[Latest] Global Bovine Gelatin Market Size/Share Worth USD 2.92 Billion by 2033 at a 8.67% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Bovine Gelatin Market Size, Trends and Insights By Form (Powder, Capsule & Tablets, Liquid), By Type (Type A, Type B), By Nature (Organic, Conventional), By Application (Food and beverages, Cosmetics & personal care, Pharmaceuticals, Others), By Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C, Supermarket/hypermarket, Specialty supplement stores, Drugstore & Pharmacies, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Bovine Gelatin Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 1.33 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.38 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 2.92 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8.67% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Bovine Gelatin Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Increasing Demand in Food and Beverage Industry: Bovine gelatin is widely used in food products like confectionery, dairy, desserts, and beverages due to its functional properties such as gelling, stabilizing, and thickening. The expanding global food and beverage industry drives demand for bovine gelatin.

Rising Health Consciousness: Consumers are increasingly opting for natural and clean-label ingredients in their food and personal care products. Bovine gelatin, being a natural protein derived from collagen, aligns with the trend towards healthier and more sustainable choices.

Growing Pharmaceutical Applications: Bovine gelatin is used extensively in the pharmaceutical industry for encapsulation of drugs, vitamins, and nutritional supplements. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the aging population are driving growth in pharmaceutical gelatin applications.

Expanding Cosmetic and Personal Care Sector: Bovine gelatin finds applications in cosmetics and personal care products such as skin care creams, hair care products, and capsules for beauty supplements. The growing beauty and wellness industry globally contributes to increased demand for bovine gelatin.

Technological Advancements in Gelatin Production: Innovations in gelatin extraction, purification processes, and product formulations enhance the quality and functionality of bovine gelatin. These advancements cater to diverse industry needs and expand market opportunities.

Rising Disposable Income and Urbanization: Economic growth, rising disposable incomes, and urbanization lead to increased consumption of processed foods, pharmaceuticals, and personal care products globally. This demographic shift boosts demand for bovine gelatin across various end-use sectors.

Expanding Applications in Biomedical and Nutraceutical Industries: Bovine gelatin is increasingly used in biomedical applications such as tissue engineering, wound dressing, and drug delivery systems. Additionally, its role in nutraceuticals for joint health and dietary supplements drives market growth.

Stringent Regulations Favoring Gelatin Usage: Regulatory frameworks promoting the use of gelatin as a safe and natural ingredient in food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries support market expansion. Compliance with quality standards and certifications enhances consumer trust and market acceptance of bovine gelatin products.

Bovine Gelatin Market: Merger and New Product Launch

In April 2023, Darling Ingredients Inc. acquired Gelnex, a top manufacturer of gelatin and collagen products in Brazil. This move helped Darling expand its production capabilities to meet the growing demand for gelatin in the market.

In July 2022, Perfect Day, a U.S. dairy startup, announced plans to acquire Sterling Biotech, one of the world’s largest gelatin manufacturers, after winning a bid at an auction. Perfect Day bid approximately USD 79.8 million for the Indian gelatin company, positioning itself for future growth opportunities.

In December 2021, Halavet Foods, a Turkish company, invested USD 25 million to establish a new halal gelatin plant in Turkey. This investment aims to double gelatin exports to North America and support the company’s goal of producing and exporting gelatin and collagen products worth USD 100 million.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1.38 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 2.92 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 1.33 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 8.67% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Form, Type, Nature, Application, Distribution Channel and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Bovine Gelatin Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the Bovine Gelatin Market, with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Disruption in International Trade and Businesses: The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted global trade and business operations, significantly impacting the bovine gelatin market. Government-imposed restrictions on travel and trade have disrupted supply chains and manufacturing processes, affecting the production and distribution of bovine gelatin products worldwide.

Demand Fluctuations: The pandemic-induced disruptions have affected various industries that are major consumers of bovine gelatin, such as electronics, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare. Lockdown measures and supply chain interruptions led to reduced manufacturing activities and delayed infrastructure projects, thereby lowering the demand for bovine gelatin in these sectors.

Regulatory Framework and Market Challenges: The regulatory landscape for bovine gelatin saw changes influenced by the pandemic, including adjustments to safety standards and regulations. Economic uncertainties stemming from the crisis have posed challenges such as increased costs, technical constraints, and workforce shortages, restraining market growth in the bovine gelatin sector.

Operational Challenges: Health and safety protocols implemented in manufacturing facilities during the pandemic added operational complexities and raised production costs for bovine gelatin manufacturers. Labor shortages due to illness-related absences and quarantine measures further impacted production capacities and efficiency in the market.

Adaptive Strategies and Innovation Focus: Companies in the bovine gelatin market responded to the pandemic by adopting remote work models, digitalizing sales and marketing efforts, and diversifying supply chain sources to mitigate disruptions. There was also a notable shift towards innovating bovine gelatin products, integrating advanced features to meet evolving market needs and capitalize on emerging opportunities in sectors like smart city projects.

Technological Advancements: Ongoing advancements in technology, including AI-based applications and enhanced connectivity in traffic management systems, are expanding the scope and applications of bovine gelatin. These innovations are creating new opportunities and driving growth in the market by enhancing product functionalities and meeting increasingly sophisticated consumer demands.

Automation Trends: The pandemic underscored the importance of automation in manufacturing and urban infrastructure projects, accelerating demand for bovine gelatin in automated systems such as smart traffic management and other smart city initiatives. This trend reflects a broader shift towards reducing reliance on manual labor and increasing efficiency in industrial processes.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Bovine Gelatin Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2024−2033

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Bovine Gelatin Market – Regional Analysis

The Bovine Gelatin market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: Bovine gelatin holds a prominent position in North America, where it serves as a crucial ingredient across a wide range of industries. In the food and beverage sector, gelatin is used in confectionery, desserts, and dairy products, benefiting from consumer preferences for natural and functional ingredients. The pharmaceutical industry utilizes gelatin extensively for encapsulating medications and dietary supplements, ensuring controlled release and bioavailability. Additionally, gelatin plays a significant role in the cosmetics industry, where it is used in skincare and hair care products for its film-forming and binding properties. North America’s advanced manufacturing capabilities and stringent regulatory environment further bolster the demand for high-quality gelatin products, driving innovation and market growth.

Europe: Bovine gelatin enjoys robust demand in Europe, driven by its integral role in the region’s food processing, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries. In food applications, gelatin is valued for its versatile functionalities in products such as yogurts, confectionery, and meat substitutes, aligning with consumer preferences for clean-label and natural ingredients. The pharmaceutical sector relies on gelatin for encapsulating drugs and vitamins, ensuring efficacy and patient compliance. Europe’s emphasis on sustainability and animal welfare influences gelatin sourcing and production practices, with many manufacturers adhering to stringent EU regulations. The region’s commitment to quality and innovation continues to shape the gelatin market, with ongoing advancements in product formulations and applications across various industries.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is a pivotal market for bovine gelatin, driven by its thriving food and beverage industry and expanding healthcare sector. Countries like China, India, and Japan lead in gelatin consumption, with applications ranging from traditional food products to modern pharmaceutical formulations. Gelatin’s role in Asia-Pacific extends to cosmetics and personal care products, where it is valued for its skin-enhancing properties and natural origin. Rapid urbanization, changing dietary habits, and increasing disposable incomes contribute to the region’s growing demand for gelatin-based products. Moreover, technological advancements in gelatin processing and rising investments in food safety and quality standards further propel market expansion across Asia-Pacific.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): Bovine gelatin is gaining traction in the LAMEA region as consumer awareness grows about its nutritional benefits and diverse applications. In Latin America, gelatin is used in traditional desserts and candies, while in the Middle East and Africa, it finds applications in pharmaceuticals and health supplements. The expanding food processing sector in Latin America drives demand for gelatin in confectionery and dairy products, catering to a youthful and health-conscious population. Meanwhile, in Africa, gelatin’s use in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics is supported by increasing healthcare expenditures and rising beauty standards. As the region undergoes economic development and urbanization, the demand for gelatin is expected to continue rising, supported by investments in manufacturing infrastructure and regulatory frameworks.

List of the prominent players in the Bovine Gelatin Market:





List of the prominent players in the Bovine Gelatin Market:

Gelita AG

Rousselot

Nitta Gelatin Inc.

Weishardt Group

Darling Ingredients Inc.

Ewald-Gelatine GmbH

Lapi Gelatine S.p.A.

Trobas Gelatine B.V.

Italgelatine S.p.A.

Junca Gelatines S.L.

Geltech Co. Ltd.

Reinert Gruppe Ingredients GmbH

PB Gelatins GmbH

Sterling Gelatin

Gelco S.A.

Others

The Bovine Gelatin Market is segmented as follows:

By Form

Powder

Capsule & Tablets

Liquid

By Type

Type A

Type B

By Nature

Organic

Conventional

By Application

Food and beverages

Cosmetics & personal care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Distribution Channel

B2B

B2C

Supermarket/hypermarket

Specialty supplement stores

Drugstore & Pharmacies

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

