Jeanette Fritsch Expands SIMPLY-HEALTH Platform to Offer Comprehensive Menopause Solutions for Midlife Professionals

Photo credit: Jeanette Fritsch

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeanette Fritsch , a renowned hormonal health expert and founder of the SRB&B® method (Stop, Reset, Build & Balance,) announces the expansion of her SIMPLY-HEALTH platform , designed to provide specialized menopause solutions for midlife professionals. With her continued focus on addressing hormonal changes and their impact on performance and well-being, Fritsch empowers individuals and businesses to take control of midlife health through science-based programs.

The SIMPLY-HEALTH platform offers programs to help women and men navigate the often-overlooked hormonal shifts that occur during midlife, including menopause and andropause. Fritsch’s proprietary SRB&B® method focuses on hormonal balance, sleep regulation, and body transformation to restore vitality and enhance workplace performance.

With the expansion, SIMPLY-HEALTH now provides corporate wellness programs to improve the health and productivity of employees aged 40 and above. These programs allow companies to integrate midlife health strategies into their workplace, addressing performance challenges from hormonal changes.

“Many professionals in their 40s and 50s struggle with physical and cognitive changes due to hormonal shifts,” says Jeanette Fritsch. “My goal is to bring awareness to these issues and offer effective, science-based solutions that allow individuals to feel energized, focused, and at their best, both at work and in their personal lives.”

The SIMPLY-HEALTH platform offers a variety of solutions, such as individual performance-aging programs that help individuals understand and manage menopause and other midlife changes through personalized coaching, dietary guidance, and lifestyle adjustments. There are also corporate performance health solutions designed for businesses aiming to enhance the health and productivity of their employees. These programs focus on providing support for hormonal balance and stress resilience, ultimately boosting both productivity and employee retention.

Jeanette Fritsch has also developed certification programs for health professionals, such as coaches, trainers, and medical practitioners. These programs enable them to integrate the SRB&B® method into their own practices, equipping them to better support their clients through the challenges of midlife hormonal changes.

Fritsch’s approach is based on over 14 years of research into hormonal health, epigenetics, and longevity. Her SRB&B® method addresses the biochemical processes that lead to common symptoms of menopause and andropause, such as fatigue, weight gain, and cognitive decline.

“Midlife hormonal changes aren’t something to simply push through,” Fritsch explains. “By understanding the body’s biochemical interactions, we can restore balance and significantly improve quality of life. My goal with SIMPLY-HEALTH is to make these solutions widely accessible, both to individuals and within the corporate setting.”

About Jeanette Fritsch

Jeanette Fritsch is a well-aging expert and the creator of the SRB&B® method, a science-based approach to addressing midlife hormonal imbalances. With a background in corporate leadership and over 14 years of research into epigenetics and hormonal health, Fritsch has transformed the way individuals and businesses approach wellness. Her SIMPLY-HEALTH platform offers comprehensive wellness solutions for midlife professionals, with a focus on hormonal balance, performance enhancement, and long-term vitality.

For more information, please visit https://simply-health.world or contact Jeanette Fritsch at contact@jeanette-fritsch.com.

