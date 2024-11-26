Havila Kystruten AS: Invitation to Q3 2024 Earnings Call

Havila Kystruten AS will publish its Q3 2024 financial report on Wednesday, November 27, 2024.

Bent Martini, CEO, and Aleksander Røynesdal, CFO, will present the results in an earnings call at 10:00 CET on Thursday, November 28, 2024, followed by a Q&A session. The earnings call can be accessed live via webcast. A recording will be available on demand at the Company's website after the live event has concluded.

The earnings call can be accessed through the following link: https://www.appairtime.com/event/822ef1cf-43da-4636-b027-e301921f578b

Contacts:

Chief Executive Officer: Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650

Chief Financial Officer: Aleksander Røynesdal, +47 413 18 114





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act