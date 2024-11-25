The Steel Keg Association Shines a Light on Reusability at Largest European Beer Industry Conference, BrauBeviale; Announces Planned Leadership Succession

DENVER, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Steel Keg Association (SKA), the non-profit marketing organization on a mission to increase the use of REUSABLE steel kegs, will be on full display at this year’s BrauBeviale. Five SKA founding members, each a leader in the global keg supply chain, will exhibit at the show in Nuremberg (November 26 - 28), and will feature the SKA’s marketing materials. These marketing materials highlight that REUSABLE steel kegs:

Deliver a differentiated experience consumers can’t get from home Save billions of single-use containers from waste streams Are profitable across the supply chain, especially bars and restaurants



Additionally, in advance of Brau, the SKA announces its planned leadership succession as Michael Hranicka (President and CEO, MicroStar Logistics) concludes his term as Chair and welcomes the SKA’s Chair Elect, Alexander Brand (CEO, BLEFA) to the role.

Michael Hranicka says, “I am proud to see the progress the Steel Keg Association has made highlighting the importance of reusable kegs to the beer and hospitality industries. As we take these next steps forward, Alexander is the perfect choice… he has global experience, has been involved in the industry for 20 years, and understands the benefits of draft beer. I’m looking forward to seeing the SKA’s continued growth under his leadership.”

Alexander Brand says, “It’s an honor to follow Michael Hranicka who was the driving force behind the SKA since its inception. REUSABLE steel kegs have a great story to tell, I’m excited to work with all SKA member companies to help tell it… further, we are now poised to involve other companies to amplify our voice as we take our best-in-class marketing to the next level.”

To view the full leadership transition video, click HERE

About the Steel Keg Association

The Steel Keg Association is a marketing-focused non-profit organization, on a mission to help increase the volume of beer and other beverages served from stainless steel kegs. The Association’s members represent a diverse collection of leaders in the global steel keg supply chain: BLEFA GmbH, DHL BevPros, Micro Matic, MicroStar Logistics, Schaefer Container Systems, and THIELMANN. To learn more or get involved, email info@steelkegs.org or visit www.steelkegassociation.org.

Source: Steel Keg Association