HSFTOOLS Expands the Thermal Imaging Market with a Focus on Practical Applications

T.BINH DUONG, Vietnam, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HSFTOOLS , a thermal imaging solutions provider, is expanding its presence in the U.S. market with products designed for home inspections, HVAC maintenance, and DIY applications. The company has introduced a range of thermal imaging devices that incorporate neural network-based image enhancement technology, addressing various professional and practical applications.

The company's HF96 thermal imager, which recently became a bestseller in its category on Amazon, utilizes Super Resolution technology that processes images in real-time at 25 Hz, increasing native resolution while enhancing edge details. This technology employs an algorithm specifically trained for common inspection scenarios, processing thermal imaging data to enhance resolution and reduce noise levels during active use.

"Our focus is on making thermal imaging technology accessible and practical for everyday professional use," says Jule Yue, marketing manager at HSFTOOLS. "We've developed our products specifically for applications in home inspection, predictive maintenance, and water leakage detection, where precise thermal imaging can improve efficiency and accuracy."

The current product portfolio includes several specialized devices. The HF96V thermal camera incorporates visual capability for enhanced inspection documentation. The portable HP96 thermal camera is designed for mobility in field operations, while the FinderS1 provides thermal imaging capabilities for Android phones. Each device serves specific inspection tasks across industrial and residential settings.

In the industrial sector, HSFTOOLS devices are utilized for preventive maintenance, helping identify potential equipment issues before they lead to failures. The technology enables maintenance teams to detect temperature anomalies in electrical systems and mechanical equipment. In residential applications, the devices assist in identifying insulation deficiencies, moisture intrusion, and HVAC system performance issues.

"The thermal imaging sector continues to evolve beyond traditional industrial applications," Yue notes. "We're seeing increased demand from HVAC technicians, home inspectors, and maintenance professionals who require reliable thermal imaging tools for their daily work. These professionals need devices that can withstand regular use while providing accurate, easily interpretable data."

For the upcoming Black Friday from November 21 through December 2, HSFTOOLS will offer their products at reduced prices. The HF96 thermal imager will be available at $139.99, while the FinderS1 Android phone thermal imager will be priced at $99.99. Other products in the lineup, including the HF96V and HP96 , will also see temporary price reductions during this period. HSFTOOLS's products are available through Amazon.

About HSFTOOLS

HSFTOOLS develops and manufactures thermal imaging products for professional and commercial applications. The company integrates thermal and visible light imaging technologies in its product development process, focusing on home inspection, HVAC maintenance, predictive maintenance, and water leakage detection applications. HSFTOOLS provides thermal imaging solutions for both professional contractors and DIY users. The company's product line includes thermal cameras, portable inspection devices, and smartphone-compatible thermal imaging systems. For more information, visit www.hsftools.com .

