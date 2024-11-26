HASBRO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Hasbro, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Hasbro, Inc. (“Hasbro” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HAS) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Hasbro common stock between February 7, 2022, and October 25, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until January 13, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The Hasbro class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period misrepresented the quality of inventory and the appropriateness of the levels of inventories carried by Hasbro and its retailers compared to customer demand. In truth, the Hasbro class action alleges that Hasbro had a significant buildup of inventory that it was struggling to manage and which far exceeded customer demand.

The Hasbro class action lawsuit alleges that on January 26, 2023, Hasbro previewed its fourth quarter results for fiscal year 2022 and admitted that revenue would contract by 17% year-over-year. To combat weakening sales, Hasbro announced it would be laying off 15% of its global work force, and at the same time disclosed the immediate departure of its COO, defendant Eric Nyman, the complaint alleges. On this news, the price of Hasbro common stock fell by more than 8%, according to the Hasbro class action lawsuit.

Then, on October 26, 2023, the Hasbro class action lawsuit further alleges that in announcing its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, Hasbro revealed an 18% decline in Consumer Product revenues year-over-year, along with a significant reduction in guidance for the remainder of the year. In the attendant earnings call, Hasbro’s CEO, defendant Gina Goetter, further revealed that Hasbro was forecasting “$50-ish million of one-time cost” that was to be spent on “mov[ing] through inventory at the retailer level, extra marketing to move through the inventory, [and] extra obsolescence cost” in its Consumer Products segment, according to the complaint. On this news, the price of Hasbro common stock fell by an additional 11.7%, according to the Hasbro class action lawsuit.

