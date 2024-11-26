GeeMee achieved major partnerships at Mobidictum Conference 2024-Boosting Growth with Ad Tech solutions

RENO, Nev., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeeMee took part in the Mobidictum Conference 2024 in Istanbul, showcasing its innovative solutions and the latest advancements in mobile advertising. The company shared its expertise in monetization strategies and provided valuable industry insights, offering publishers and developers practical guidance for achieving sustainable growth at this major gaming industry conference.

Building a Strong Presence: Existing Partnerships and New Opportunities

GeeMee is empowering app developers across more than 20 countries, forging strong partnerships with exceptional publishers spanning multiple verticals. These include prominent companies like Zee in Entertainment and True Software Scandinavia in technology. Building on this success, GeeMee is actively extending its proven expertise and innovative solutions to the gaming industry.

Participation in the Mobidictum Conference 2024 further solidified GeeMee’s role as a transformative force in mobile advertising, providing an opportunity to connect with pioneers in the global gaming sector and showcase the advanced potential of its technology in delivering immersive and impactful ad experiences.

GeeMee also established strong relationships with new potential partners, including Yamy Studio, Leke Games, Udo Games, Joinco Games, and Unico Studio. These conversations underscored mutual respect and collaboration, with both sides showing alignment with the vision for the future of mobile advertising and opportunities to work together.

The Mobidictum Conference in Istanbul served as a vital platform for industry interaction, allowing GeeMee to connect with publishers, developers, and leaders to share insights on evolving trends in mobile advertising.





The Industry Landscape: Challenges and New Developments

The mobile game industry is navigating a pivotal moment, as developers around the world tackle both challenges and emerging opportunities. In-app advertising has become a cornerstone of monetization, particularly in casual games, where it creates new avenues for engaging both paying and non-paying players.

As mobile advertising evolves, developers are placing greater emphasis on improving user engagement. Advancements in AI and machine learning are transforming ad delivery, enabling personalized and meaningful experiences for users.

Within this dynamic environment, GeeMee's participation as a gold sponsor at the Mobidictum Conference 2024 highlighted its innovative contributions to the industry. Max Martinez, GeeMee’s Head of Strategic Partnerships, shared how its AI-driven technology enhances in-app ad engagement, creating ad experiences that resonate deeply with individual users.

GeeMee’s solutions are designed to bridge the needs of advertisers, publishers, developers, and users, ensuring that in-app advertising integrates seamlessly into the app experience without compromising quality. By harnessing AI-driven technology, GeeMee enables resource-constrained developers to access advanced tools that empower them to compete effectively in a market often dominated by larger players. These innovations ensure that developers can deliver personalized, impactful ad experiences while maintaining a strong focus on user satisfaction.

The Significance and Future Outlook

GeeMee’s presence at the Mobidictum Conference marked a milestone in its journey within the global gaming industry. As the company broadens its global partnerships and introduces its solutions to new markets, its commitment to advancing mobile in-app advertising remains steadfast.

Looking ahead, GeeMee is focused on continuously refining its offerings to align with the evolving needs of developers and users, driving innovation in mobile advertising while enhancing the overall quality of app engagements.

Media Contact:

Organization: GeeMee

Contact Person: Renie Whitney

Website: www.geemee.ai

Email: renie.w@geemee.ai



