Dr. Jerry Darm Speaks on AM Northwest About a New Cellulite Treatment at his Practice

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Jerry Darm, founder of Portland’s Aesthetic Medicine™, appeared on AM Northwest on Oct. 22 to explain how a newer cellulite treatment can help patients who are dealing with unwanted divots on their legs.

Dr. Darm first shared what cellulite is—likening the condition to craters caused by fibers beneath the skin that drag the surface down—and that an estimated 90 percent of women deal with the condition. Men, however, rarely see the telltale dimpling on their thighs or buttocks.

For decades, the problem of cellulite was treated from the top down, with patients trying creams and similar topical products that did not make as much of a difference as anyone hoped.

“Treatments would take it from a 5 to a 4,” Dr. Darm said, explaining the severity of pre- and post-treated cellulite. “But now we go to a 1.”

The more dramatic change is possible thanks to Avéli, which is a device that moves beneath the skin to sever the fibers. Once released, the surface is freed instead of being pulled down. This creates a smoother overall look that lasts.

As for the efficacy of the treatment, Dr. Darm said that dimpling can be reduced by 80 to 90 percent. Since a full 100 percent reduction is essentially impossible—given that non-cellulite folds in the skin remain—this is just about the best results possible from any treatment available today. (Those folds, by the way, can also be treated—just in a different way.)

Another benefit of this treatment is minimal bruising and no down time to speak of. After an Avéli session, patients can get back to their activities of choice the next day.

Patients who have been uncomfortable to go to the pool or beach, and who have been frustrated that diet and exercise did little to nothing to reduce their cellulite, can take comfort in knowing that the newly available treatment at Aesthetic Medicine™ is a significant game changer for their self-esteem and even quality of life.

To learn more about cellulite treatments, Avéli, and the strategies Dr. Jerry Darm uses to help his patients achieve their cosmetic goals, call Aesthetic Medicine™ at 530.907.9605 or send a message online.