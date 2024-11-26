TextMagic AS increases share capital for exercising options

The supervisory board of TextMagic AS decided to increase the company's share capital by €11,000, from €850,000 to €861,000, to enable the exercise of options. In the process, 110,000 new ordinary shares without nominal value will be issued. The final result of the issue will be determined after the end of the subscription period and will be published in a separate announcement.

The share capital increase and the issuance of new shares will be carried out in accordance with the option program of TextMagic AS approved by the shareholders on November 26, 2021. The exercise of options is carried out partially, in accordance with the fulfillment of the conditions of the option program and the passing of 3 years from the grant date.

In accordance with the shareholders' resolution of November 26, 2021, the pre-emptive rights of existing shareholders to subscribe for the new shares are excluded. The new shares will be entitled to dividends from the date of registration of the share capital increase in the Commercial Register.

When exercising the options, the payment for the new shares will be made in monetary contributions. The subscription period for exercising of options will end on January 31, 2025. The management board of TextMagic AS is authorized to extend the subscription period or to cancel the shares that have not been subscribed for during the subscription period. The management board may exercise these rights within 15 days after the end of the subscription period.







Additional information:

Getter Grünmann

TextMagic AS, CFO

investor@textmagic.biz

investor.textmagic.com