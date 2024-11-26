Global Last-Mile Delivery Software Market to Reach USD 47,733.5 million by 2034 Amid Rising E-Commerce Growth and Technological Advancements | FMI

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global last-mile delivery software market is projected to witness exponential growth, with its valuation forecasted to surge from USD 14,186.8 million to an impressive USD 47,733.5 million by 2034, expanding at a robust CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period, according to industry experts. This marks a significant leap from its 2023 revenue of USD 12,565.8 million.

Last-mile delivery software, designed to streamline and optimize the final stage of the delivery process, is emerging as a game-changer in logistics. With capabilities such as route optimization, real-time tracking, and resource management, this software is empowering businesses to enhance delivery efficiency, reduce operational costs, and meet growing consumer expectations.

The last-mile delivery software market is experiencing robust demand due to the explosive growth of e-commerce, increasing consumer expectations for fast and efficient deliveries, and advancements in logistics technology. Businesses are adopting last-mile delivery solutions to streamline operations, reduce costs, and improve customer satisfaction. These platforms integrate real-time tracking, route optimization, and AI-driven analytics, enabling enhanced operational efficiency and better decision-making.

Future trends indicate a focus on sustainability, with many companies investing in eco-friendly delivery options such as electric vehicles and bike deliveries. The integration of autonomous technologies, including drones and delivery robots, is set to revolutionize the sector, reducing labor costs and enhancing scalability. Furthermore, AI and machine learning will continue to improve predictive analytics, dynamic route planning, and customer communication.

Personalization is another emerging trend, as last-mile delivery software adapts to provide customers with tailored experiences, such as flexible delivery windows and real-time updates. The rise of same-day and hyperlocal delivery services will further drive innovation.

Cloud-based platforms and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) models are expected to dominate, offering scalability and ease of deployment. With increasing investments in logistics infrastructure and IoT integration, the last-mile delivery software market is poised for exponential growth in the coming decade.

Why are enterprises choosing to automate their Last-Mile Delivery Operations?

Enterprises are seeking software that manages Last-Mile delivery to improve efficiency, delivery times, profits, and visibility. The automation of systems is necessary to reduce costs, decrease human time spent and optimize operations. Routing, which is often the most complicated part of Last-Mile delivery, can be optimized by software that will consider traffic, drivers, delivery preferences, consumer types, logistical limitations, and other factors to come up with the most efficient routes possible. The software can also notify customers of the status of their orders, reducing the load on support teams and reducing repetitive calls. Finally, this software can help with driver invoicing. The Last Mile is more often than not extremely labor intensive and the automation of the invoicing process using data collected at each step can ensure efficient and accurate reimbursement and distribution of resources to the drivers.

Key Takeaways

Strong Market Growth: The global last-mile delivery software industry is set to grow at a robust CAGR of 12.9% from 2024 to 2034. Market Valuation: The industry was valued at USD 12,565.8 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 47,733.5 million by 2034. Regional Performance: South Asia & Pacific is forecasted to exhibit the highest CAGR of 13.7% during the assessment period. Key Players: Leading manufacturers in the industry include Oracle Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, and SAP SE. Future Potential: Technological advancements and the growing e-commerce sector are key drivers of this industry's significant expansion opportunities globally.



How new technologies have been shaping the Last-Mile delivery market?

There have been a large number of technological advancements in the Last-Mile Delivery Software Market, which has led to a swell in demand. In the forthcoming years, technology such as ADV or autonomous delivery vehicles is expected to change the supply scenario completely.

The real-time mapping of routes is another benefit offered by the last-mile delivery software market, as they have the ability to plan around roadblocks and obstacles with actual data in order to provide an accurate ETA to a customer. Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) can help enterprises in keeping track of assets and manage inventory efficiently. Furthermore, enterprises can leverage the benefits of advanced analytics, using historical data to automatically generate key points and identify critical errors in the system.

Route optimization is vital as it not only maximizes consumer satisfaction but also minimizes the costs of labor and fuel. The option of being able to record proof of delivery helps organizations ensure that immediate action can be taken whenever necessary in the case of fraudulent claims by consumers or in the case of packages going missing. The increased visibility and improved availability of data when this software is used mean that enterprises can use smart techniques to analyze data like customer feedback, distance per parcel, times when delivery is delayed, etc. to efficiently manage their resources.

The usage of a data science system allows for the making of more informed decisions. The software can also help in the batching of SKUs in order to optimize the frequency of delivery and the time spent by a single driver on the road. Predictive Intelligence and Machine Learning can help in providing accurate ETAs to consumers. The use of this type of advanced software also allows for the option of flexible and customizable deliveries, thus improving the overall consumer experience.

Revolutionizing Logistics with Advanced Technologies

The integration of AI, machine learning, and big data analytics is reshaping the market landscape. These technologies enable real-time decision-making, predictive analytics, and automated route optimization. As companies aim to meet surging consumer demands for faster and more accurate deliveries, these advancements are proving invaluable.

For instance, AI-driven tools analyze traffic, weather patterns, and delivery schedules to determine the most efficient routes, significantly reducing delivery times and fuel consumption. Emerging automation tools, such as drones and autonomous vehicles, are further accelerating delivery processes while cutting costs.

E-Commerce Boom and Rising Consumer Expectations

The explosive growth of e-commerce has heightened the demand for efficient last-mile delivery solutions. Consumers increasingly expect transparency and real-time updates, driving businesses to invest in cutting-edge delivery software. The trend toward same-day and next-day deliveries has further emphasized the need for optimized last-mile logistics.

Customization and Personalization: A Competitive Edge

As customer preferences diversify, the ability to customize delivery experiences has become crucial. From flexible time slots to alternative delivery locations, last-mile delivery software is empowering businesses to offer tailored services that enhance customer satisfaction and build brand loyalty.

“Consumer demand for faster, more transparent delivery services is reshaping the logistics landscape. Companies adopting advanced last-mile delivery software are better positioned to meet these expectations while boosting efficiency and sustainability,” Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights





Key Market Drivers

E-Commerce Boom: The rapid growth of online shopping has heightened the need for optimized delivery solutions, making last-mile delivery software an indispensable tool for businesses. Technological Advancements: Integration of AI, machine learning, and big data analytics enables features like predictive analytics, real-time tracking, and dynamic route planning, minimizing costs and enhancing delivery precision. Sustainability Goals: By optimizing routes and reducing fuel consumption, the software supports companies' efforts to lower their carbon footprint and align with global sustainability objectives.



Emerging Trends

Automation : The use of drones and autonomous vehicles is transforming delivery logistics, enabling faster deliveries and lowering labor costs.

: The use of drones and autonomous vehicles is transforming delivery logistics, enabling faster deliveries and lowering labor costs. Customization : Increasing demand for tailored delivery options, such as time-specific slots and alternative drop-off points, is driving software innovations that enhance customer experience.

: Increasing demand for tailored delivery options, such as time-specific slots and alternative drop-off points, is driving software innovations that enhance customer experience. Integration with Supply Chains: Advanced platforms, like Uber Freight’s newly launched enterprise logistics system, combine last-mile delivery with broader supply chain management for improved efficiency.



Driving the Growth of Last-Mile Delivery Software

Last-mile delivery software is revolutionizing the logistics and supply chain sectors, offering seamless movement of goods from distribution hubs to final destinations. It optimizes key processes like route planning, real-time tracking, and resource allocation, resulting in faster delivery, reduced costs, and enhanced customer satisfaction.

Country-Wise Insights: Last-Mile Delivery Software Market (2024-2034)

Country CAGR (2024-2034) Key Insights USA 12.0% Leads North America with a 78.3% market share; growth driven by demand for faster shipments and investments in contactless delivery. Germany 11.2% A high focus on sustainability and efficient logistics solutions enhances the adoption of last-mile delivery software. China 13.2% Dominates East Asia; fueled by investments from e-commerce giants like Alibaba in AI and big data-powered logistics. India 13.8% Leading South Asia with demand driven by a growing e-commerce user base, government initiatives, and gig economy expansion. UK 11.6% Growth attributed to increased consumer preference for same-day delivery and technology-driven logistics improvements. South Korea 12.2% Emerging as a key market in East Asia with high adoption of automation and robotics in last-mile delivery services.

Key Players of the Last-Mile Delivery Software Industry

Oracle Corporation

Amazon.com, Inc.

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

last-mile API GmbH

Onfleet Inc

Gloat

Locus Robotics Corp Source

Descartes Systems Group Inc.

BRINGG Delivery Technologies

Final Mile

Lyve Global

GEODIS

Zippykind



Full Report Revealed: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/last-mile-delivery-software-market

Key Segments of the Last-Mile Delivery Software Industry

By Deployment:

In terms of deployment, the industry is divided into cloud-based and on-premises.

By Enterprise Size:

In terms of enterprise size, the industry is divided into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises.

By Industry:

The industry is classified by industry as courier, express & parcel, retail & FMCG, transportation, e-commerce, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, and others.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Middle East & Africa (MEA) have been covered in the report.

German Language:

Der globale Markt für Last-Mile-Delivery-Software wird voraussichtlich exponentiell wachsen. Sein Wert soll laut Branchenexperten von 14.186,8 Millionen USD auf beeindruckende 47.733,5 Millionen USD bis 2034 steigen und im Prognosezeitraum eine robuste durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 12,9 % aufweisen. Dies ist ein deutlicher Sprung gegenüber dem Umsatz von 12.565,8 Millionen USD im Jahr 2023 .

Last-Mile-Delivery-Software, die die letzte Phase des Lieferprozesses rationalisieren und optimieren soll, wird in der Logistik zum Wendepunkt. Mit Funktionen wie Routenoptimierung, Echtzeit-Tracking und Ressourcenmanagement ermöglicht diese Software Unternehmen, die Liefereffizienz zu steigern, Betriebskosten zu senken und den steigenden Erwartungen der Verbraucher gerecht zu werden.

Der Markt für Last-Mile-Delivery-Software erfährt eine starke Nachfrage aufgrund des explosiven Wachstums des E-Commerce, der steigenden Erwartungen der Verbraucher an schnelle und effiziente Lieferungen und der Fortschritte in der Logistiktechnologie. Unternehmen setzen Last-Mile-Delivery-Lösungen ein, um Abläufe zu optimieren, Kosten zu senken und die Kundenzufriedenheit zu verbessern. Diese Plattformen integrieren Echtzeit-Tracking, Routenoptimierung und KI-gesteuerte Analysen und ermöglichen so eine verbesserte Betriebseffizienz und bessere Entscheidungsfindung.

Zukünftige Trends deuten auf einen Fokus auf Nachhaltigkeit hin, wobei viele Unternehmen in umweltfreundliche Lieferoptionen wie Elektrofahrzeuge und Fahrradlieferungen investieren. Die Integration autonomer Technologien, darunter Drohnen und Lieferroboter, wird den Sektor revolutionieren, die Arbeitskosten senken und die Skalierbarkeit verbessern. Darüber hinaus werden KI und maschinelles Lernen die prädiktive Analytik, die dynamische Routenplanung und die Kundenkommunikation weiter verbessern.

Ein weiterer Trend ist die Personalisierung. Die Software für die Zustellung auf der letzten Meile wird angepasst, um den Kunden maßgeschneiderte Erlebnisse zu bieten, beispielsweise flexible Lieferfenster und Echtzeit-Updates. Der Aufstieg von Same-Day- und hyperlokalen Lieferdiensten wird die Innovation weiter vorantreiben.

Es wird erwartet, dass Cloud-basierte Plattformen und Software-as-a-Service-Modelle (SaaS) dominieren werden, da sie Skalierbarkeit und einfache Bereitstellung bieten. Mit zunehmenden Investitionen in Logistikinfrastruktur und IoT-Integration wird der Markt für Last-Mile-Delivery-Software im kommenden Jahrzehnt exponentiell wachsen.

Die wichtigsten Erkenntnisse

Starkes Marktwachstum : Die globale Softwarebranche für die Zustellung auf der letzten Meile wird von 2024 bis 2034 mit einer robusten durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 12,9 % wachsen. Marktbewertung : Die Branche wurde im Jahr 2023 auf 12.565,8 Millionen USD geschätzt und soll bis 2034 einen Wert von 47.733,5 Millionen USD erreichen. Regionale Leistung : Für Südasien und den Pazifik wird für den Bewertungszeitraum die höchste durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 13,7 % prognostiziert. Hauptakteure : Zu den führenden Herstellern der Branche zählen Oracle Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation und SAP SE. Zukunftspotenzial : Der technologische Fortschritt und der wachsende E-Commerce-Sektor sind die Haupttreiber der erheblichen Expansionsmöglichkeiten dieser Branche weltweit.



Revolutionierung der Logistik mit fortschrittlichen Technologien

Die Integration von KI, maschinellem Lernen und Big-Data-Analysen verändert die Marktlandschaft. Diese Technologien ermöglichen Entscheidungsfindung in Echtzeit, prädiktive Analysen und automatisierte Routenoptimierung. Da Unternehmen den steigenden Verbraucheranforderungen nach schnelleren und präziseren Lieferungen nachkommen möchten, erweisen sich diese Fortschritte als von unschätzbarem Wert.

KI-gesteuerte Tools analysieren beispielsweise Verkehr, Wettermuster und Lieferpläne, um die effizientesten Routen zu ermitteln. Dadurch werden Lieferzeiten und Kraftstoffverbrauch deutlich reduziert. Neue Automatisierungstools wie Drohnen und autonome Fahrzeuge beschleunigen die Lieferprozesse weiter und senken gleichzeitig die Kosten.

E-Commerce-Boom und steigende Verbrauchererwartungen

Das explosive Wachstum des E-Commerce hat die Nachfrage nach effizienten Lösungen für die Zustellung auf der letzten Meile erhöht. Verbraucher erwarten zunehmend Transparenz und Echtzeit-Updates, was Unternehmen dazu veranlasst, in hochmoderne Zustellsoftware zu investieren. Der Trend zu Lieferungen am selben oder nächsten Tag hat den Bedarf an optimierter Logistik auf der letzten Meile noch weiter unterstrichen.

Anpassung und Personalisierung: Ein Wettbewerbsvorteil

Da die Kundenpräferenzen vielfältiger werden, ist die Möglichkeit, das Liefererlebnis individuell anzupassen, von entscheidender Bedeutung geworden. Von flexiblen Zeitfenstern bis hin zu alternativen Lieferorten ermöglicht Software für die Zustellung auf der letzten Meile Unternehmen, maßgeschneiderte Dienste anzubieten, die die Kundenzufriedenheit steigern und Markentreue aufbauen.

„Die Nachfrage der Verbraucher nach schnelleren und transparenteren Lieferdiensten verändert die Logistiklandschaft. Unternehmen, die fortschrittliche Software für die Zustellung auf der letzten Meile einsetzen, sind besser aufgestellt, um diese Erwartungen zu erfüllen und gleichzeitig Effizienz und Nachhaltigkeit zu steigern“, so Sudip Saha, Geschäftsführer und Mitbegründer von Future Market Insights.

Wichtige Markttreiber

E-Commerce-Boom : Das schnelle Wachstum des Online-Shoppings hat den Bedarf an optimierten Lieferlösungen erhöht und Software für die letzte Meile der Lieferung zu einem unverzichtbaren Werkzeug für Unternehmen gemacht. Technologische Fortschritte : Die Integration von KI, maschinellem Lernen und Big Data-Analysen ermöglicht Funktionen wie prädiktive Analysen, Echtzeit-Tracking und dynamische Routenplanung, wodurch die Kosten minimiert und die Lieferpräzision verbessert werden. Nachhaltigkeitsziele : Durch Routenoptimierung und Reduzierung des Kraftstoffverbrauchs unterstützt die Software die Bemühungen von Unternehmen, ihren CO2-Fußabdruck zu verringern und sich an globalen Nachhaltigkeitszielen auszurichten.



Neue Trends

Automatisierung : Der Einsatz von Drohnen und autonomen Fahrzeugen verändert die Lieferlogistik, ermöglicht schnellere Lieferungen und senkt die Arbeitskosten.

: Der Einsatz von Drohnen und autonomen Fahrzeugen verändert die Lieferlogistik, ermöglicht schnellere Lieferungen und senkt die Arbeitskosten. Anpassung : Die steigende Nachfrage nach maßgeschneiderten Lieferoptionen, wie z. B. zeitspezifischen Zeitfenstern und alternativen Abgabestellen, führt zu Software-Innovationen, die das Kundenerlebnis verbessern.

: Die steigende Nachfrage nach maßgeschneiderten Lieferoptionen, wie z. B. zeitspezifischen Zeitfenstern und alternativen Abgabestellen, führt zu Software-Innovationen, die das Kundenerlebnis verbessern. Integration in Lieferketten : Fortschrittliche Plattformen wie das neu eingeführte Unternehmenslogistiksystem von Uber Freight kombinieren die Zustellung auf der letzten Meile mit einem umfassenderen Lieferkettenmanagement für mehr Effizienz.



Das Wachstum von Last-Mile-Delivery-Software vorantreiben

Software für die Zustellung auf der letzten Meile revolutioniert die Logistik- und Lieferkettenbranche und ermöglicht einen nahtlosen Warentransport von den Verteilzentren bis zu den endgültigen Bestimmungsorten. Sie optimiert wichtige Prozesse wie Routenplanung, Echtzeitverfolgung und Ressourcenzuweisung, was zu schnellerer Zustellung, geringeren Kosten und höherer Kundenzufriedenheit führt.

Hauptakteure der Last-Mile-Delivery-Softwarebranche

Oracle Corporation

Amazon.com, Inc.

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

last-mile API GmbH

Onfleet Inc

Freudentränen

Quelle von Locus Robotics Corp

Descartes Systems Group Inc.

BRINGG Liefertechnologien

Letzte Meile

Lyve Global

GEODIS

Zippykind



Vollständiger Bericht veröffentlicht : https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/last-mile-delivery-software-market

Schlüsselsegmente der Softwarebranche für die Zustellung auf der letzten Meile

Nach Bereitstellung:

Hinsichtlich der Bereitstellung wird die Branche in Cloud-basiert und vor Ort unterteilt.

Nach Unternehmensgröße:

Nach Unternehmensgrößen gliedert sich die Branche in kleine und mittlere Unternehmen sowie Großunternehmen.

Nach Branche:

Die Branche ist nach Branchen unterteilt in Kurier-, Express- und Paketdienst, Einzelhandel und Konsumgüter, Transport, E-Commerce, Fertigung, Pharmazie und Sonstige.

Nach Region:

Im Bericht werden wichtige Länder Nordamerikas, Lateinamerikas, Ostasiens, Südasiens und des Pazifiks, Westeuropas, Osteuropas sowie des Nahen Ostens und Afrikas (MEA) behandelt.

Author By



Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management across verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.

He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client's requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the ‘Global Icon in Business Consulting’ at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.

