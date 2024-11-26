Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market to Evolve at a Stellar 12.9% CAGR through 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the healthcare interoperability solutions market size will attain a value of USD 10.13 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 12.9% over the forecast period (2024-2031). Rising adoption of electronic health records and high emphasis on improving coordination in healthcare are slated to be factors driving the healthcare interoperability solutions market growth going forward. The development of value-based care models and increasing digitization of the healthcare industry are expected to present new opportunities for healthcare interoperability solutions providers.

Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 3.84 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 10.13 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Interoperability Level, Deployment, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Growing demand for coordination in healthcare establishments Key Market Opportunities Emphasis on value-based care integration Key Market Drivers Growing adoption of electronic and digital health records

Better Customization and Control Allows On-premises Deployment to Lead Market Development

Large healthcare organizations with high spending potential are projected to spearhead the adoption of on-premises healthcare interoperability solutions going forward. Better control over data security and privacy along with high customization potential are key benefits of on-premises deployment allowing it to hold a high healthcare interoperability solutions market share.

Increasing Use of Healthcare Interoperability Solutions by Insurance Companies Helps Healthcare Payers’ Segment Emerge as Highly Opportune

Rising adoption of healthcare interoperability solutions by government health programs and insurance companies to efficiently manage and coordinate care is helping this segment provide new opportunities. Efforts of healthcare payers to optimize data accuracy, optimize reimbursement processes, and enhance efficiency are also estimated to bolster healthcare interoperability solutions market outlook in the long run.

High Investments in Healthcare IT Aids the Dominance of North America through 2031

Launch of several new digital transformation initiatives, presence of a strong healthcare ecosystem, and growing investments in healthcare IT infrastructure development are key factors bolstering the demand for healthcare interoperability solutions. Rising emphasis on providing value-based care in this region is also expected to aid the dominance of this region. The United States is slated to be the most opportune market in the North American region.

Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market Insights:

Drivers

Rising adoption of electronic health records

High emphasis on improving coordination in healthcare

Rapid digitization of the healthcare industry





Restraints

Fragmented nature of healthcare systems

Restricted healthcare infrastructure in developing countries

Lack of financial incentives for adoption





Prominent Players in Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market

Oracle Health (US)

Epic Systems Corporation (US)

Infor, Inc. (US)

Intersystems Corporation (US)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Veradigm LLC (US)

Cognizant (US)

Change Healthcare (US)

Nextgen Healthcare, Inc. (US)

Merative (US)

Lyniate (US)

OSP Labs (US)

Orion Health Group Of Companies (New Zealand)

Onyx Technology LLC (US)

Visolve (US)

Jitterbit (US)

Interfaceware Inc. (Canada)

Virtusa Corp. (US)

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. (US)

Mphrx (US)

Wipro (India)

Emids (US)

Nalashaa (US)

Deevita LLC (US)

