAP net income divided by the number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted, calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin. Zoom defines free cash flow as GAAP net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. Zoom considers free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors regarding net cash provided by operating activities and cash used for investments in property and equipment required to maintain and grow the business. Zoom defines free cash flow margin as free cash flow divided by GAAP revenue.

Revenue in Constant Currency. Zoom defines revenue in constant currency as GAAP revenue adjusted for revenue reported in currencies other than United States dollars as if they were converted into United States dollars using the average exchange rates from the comparative period rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. Zoom provides revenue in constant currency information as a framework for assessing how Zoom’s underlying businesses performed period to period, excluding the effects of foreign currency fluctuations.

Customer Metrics

Zoom defines a customer as a separate and distinct buying entity, which can be a single paid user or an organization of any size (including a distinct unit of an organization) that has multiple users. Zoom defines Enterprise customers as distinct business units that have been engaged by either our direct sales team, resellers, or strategic partners. All other customers that subscribe to our services directly through our website are referred to as Online customers.

Zoom calculates net dollar expansion rate as of a period end by starting with the annual recurring revenue (“ARR”) from Enterprise customers as of 12 months prior (“Prior Period ARR”). Zoom defines ARR as the annualized revenue run rate of subscription agreements from all customers at a point in time. Zoom calculates ARR by taking the monthly recurring revenue (“MRR”) and multiplying it by 12. MRR is defined as the recurring revenue run-rate of subscription agreements from all Enterprise customers for the last month of the period, including revenue from monthly subscribers who have not provided any indication that they intend to cancel their subscriptions. Zoom then calculates the ARR from these Enterprise customers as of the current period end (“Current Period ARR”), which includes any upsells, contraction, and attrition. Zoom divides the Current Period ARR by the Prior Period ARR to arrive at the net dollar expansion rate. For the trailing 12 months calculation, Zoom takes an average of the net dollar expansion rate over the trailing 12 months.

Zoom calculates online average monthly churn by starting with the Online customer MRR as of the beginning of the applicable quarter (“Entry MRR”). Zoom defines Entry MRR as the recurring revenue run-rate of subscription agreements from all Online customers except for subscriptions that Zoom recorded as churn in a previous quarter based on the customers’ earlier indication to us of their intention to cancel that subscription. Zoom then determines the MRR related to customers who canceled or downgraded their subscription or notified us of that intention during the applicable quarter (“Applicable Quarter MRR Churn”) and divides the Applicable Quarter MRR Churn by the applicable quarter Entry MRR to arrive at the MRR churn rate for Online Customers for the applicable quarter. Zoom then divides that amount by three to calculate the online average monthly churn.

Public Relations

Colleen Rodriguez

Head of Global Public Relations

press@zoom.us

Investor Relations

Charles Eveslage

Head of Investor Relations

investors@zoom.us





Zoom Communications, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands) As of October 31,

2024 January 31,

2024 Assets (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,273,823 $ 1,558,252 Marketable securities 6,428,214 5,404,233 Accounts receivable, net 458,007 536,078 Deferred contract acquisition costs, current 189,874 208,474 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 182,497 219,182 Total current assets 8,532,415 7,926,219 Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent 113,079 138,724 Property and equipment, net 340,750 293,704 Operating lease right-of-use assets 56,878 58,975 Strategic investments 444,653 409,222 Goodwill 307,295 307,295 Deferred tax assets 730,601 662,177 Other assets, noncurrent 154,198 133,477 Total assets $ 10,679,869 $ 9,929,793 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,542 $ 10,175 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 481,492 500,164 Deferred revenue, current 1,363,392 1,251,848 Total current liabilities 1,853,426 1,762,187 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 15,559 18,514 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 37,590 48,308 Other liabilities, noncurrent 93,460 81,378 Total liabilities 2,000,035 1,910,387 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 306 307 Additional paid-in capital 5,241,088 5,228,756 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income 6,787 1,063 Retained earnings 3,431,653 2,789,280 Total stockholders’ equity 8,679,834 8,019,406 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 10,679,869 $ 9,929,793

Note: The amount of unbilled accounts receivable included within accounts receivable, net on the condensed consolidated balance sheets was $122.6 million and $124.8 million as of October 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024, respectively.





Zoom Communications, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 1,177,541 $ 1,136,727 $ 3,481,295 $ 3,380,767 Cost of revenue 283,881 270,988 842,272 801,494 Gross profit 893,660 865,739 2,639,023 2,579,273 Operating expenses: Research and development 222,980 196,832 635,294 597,905 Sales and marketing 361,703 374,378 1,068,481 1,170,255 General and administrative 126,137 125,140 347,016 454,364 Total operating expenses 710,820 696,350 2,050,791 2,222,524 Income from operations 182,840 169,389 588,232 356,749 Gains on strategic investments, net 6,324 (25,471 ) 26,785 8,474 Other income, net 91,248 41,908 250,248 114,206 Income before provision for income taxes 280,412 185,826 865,265 479,429 Provision for income taxes 73,362 44,614 222,892 140,799 Net income 207,050 141,212 642,373 338,630 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.67 $ 0.47 $ 2.08 $ 1.13 Diluted $ 0.66 $ 0.45 $ 2.04 $ 1.10 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 307,529,696 302,493,182 308,443,893 299,037,999 Diluted 314,191,269 310,389,905 314,514,244 306,852,190





Zoom Communications, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 207,050 $ 141,212 $ 642,373 $ 338,630 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 240,995 258,934 708,370 802,788 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 71,227 65,164 211,040 203,908 Depreciation and amortization 32,290 26,977 88,041 77,179 Deferred income taxes (14,269 ) 6,081 (72,135 ) 20,056 (Gains) losses on strategic investments, net (6,324 ) 25,471 (26,785 ) (8,474 ) Provision for accounts receivable allowances 4,521 6,858 17,039 29,062 Unrealized foreign exchange (gains) losses (2,428 ) 18,598 4,801 23,281 Non-cash operating lease cost 5,904 5,184 17,861 15,841 Amortization of discount/premium on marketable securities (18,925 ) (15,293 ) (54,765 ) (33,307 ) Other 4,643 (1,836 ) 3,418 (5,251 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 66,635 58,362 74,272 71,993 Prepaid expenses and other assets (66,789 ) (40,567 ) (5,754 ) (124,455 ) Deferred contract acquisition costs (56,076 ) (53,427 ) (166,795 ) (146,354 ) Accounts payable (1,714 ) (7,257 ) (1,447 ) (2,258 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 50,999 58,936 (2,968 ) (15 ) Deferred revenue (27,381 ) (54,414 ) 106,248 1,918 Operating lease liabilities, net (7,141 ) (5,830 ) (22,072 ) (16,931 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 483,217 493,153 1,520,742 1,247,611 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities (1,520,851 ) (1,137,431 ) (3,702,166 ) (2,963,597 ) Maturities of marketable securities 1,046,249 814,958 2,690,418 2,358,078 Sales of marketable securities 47,482 — 47,482 — Purchases of property and equipment (25,484 ) (39,987 ) (128,226 ) (108,413 ) Purchases of strategic investments — (1,800 ) (13,500 ) (52,800 ) Proceeds from strategic investments 200 — 4,854 107,244 Cash paid for acquisition, net of cash acquired — — — (204,918 ) Net cash used in investing activities (452,404 ) (364,260 ) (1,101,138 ) (864,406 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,897 650 3,752 8,336 Proceeds from issuance of common stock for employee stock purchase plan — — 34,263 32,513 Proceeds from employee equity transactions (remitted) to be remitted to employees and tax authorities, net (669 ) (6,156 ) 2,190 (4,897 ) Cash paid for repurchases of common stock (301,618 ) — (739,311 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (300,390 ) (5,506 ) (699,106 ) 35,952 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 3,126 (17,492 ) (3,020 ) (21,273 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (266,451 ) 105,895 (282,522 ) 397,884 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – beginning of period 1,549,309 1,392,232 1,565,380 1,100,243 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – end of period $ 1,282,858 $ 1,498,127 $ 1,282,858 $ 1,498,127



