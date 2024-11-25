Capstone Infrastructure Corporation Releases Inaugural ESG Report Since Transition to Dedicated Independent Power Producer

Toronto, Ontario, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capstone Infrastructure Corporation (TSX: CSE.PR.A) (the "Corporation" or "Capstone") today released its first Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) Report since its transition to a dedicated, renewables-focused independent power producer.

“As a fast-growing company in an increasingly complex and dynamic world, our ESG program has been developed and integrated across the organization to help ensure we repeat and improve the “Capstone Way” of doing things – quality and integrity in our endeavours, protecting people and the environment, and building the value of our company,” says David Eva, Chief Executive Officer of Capstone.

The release of the inaugural ESG Report highlights Capstone’s dedication to its core values amidst this rapid growth: the company's ESG program defines, measures, and sets goals for key ESG factors that support our mandate to drive the energy transition forward in North America.

A full copy of the 2023 ESG Report is available on Capstone’s website at: https://capstoneinfrastructure.com/about/esg

About Capstone Infrastructure Corporation

Capstone is generating our low-carbon future, driving the energy transition forward through creative thinking, strong partnerships, and a commitment to quality and integrity in how we do business. A developer, owner, and operator of clean and renewable energy projects across North America, Capstone’s portfolio includes approximately 885 MW gross installed capacity across 35 facilities, including wind, solar, hydro, biomass, and natural gas power plants. Please visit www.capstoneinfrastructure.com for more information.

