LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (“Lexin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LX), a leading technology-empowered personal financial service enabler in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

“Total loan origination for the third quarter reached approximately RMB51.0 billion, remaining stable on a quarter-over-quarter basis, but reflecting a 19.5% decrease year-over-year. The outstanding loan balance was RMB111.2 billion, down by 3.4% quarter-over-quarter and by 7.8% year-over-year. These figures align with the guidance we provided earlier, reflecting our prudent operational principles amid the challenges of a sluggish macroeconomic recovery,” said Jay Wenjie Xiao, Chairman and CEO of Lexin. “However, despite the trend of a declining loan volume, our net profit reached RMB310 million, a substantial increase of 36.7% compared to RMB227 million in the previous quarter.”

“Improved profitability is part of a strong set of operational and financial results we delivered this quarter, demonstrating that we are well on track for a comprehensive business turnaround.”

“During the past quarter, our persistent efforts in executing transformation strategies led to a record low funding cost, gradual improvement in asset quality, and a substantial increase in new users with approved credit lines.”

“Considering the gradual business recovery, we remain committed to returning more value to shareholders. The Board has approved an amended dividend payout policy, increasing the payout ratio to 25% of net profit starting in 2025.”

“Looking ahead, while we are cautious about the short-term economic outlook and anticipate that the recently released government stimulus measures targeting at an economic recovery will gradually take effect, we remain confident in Lexin’s ability to navigate through uncertainties and sustain the recovery momentum by delivering solid results quarter by quarter,” Concluded Mr. Xiao.

“During the past quarter, we have delivered another set of robust financial results,” said Mr. James Zheng, Chief Financial Officer of Lexin. “The third quarter's total operating revenue reached approximately RMB3.7 billion, up by 4.4% year-over-year and stable quarter-over-quarter. Net profit for the third quarter reached RMB310 million, a substantial growth of 36.7% compared to the previous quarter. This significant increase in net profit is largely attributable to the improved net revenue take rate of our core loan business, supported by continuous risk improvements in newly issued loans, a significant reduction in funding costs by nearly 100 basis points over the past quarter, and a slight improvement in the early repayment behavior. Given the ongoing improvement in our overall asset quality and the continuous execution of our transformation initiatives, we expect to report more positive progress in the year ahead.”

Third Quarter 2024 Operational Highlights:

User Base

Total number of registered users reached 223 million as of September 30, 2024, representing an increase of 9.3% from 204 million as of September 30, 2023, and users with credit lines reached 44.1 million as of September 30, 2024, up by 6.1% from 41.6 million as of September 30, 2023.

Number of active users 1 who used our loan products in the third quarter of 2024 was 4.3 million, representing a decrease of 11.4% from 4.9 million in the third quarter of 2023.

who used our loan products in the third quarter of 2024 was 4.3 million, representing a decrease of 11.4% from 4.9 million in the third quarter of 2023. Number of cumulative borrowers with successful drawdown was 33.1 million as of September 30, 2024, an increase of 6.9% from 30.9 million as of September 30, 2023.

Loan Facilitation Business

As of September 30, 2024, we cumulatively originated RMB1,273.2 billion in loans, an increase of 21.2% from RMB1,050.7 billion as of September 30, 2023.

Total loan originations 2 in the third quarter of 2024 was RMB51.0 billion, a decrease of 19.5% from RMB63.3 billion in the third quarter of 2023.

in the third quarter of 2024 was RMB51.0 billion, a decrease of 19.5% from RMB63.3 billion in the third quarter of 2023. Total outstanding principal balance of loans3 reached RMB111 billion as of September 30, 2024, representing a decrease of 7.8% from RMB121 billion as of September 30, 2023.

Credit Performance4

90 day+ delinquency ratio was 3.7% as of September 30, 2024, as compared with 3.7% as of June 30, 2024.

First payment default rate (30 day+) for new loan originations was below 1% as of September 30, 2024.

Tech-empowerment Service

For the third quarter of 2024, we served over 90 business customers with our tech-empowerment service.

In the third quarter of 2024, the business customer retention rate5 of our tech-empowerment service was over 90%.

Installment E-commerce Platform Service

GMV 6 in the third quarter of 2024 for our installment e-commerce platform service was RMB827 million, representing a decrease of 40.1% from RMB1,381 million in the third quarter of 2023.

in the third quarter of 2024 for our installment e-commerce platform service was RMB827 million, representing a decrease of 40.1% from RMB1,381 million in the third quarter of 2023. In the third quarter of 2024, our installment e-commerce platform service served over 240,000 users and 400 merchants.

Other Operational Highlights

The weighted average tenor of loans originated on our platform in the third quarter of 2024 was approximately 13.2 months, as compared with 13.1 months in the third quarter of 2023.

Repeated borrowers’ contribution7 of loans across our platform for the third quarter of 2024 was 85.5%.



Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

Total operating revenue was RMB3,662 million, representing an increase of 4.4% from the third quarter of 2023.

Credit facilitation service income was RMB2,970 million, representing an increase of 10.6% from the third quarter of 2023. Tech-empowerment service income was RMB384 million, representing a decrease of 15.5% from the third quarter of 2023. Installment e-commerce platform service income was RMB308 million, representing a decrease of 16.6% from the third quarter of 2023.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company was RMB310 million, representing a decrease of 16.5% from the third quarter of 2023. Net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company was RMB1.84 on a fully diluted basis.

Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company8 was RMB333 million, representing a decrease of 20.2% from the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company8 was RMB1.98 on a fully diluted basis.

__________________________

Active users refer to, for a specified period, users who made at least one transaction during that period through our platform or through our third-party partners’ platforms using the credit line granted by us. Total loan originations refer to the total principal amount of loans facilitated and originated during the given period. Total outstanding principal balance of loans refers to the total amount of principal outstanding for loans facilitated and originated at the end of each period, excluding loans delinquent for more than 180 days. Loans under Intelligent Credit Platform are excluded from the calculation of credit performance. Intelligent Credit Platform (ICP) is an intelligent platform on our “Fenqile” app, under which we match borrowers and financial institutions through big data and cloud computing technology. For loans facilitated through ICP, the Company does not bear principal risk. Customer retention rate refers to the number of financial institution customers and partners who repurchase our service in the current quarter as a percentage of the total number of financial institution customers and partners in the preceding quarter. GMV refers to the total value of transactions completed for products purchased on our e-commerce and Maiya channel, net of returns. Repeated borrowers’ contribution for a given period refers to the principal amount of loans borrowed during that period by borrowers who had previously made at least one successful drawdown as a percentage of the total loan facilitation and origination volume through our platform during that period. Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company, adjusted net income per ordinary share and per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section of “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Statement” and the tables captioned “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results:

Operating revenue increased by 4.4% from RMB3,509 million in the third quarter of 2023 to RMB3,662 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Credit facilitation service income increased by 10.6% from RMB2,686 million in the third quarter of 2023 to RMB2,970 million in the third quarter of 2024. The increase was driven by the increases in loan facilitation and servicing fees-credit oriented, partially offset by the decrease in financing income and guarantee income.

Loan facilitation and servicing fees-credit oriented increased by 20.7% from RMB1,533 million in the third quarter of 2023 to RMB1,851 million in the third quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to the increase in takerate of loan facilitation business.

Guarantee income decreased by 2.9% from RMB639 million in the third quarter of 2023 to RMB620 million in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by the decrease of outstanding balances in the off-balance sheet loans funded by certain institutional funding partners, which are accounted for under ASC 460, Guarantees.

Financing income decreased by 2.8% from RMB514 million in the third quarter of 2023 to RMB499 million in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in the origination of on-balance sheet loans.

Tech-empowerment service income decreased by 15.5% from RMB454 million in the third quarter of 2023 to RMB384 million in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease of loan facilitation volume under the profit-sharing model.

Installment e-commerce platform service income decreased by 16.6% from RMB369 million in the third quarter of 2023 to RMB308 million in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in transaction volume in the third quarter of 2024.

Cost of sales decreased by 14.3% from RMB360 million in the third quarter of 2023 to RMB308 million in the third quarter of 2024, which was consistent with the decrease in installment e-commerce platform service income.

Funding cost decreased by 33.4% from RMB132 million in the third quarter of 2023 to RMB87.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, which was primarily driven by the decrease in the cost of funding and funding debts to fund the on-balance sheet loans.

Processing and servicing costs increased by 35.1% from RMB446 million in the third quarter of 2023 to RMB602 million in the third quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily due to an increase in risk management and collection expenses.

Provision for financing receivables was RMB261 million for the third quarter of 2024, as compared to RMB162 million for the third quarter of 2023. The lifetime expected credit losses recognized was estimated based on the most recent performance in relation to the Company's on-balance sheet loans, taking into consideration the forward-looking factors.

Provision for contract assets and receivables was RMB244 million in the third quarter of 2024, as compared to RMB159 million in the third quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the increase in loan facilitation and servicing fees.

Provision for contingent guarantee liabilities was RMB952 million in the third quarter of 2024, as compared to RMB894 million in the third quarter of 2023. The fluctuation was primarily due to the re-measurement of the expected loss rates and the origination of the off-balance sheet loans funded by certain institutional funding partners, which are accounted for under ASC 460, Guarantees.

Gross profit decreased by 11.0% from RMB1,356 million in the third quarter of 2023 to RMB1,207 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Sales and marketing expenses was RMB438 million in the third quarter of 2024, as compared to RMB411 million in the third quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to increased investment in marketing.

Research and development expenses was RMB149 million in the third quarter of 2024, as compared to RMB127 million in the third quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to increased investment in technology development.

General and administrative expenses was RMB89.0 million in the third quarter of 2024, as compared to RMB85.5 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Change in fair value of financial guarantee derivatives and loans at fair value was a loss of RMB151 million in the third quarter of 2024, as compared to a loss of RMB246 million in the third quarter of 2023. The change in fair value was primarily due to the re-measurement of the expected loss rates, partially offset by the fair value gains realized as a result of the release of guarantee obligation.

Income tax expense was RMB72.2 million in the third quarter of 2024, as compared to RMB116 million in the third quarter of 2023. The change was primarily due to the decrease of income before income tax expense.

Net income decreased by 16.5% from RMB371 million in the third quarter of 2023 to RMB310 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Recent Development

Amended Dividend Policy

The board of directors of the Company has approved an amended dividend payout policy, under which the payout ratio will be increased to 25% of total net profit starting from January 1, 2025.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As of (In thousands) December 31, 2023 September 30, 2024 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 2,624,719 2,153,594 306,885 Restricted cash 1,433,502 1,431,783 204,027 Restricted term deposit and short-term investments 305,182 266,512 37,978 Short-term financing receivables, net(1) 3,944,000 3,963,912 564,853 Short-term contract assets and receivables, net(1) 6,112,981 6,613,308 942,389 Deposits to insurance companies and guarantee companies 2,613,271 2,330,314 332,067 Prepayments and other current assets 1,428,769 1,416,024 201,783 Amounts due from related parties 6,989 11,067 1,577 Inventories, net 33,605 48,396 6,896 Total Current Assets 18,503,018 18,234,910 2,598,455 Non-current Assets Restricted cash 144,948 106,930 15,237 Long-term financing receivables, net(1) 200,514 132,946 18,945 Long-term contract assets and receivables, net(1) 599,818 404,798 57,683 Property, equipment and software, net 446,640 578,874 82,489 Land use rights, net 897,267 871,467 124,183 Long‑term investments 255,003 252,833 36,028 Deferred tax assets 1,232,092 1,374,393 195,849 Other assets 861,491 567,915 80,929 Total Non-current Assets 4,637,773 4,290,156 611,343 TOTAL ASSETS 23,140,791 22,525,066 3,209,798 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable 49,801 32,215 4,591 Amounts due to related parties 2,958 12,358 1,761 Short‑term borrowings 502,013 552,589 78,743 Short‑term funding debts 3,483,196 2,972,938 423,640 Deferred guarantee income 1,538,385 1,135,911 161,866 Contingent guarantee liabilities 1,808,540 1,268,803 180,803 Accruals and other current liabilities 4,434,254 4,978,006 709,360 Convertible notes 505,450 - - Total Current Liabilities 12,324,597 10,952,820 1,560,764 Non-current Liabilities Long-term borrowings 524,270 585,024 83,365 Long‑term funding debts 455,800 444,750 63,376 Deferred tax liabilities 75,340 79,445 11,321 Other long-term liabilities 50,702 38,964 5,553 Total Non-current Liabilities 1,106,112 1,148,183 163,615 TOTAL LIABILITIES 13,430,709 12,101,003 1,724,379 Shareholders’ equity: Class A Ordinary Shares 199 201 30 Class B Ordinary Shares 41 41 7 Treasury stock (328,764 ) (328,764 ) (46,848 ) Additional paid-in capital 3,204,961 3,276,302 466,869 Statutory reserves 1,106,579 1,106,579 157,686 Accumulated other comprehensive income (13,545 ) (30,201 ) (4,304 ) Retained earnings 5,740,611 6,399,905 911,979 Total shareholders’ equity 9,710,082 10,424,063 1,485,419 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 23,140,791 22,525,066 3,209,798

__________________________

(1) Short-term financing receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of RMB58,594 and RMB123,569 as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2024, respectively.

Short-term contract assets and receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of RMB436,136 and RMB462,438 as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2024, respectively.

Long-term financing receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of RMB3,087 and RMB1,848 as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2024, respectively.

Long-term contract assets and receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of RMB61,838 and RMB35,497 as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2024, respectively.





LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands, except for share and per share data) 2023 2024 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Operating revenue: Credit facilitation service income 2,685,574 2,970,294 423,264 6,939,100 8,287,865 1,181,011 Loan facilitation and servicing fees-credit oriented 1,533,203 1,850,850 263,744 3,443,293 4,701,514 669,960 Guarantee income 638,595 620,117 88,366 1,809,862 2,086,656 297,346 Financing income 513,776 499,327 71,154 1,685,945 1,499,695 213,705 Tech-empowerment service income 453,944 383,592 54,661 1,213,571 1,279,683 182,353 Installment e-commerce platform service income 369,417 308,257 43,926 1,394,975 977,213 139,252 Total operating revenue 3,508,935 3,662,143 521,851 9,547,646 10,544,761 1,502,616 Operating cost Cost of sales (359,683 ) (308,097 ) (43,903 ) (1,291,547 ) (966,777 ) (137,765 ) Funding cost (131,640 ) (87,717 ) (12,500 ) (437,674 ) (268,980 ) (38,329 ) Processing and servicing cost (445,845 ) (602,362 ) (85,836 ) (1,420,946 ) (1,708,785 ) (243,500 ) Provision for financing receivables (161,807 ) (261,126 ) (37,210 ) (446,586 ) (568,783 ) (81,051 ) Provision for contract assets and receivables (159,443 ) (243,725 ) (34,731 ) (426,631 ) (564,445 ) (80,433 ) Provision for contingent guarantee liabilities (894,174 ) (951,738 ) (135,622 ) (2,269,269 ) (2,714,808 ) (386,857 ) Total operating cost (2,152,592 ) (2,454,765 ) (349,802 ) (6,292,653 ) (6,792,578 ) (967,935 ) Gross profit 1,356,343 1,207,378 172,049 3,254,993 3,752,183 534,681 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing expenses (410,651 ) (437,996 ) (62,414 ) (1,303,728 ) (1,323,036 ) (188,531 ) Research and development expenses (126,582 ) (148,930 ) (21,222 ) (377,447 ) (427,162 ) (60,870 ) General and administrative expenses (85,526 ) (88,952 ) (12,676 ) (279,082 ) (279,146 ) (39,778 ) Total operating expenses (622,759 ) (675,878 ) (96,312 ) (1,960,257 ) (2,029,344 ) (289,179 ) Change in fair value of financial guarantee derivatives and loans at fair value (245,568 ) (151,431 ) (21,579 ) 41,158 (835,615 ) (119,074 ) Interest expense, net (14,354 ) (4,531 ) (646 ) (40,238 ) (6,447 ) (919 ) Investment loss (568 ) (2,224 ) (317 ) (1,107 ) (1,874 ) (267 ) Others, net 13,010 8,406 1,198 29,866 44,434 6,332 Income before income tax expense 486,104 381,720 54,393 1,324,415 923,337 131,574 Income tax expense (115,479 ) (72,163 ) (10,283 ) (270,567 ) (185,626 ) (26,451 ) Net income 370,625 309,557 44,110 1,053,848 737,711 105,123 Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company 370,625 309,557 44,110 1,053,848 737,711 105,123 Net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company Basic 1.13 0.93 0.13 3.21 2.23 0.32 Diluted 1.10 0.92 0.13 3.06 2.22 0.32 Net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company Basic 2.25 1.87 0.27 6.42 4.46 0.64 Diluted 2.20 1.84 0.26 6.12 4.44 0.63 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding Basic 328,993,585 331,356,003 331,356,003 328,524,266 330,806,594 330,806,594 Diluted 355,221,352 336,606,267 336,606,267 364,767,295 335,151,610 335,151,610





LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands) 2023 2024 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net income 370,625 309,557 44,110 1,053,848 737,711 105,123 Other comprehensive income Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax 38 (5,424 ) (773 ) (20,544 ) (16,655 ) (2,373 ) Total comprehensive income 370,663 304,133 43,337 1,033,304 721,056 102,750 Total comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company 370,663 304,133 43,337 1,033,304 721,056 102,750





LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands, except for share and per share data) 2023 2024 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Reconciliation of Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company to Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company 370,625 309,557 44,110 1,053,848 737,711 105,123 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 26,237 20,986 2,990 84,893 67,379 9,601 Interest expense associated with convertible notes 19,791 - - 61,864 5,695 812 Investment loss 568 2,224 317 1,107 1,874 267 Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company 417,221 332,767 47,417 1,201,712 812,659 115,803 Adjusted net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company Basic 1.27 1.00 0.14 3.66 2.46 0.35 Diluted 1.17 0.99 0.14 3.29 2.42 0.35 Adjusted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company Basic 2.54 2.01 0.29 7.32 4.91 0.70 Diluted 2.35 1.98 0.28 6.59 4.85 0.69 Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share for non-GAAP EPS Basic 328,993,585 331,356,003 331,356,003 328,524,266 330,806,594 330,806,594 Diluted 355,221,352 336,606,267 336,606,267 364,767,295 335,151,610 335,151,610 Reconciliations of Non-GAAP EBIT to Net income Net income 370,625 309,557 44,110 1,053,848 737,711 105,123 Add: Income tax expense 115,479 72,163 10,283 270,567 185,626 26,451 Share-based compensation expenses 26,237 20,986 2,990 84,893 67,379 9,601 Interest expense, net 14,354 4,531 646 40,238 6,447 919 Investment loss 568 2,224 317 1,107 1,874 267 Non-GAAP EBIT 527,263 409,461 58,346 1,450,653 999,037 142,361





Additional Credit Information

Vintage Charge Off Curve1





Dpd30+/GMV by Performance Windows1





First Payment Default 30+1





1. Loans facilitated under ICP are excluded from the chart.