Carbeeza Inc. Announces Resignation of 2 Members of the Board

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbeeza Inc. ("Carbeeza" or the "Company") (TSXV:AUTO) (OTCQB: CRBAF) announces that Maria Nathanail and Evan Baptie have resigned as directors of the Company, effective November 22, 2024.

"Maria and Evan have provided sound advice with respect to corporate governance and on behalf of the Board Directors we all wish to thank them for their service in this regard," said Sandro Torrieri, CEO. The Company continues to meet all independent director requirements and is currently actively seeking new directors to fill these recent vacancies.

Carbeeza is a Canadian-based software company whose platform is targeted to the automotive marketplace. It is the first application to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence to accurately predict the best financing scenario for consumers, all while keeping the consumer anonymous. Using state-of-the-art technology, Carbeeza brings the process of buying a car right to the phone, tailor-made for the consumer. Carbeeza is highly beneficial to both consumers and auto dealers.

